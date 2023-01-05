Read full article on original website
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
REPORT: Damar Hamlin to be paid in full after cardiac arrest
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — NFL Insider Ian Rapoport is reporting Sunday morning, the Bills plan to honor Damar Hamlin's full contract after Monday's near-fatal injury in Cincinnati. Rapoport reports that Hamlin's contract contains a standard split to pay him at a lower rate if he ends up on injured...
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland Browns 'could never get this season going,' and now 'it could be interesting this week in Berea'
PITTSBURGH — Hello from Acrisure Stadium, and let's face it, whether it's called Acrisure Stadium or Heinz Field, what it really is is a pain in the neck for the Browns to come over here and play. Because, quite simply, they don't win, and they didn't win today. Final...
Cleveland Browns' opponents for 2023 season finalized: See who they'll play
CLEVELAND — Following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns now know who they'll be playing -- and where -- in 2023. Based on the league's rotation of cross-divisional matchups each season, the Browns will be facing opponents in the AFC South and NFC West, in addition to their annual home-and-home series with the rest of the AFC North next season. As the fourth-place finisher in its division in 2022, Cleveland will also face the fourth-place finishers in the AFC East and AFC West, as well as the NFC North.
Damar Hamlin undergoing tests in Buffalo hospital: ‘Not home quite yet’
Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in good spirits as he remains hospitalized in Buffalo, the team announced Tuesday. “Not home quite just yet,” Hamlin tweeted. “Still doing & passing a bunch of test. Special thank-you to Buffalo General it’s been nothing but love since arrival! Keep me in y’all prayers please! #3strong.” The 24-year-old Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Monday, and transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute one week after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2. Hamlin — who was joined by his...
Cleveland Browns honor Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin before Week 18 game
PITTSBURGH — Prior to the start of the Cleveland Browns Week 18 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, both teams gathered in the middle of the field to honor and pray for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Tupa Talk: NFL gallops from surprising regular season into playoff mysteries
A wild, tumultuous, explosive, surprising and unforgettable NFL regular season wrapped up this past weekend. Let’s look at some of the realities of early January vs. the expectations of last August. ...
Damar Hamlin released from the hospital in Cincinnati, returns to Buffalo
CINCINNATI — Doctors from UC Health that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and returned home to Buffalo. Doctors say that Hamlin met a number of key milestones in his recovery. They say he has been up on his physical and occupational therapy and tolerating a regular diet. One of the doctors, Dr. William Knight said Hamlin was "doing well.”
Former Cleveland QB Bernie Kosar loses job with Browns radio network; team spokesperson releases statement
CLEVELAND — In a day where the Browns are hoping to knock their archrivals out of the playoffs, one of the team's most beloved former players is no longer employed by the organization. Legendary Cleveland quarterback Bernie Kosar announced on Twitter Sunday he has been let go from his...
Love for Damar: NFL teams, fans show support for Hamlin in Week 18
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Nothing would be the same for the Bills after safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field Monday night. That included their Week 18 game, in what would typically be just a regular-season finale with playoff seeding on the line. But nearly a week removed from that scary moment in Cincinnati, the scene Sunday at Highmark Stadium became far more emotional.
Reports: Cleveland Browns request to interview four candidates for defensive coordinator vacancy
CLEVELAND — After firing Joe Woods on Monday morning, it didn't take long for the Cleveland Browns to move forward with their coaching search. According to multiple reports, the Browns have already requested or set up interviews with at least four candidates for their defensive coordinator vacancy. Those candidates, per reports, include New England Patriots insider linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach Brian Flores, Seattle Seahawks associate head coach/defensive assistant Sean Desai and Tenessee Titans senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz.
Ohio State's Paris Johnson Jr. declares for 2023 NFL Draft
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Starting left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. announced he will be leaving Ohio State and entering the 2023 NFL Draft. Johnson posted the announcement on his Twitter account Tuesday afternoon. In his message, Johnson said he was thankful for the opportunity to play in the Horseshoe in...
Cleveland Browns fire defensive coordinator Joe Woods: See what coach Kevin Stefanski is saying
BEREA, Ohio — After the Cleveland Browns finished the season with a 7-10 record following their loss to the Pittsburg Steelers on Sunday, changes are already underway with the team. 3News has confirmed that the Browns have fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods. Head coach Kevin Stefanski issued the following...
NFL playoffs: Times, dates, where to watch
NEW YORK — Saturday, Jan. 14. Seattle at San Francisco, 4:30 p.m. (FOX) L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 8:15 p.m. (NBC) Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS) N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m. (FOX) Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m. (NBC) Monday, Jan. 16. Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
Mike Polk Jr. looks at the positives of the Cleveland Browns season
CLEVELAND — Of course we could nitpick and grouse about how this Browns season was an embarrassing, icky-feeling, total organizational failure, that challenged an already tortured fan-base to new levels of inner turmoil and frustration without even paying off our continued, allegiance by offering any legitimate signs of real progress… but… as part of my New Year’s resolution I have committed myself to seeking out the positive aspects of every situation, And it’s with that philosophy in mind that I now offer you… Positives Of This Browns Season:
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb discusses future of Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium or in new facility
CLEVELAND — During his wide-ranging interview with 3News' Russ Mitchell on Monday, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb was asked for his thoughts on the future of the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Cleveland Browns' lease with the stadium is set through 2028, but in the past year, there have been...
