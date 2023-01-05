ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire at converted storage shed causes damage to home, Abilene FD says

ABILENE, Texas — A fire that started in a converted storage shed on Grape Street spread to the main residence and caused an estimated $30,000 in damages. The Abilene Fire Department responded to the fire Monday afternoon in the 1700 block of Grape Street. Crews arrived to find a small storage shed that was converted into a living space fully involved with fire in the backyard of the main home.
City of Abilene closes offices for holiday season

ABILENE, Texas — For many City offices, colder weather and the holiday season means time off from work. During Christmas and New Year's, most of the offices and service centers in the City of Abilene will be closed in observance of the holidays. From Dec. 23-26 and on Jan....
Abilene Zoo hosts first-ever 'Zoo Lights' event

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Zoo is extending its holiday light display past its Christmas Celebration for six evenings, Dec. 26-31 with its first-ever Zoo Lights event. Even though Santa and his reindeer have gone home to the North Pole, there will still be some holiday offerings for guests to enjoy. Encounter immersive light displays with more than 500,000 lights and see the zoo after dark.
Abilene PD offers tips on safe holiday shopping

ABILENE, Texas — With the holiday season upon us the Abilene Police Department is reminding residents with the hustle and bustle of this time of year comes increased fraudulent activity. This year, the department is providing some helpful tips and reminders to help you avoid a disaster this holiday...
Abilene Zoo cancels Thursday's Christmas Celebration event

ABILENE, Texas — After monitoring weather advisories and the incoming arctic cold front, the Abilene Zoo said its leadership team has canceled Thursday's Christmas Celebration, powered by Reliant. "The safety of our guests, team members and animals is of the utmost priority," a release from the zoo said. Members...
Weekend events calendar, Dec. 23-25

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 4 p.m. - Christmas Celebration powered by Reliant, Abilene Zoo, 2070 Zoo...
Electrical arc in wall causes fire at Abilene home

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Fire Department was called to a home Sunday night in the 100 block of Lakewood Drive for a report of a structure fire. Crews arrived and quickly extinguished the fire with damage contained to one bedroom. No one was in the home at the time of the fire.
West Texas Weekend events, Dec. 16-18

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 4 p.m. - Christmas Celebration powered by Reliant, Abilene Zoo, 2070 Zoo...
