Fort Myers, FL

NBC2 Fort Myers

Concerns over increased panhandling in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Men and women are selling flowers along busy roads like US 41 in Fort Myers, and Colonial Blvd. Pushing limits with some drivers and authorities. Some drivers say sometimes when they stop at an intersection, sellers knock on their windows at the red light trying to sell roses.
FORT MYERS, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Recklessly Driven ATV on the Beach Left 5 Skimmers Dead

A Press Release from the Marco Island Police Department stated that “on Monday, January 9, 2023 at approximately 1:21PM, Marco Island Police were dispatched to the beach area in front of 400 S. Collier Blvd. It was reported a golf cart being driven on the beach in a reckless...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 people from Fort Myers Beach still missing after Hurricane Ian

It has been more than 100 days since Hurricane Ian devastated Fort Myers Beach and much of Southwest Florida. Most of the missing people have been found, but two remain unknown. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says 72-year-old James Hurst and 82-year-old Ivonka Knes remain missing after the storm. The...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Beach 100 days after Hurricane Ian

Southwest Florida has come a long way since Hurricane Ian devastated communities across our area 100 days ago, but there’s still a long way to go. Much storm debris littering the streets is gone, and more businesses are opening every day. But a lot of people are still displaced...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
KRMG

Florida woman accused of killing man with pole

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A Florida woman is accused of beating a man to death with a pole because she believed a man watching her with his pants pulled down was about to take advantage of women, authorities said. Jennifer Ann Richards, 46, of Fort Myers Beach, was...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

No injuries in 4-vehicle crash at Cape Coral intersection without traffic light

Drivers and passengers escaped without injury after a major crash at a Cape Coral intersection without a traffic light, despite two of the four vehicles rolling over. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, crews responded at 7:30 a.m. to the four-vehicle crash on southbound Del Prado Boulevard at De Navarra Parkway. Del Prado Boulevard did not have to be closed, but delays should be expected while the scene is cleared.
CAPE CORAL, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
FLORIDA STATE
luxury-houses.net

The Stunning Residence in Naples, Florida is Offered for $13.9 Million with Just Minutes to Doctor’s Pass and the Gulf of Mexico

3139 Leeward Lane Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3139 Leeward Lane, Naples, Florida, is appointed by Calusa Bay Design with spectacular, wide-water, western views. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,1 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3139 Leeward Lane, please contact Tim P Savage, PA (Phone: 239.821.7576) at Gulf Coast International Prop for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Matt Little wakes up from coma on his birthday

A FEMA subcontractor who was injured on the job and spent time in a coma is now awake. Matt Little woke up just in time for his 40th birthday. The community was asked to surprise him with birthday cards. Little was on a Cape Coral roof on New Year’s Eve...
CAPE CORAL, FL
calleochonews.com

Arsonists trap 21 people inside a home in Florida

The suspects considered arsonists set the Florida home on fire and fled the scene. New Year’s day may have been filled with spectacular fireworks display all over the country, but tragedy struck one Florida home set on fire with 21 people inside by arsonists. The Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno’s office said four people were injured as they tried to break out of the building through windows.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL

