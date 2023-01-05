ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Zoo is extending its holiday light display past its Christmas Celebration for six evenings, Dec. 26-31 with its first-ever Zoo Lights event. Even though Santa and his reindeer have gone home to the North Pole, there will still be some holiday offerings for guests to enjoy. Encounter immersive light displays with more than 500,000 lights and see the zoo after dark.

ABILENE, TX ・ 15 DAYS AGO