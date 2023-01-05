Read full article on original website
Abilene structure fire results in estimated $30,000 damages
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene residential structure fire resulted in an estimated $30,000 in damages, according to the Abilene Fire Department. At approximately 10:51 p.m. Jan. 3, AFD arrived to a single story home covered in smoke and flames on the 800 block of Hickory Street. No one was...
Abilene man charged after fleeing from police, crashing vehicle
ABILENE, Texas — A wanted Abilene man was charged with two accounts of Aggravated Assault and one charge of Felony Evading in a Vehicle after he attempted to flee from officers in the 2100 block of S. Sycamore Street Jan. 4. 21-year old Damien Joiner was stopped by the...
Abilene man to be charged with murder after assault victim dies
An Abilene man who was initially charged with aggravated assault has now been charged with murder after a victim died from his injuries. Abilene Police say shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, officers responded to an injured person call in the 600 block of North Bowie Drive. They found...
Raising awareness against human trafficking, understanding common signs predators use
ABILENE, Texas — January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month, a time to raise awareness against a crime that’s sometimes difficult to see. Although the signs can sometimes be difficult to recognize, human trafficking is a real issue affecting many people around the country. “It happens a lot more...
Homicide investigation open in Jones Co. after man's body found on roadside
JONES COUNTY, Texas — The Jones County Sheriff's Office, along with the Texas Department of Public Safety and Abilene Police Department's CID are investigating they believe involves foul play. A release from the JCSO said a call from a motorist came into dispatch about a possible body off County...
Fire at converted storage shed causes damage to home, Abilene FD says
ABILENE, Texas — A fire that started in a converted storage shed on Grape Street spread to the main residence and caused an estimated $30,000 in damages. The Abilene Fire Department responded to the fire Monday afternoon in the 1700 block of Grape Street. Crews arrived to find a small storage shed that was converted into a living space fully involved with fire in the backyard of the main home.
Abilene woman struck, killed by vehicle during hit-and-run on New Year's Day
ABILENE, Texas — A 35-year old woman died after being struck by a vehicle during a hit-and-run just before 1 a.m. Jan. 1 in Abilene. According to the Abilene Police Department, victim Ashley Rapp was likely involved in a domestic disturbance with 45-year old Robert McClure, who allegedly struck and killed before he fled the scene of the crime.
Electrical malfunction in attic causes fire at Abilene home
ABILENE, Texas — A fire at a home on Jeanette Street caused an estimated $30,000 in damages, the Abilene Fire Department said. Crews were dispatched to the home late Friday morning and arrived to find heavy smoke showing from the house. They were able to make a quick stop...
Popular children's series, Dino Ranch, headed to Abilene Zoo
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Zoo announced a New Year’s Eve event for families - popular children’s animated series, Dino Ranch, will be at the zoo Dec. 31 during the Zoo Lights event. Attendees will be able to meet Jon, the fast-talking, wide-eyed young cowboy, and his...
Abilene FD: Fire at Chestnut Street home intentionally set
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Fire Department said a fire at a home on Chestnut Street Wednesday afternoon was intentionally set by the home's resident. When AFD crews arrived on scene, they noticed heavy smoke coming from the front of the home. When they entered the house, crews saw...
Commercial fire in Abilene causes an estimated $40,000 in damages
ABILENE, Texas — A fire caused an estimated $40,000 in damages to a commercial place of assembly early Sunday morning, according to the Abilene Fire Department. At approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday, FD crews were dispatched to a structure fire in the 2000 block of Forrest Avenue. The first crew...
City of Abilene closes offices for holiday season
ABILENE, Texas — For many City offices, colder weather and the holiday season means time off from work. During Christmas and New Year's, most of the offices and service centers in the City of Abilene will be closed in observance of the holidays. From Dec. 23-26 and on Jan....
Abilene, San Angelo open warming centers for those seeking shelter from the cold
TEXAS, USA — As a cold front moves through West Texas early Thursday, it will send an arctic blast into the area, forecasters say. With that bitter cold, many worry about shelter for those who need to get out of the cold. The National Weather Service Abilene San Angelo...
Abilene Zoo hosts first-ever 'Zoo Lights' event
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Zoo is extending its holiday light display past its Christmas Celebration for six evenings, Dec. 26-31 with its first-ever Zoo Lights event. Even though Santa and his reindeer have gone home to the North Pole, there will still be some holiday offerings for guests to enjoy. Encounter immersive light displays with more than 500,000 lights and see the zoo after dark.
Abilene PD offers tips on safe holiday shopping
ABILENE, Texas — With the holiday season upon us the Abilene Police Department is reminding residents with the hustle and bustle of this time of year comes increased fraudulent activity. This year, the department is providing some helpful tips and reminders to help you avoid a disaster this holiday...
Abilene officials encourage residents to prepare for cold temperature
ABILENE, Texas — The City of Abilene is asking its residents to prepare for especially cold temperatures this week. Weather forecasts show Abilene and the Big Country will be taking a plunge into the teens and possibly even single-digit temperatures over the Christmas holiday weekend. The City is urging...
Abilene Zoo cancels Thursday's Christmas Celebration event
ABILENE, Texas — After monitoring weather advisories and the incoming arctic cold front, the Abilene Zoo said its leadership team has canceled Thursday's Christmas Celebration, powered by Reliant. "The safety of our guests, team members and animals is of the utmost priority," a release from the zoo said. Members...
Weekend events calendar, Dec. 23-25
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 4 p.m. - Christmas Celebration powered by Reliant, Abilene Zoo, 2070 Zoo...
Electrical arc in wall causes fire at Abilene home
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Fire Department was called to a home Sunday night in the 100 block of Lakewood Drive for a report of a structure fire. Crews arrived and quickly extinguished the fire with damage contained to one bedroom. No one was in the home at the time of the fire.
West Texas Weekend events, Dec. 16-18
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 4 p.m. - Christmas Celebration powered by Reliant, Abilene Zoo, 2070 Zoo...
