CLEVELAND — Following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns now know who they'll be playing -- and where -- in 2023. Based on the league's rotation of cross-divisional matchups each season, the Browns will be facing opponents in the AFC South and NFC West, in addition to their annual home-and-home series with the rest of the AFC North next season. As the fourth-place finisher in its division in 2022, Cleveland will also face the fourth-place finishers in the AFC East and AFC West, as well as the NFC North.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO