Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida witness videotapes two rectangle-shaped objects hovering nearbyRoger MarshPunta Gorda, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cape CoralTed RiversCape Coral, FL
These Restaurants in Fort Myers Will Blow You AwayThe Daily ScoopFort Myers, FL
Two Florida men were arrested after setting fire to a house with 21 people inside.EddyEvonAnonymousBonita Springs, FL
Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherOzzie Ordoñez-JimenezLabelle, FL
Related
Hidden dangers loom in sand along Fort Myers Beach
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Fort Myers Beach looks just as inviting as ever to come and enjoy the water or even the sunset. While there’s nothing wrong with doing that, there’s a lurking danger in the sand just waiting to rain on your beach day. It’s...
Concerns over increased panhandling in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Men and women are selling flowers along busy roads like US 41 in Fort Myers, and Colonial Blvd. Pushing limits with some drivers and authorities. Some drivers say sometimes when they stop at an intersection, sellers knock on their windows at the red light trying to sell roses.
Adopt Fred: Adorable pup looking for forever family
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fred, a sweet and adorable 10-year-old lab mix, is in need of a forever family. He has fabulous manners and gets along with other dogs very well. Fred also loves kids!. This silver muzzle sweetie still has lots of puppy energy left, and his heart...
coastalbreezenews.com
Recklessly Driven ATV on the Beach Left 5 Skimmers Dead
A Press Release from the Marco Island Police Department stated that “on Monday, January 9, 2023 at approximately 1:21PM, Marco Island Police were dispatched to the beach area in front of 400 S. Collier Blvd. It was reported a golf cart being driven on the beach in a reckless...
FWC investigating after endangered birds ran over and killed on Marco Island
Florida Fish and Wildlife are investigating after endangered birds ran over and killed. It happened in the beach area in front of 400 S. Collier Blvd. around 1:20 p.m. on Monday.
WINKNEWS.com
2 people from Fort Myers Beach still missing after Hurricane Ian
It has been more than 100 days since Hurricane Ian devastated Fort Myers Beach and much of Southwest Florida. Most of the missing people have been found, but two remain unknown. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says 72-year-old James Hurst and 82-year-old Ivonka Knes remain missing after the storm. The...
Caught on camera: Thief steals truck from Fort Myers parking lot
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Cape Coral man is searching for his truck after it was stolen from his work parking lot Friday in Fort Myers. “I normally park my truck out in Fort Myers at a storage unit place,” Casey Gamet said. This week started off like...
Changes are now in effect on Fort Myers Beach
Expanded hours to help with the rebuilding process, also a new curfew in effect plus reinstated parking fees
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach 100 days after Hurricane Ian
Southwest Florida has come a long way since Hurricane Ian devastated communities across our area 100 days ago, but there’s still a long way to go. Much storm debris littering the streets is gone, and more businesses are opening every day. But a lot of people are still displaced...
Florida woman accused of killing man with pole
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A Florida woman is accused of beating a man to death with a pole because she believed a man watching her with his pants pulled down was about to take advantage of women, authorities said. Jennifer Ann Richards, 46, of Fort Myers Beach, was...
WINKNEWS.com
No injuries in 4-vehicle crash at Cape Coral intersection without traffic light
Drivers and passengers escaped without injury after a major crash at a Cape Coral intersection without a traffic light, despite two of the four vehicles rolling over. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, crews responded at 7:30 a.m. to the four-vehicle crash on southbound Del Prado Boulevard at De Navarra Parkway. Del Prado Boulevard did not have to be closed, but delays should be expected while the scene is cleared.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
Several changes happening this week in Fort Myers Beach
The Town of Fort Myers Beach wants people to know about several changes happening this week after Hurricane Ian.
Skeletal remains of missing man found in North Fort Myers
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The skeletal remains of a missing man were found on Dec. 9 in a wooded area near Marna Avenue in North Fort Myers. Travis Fitch, 36, had been missing since Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). LCSO...
luxury-houses.net
The Stunning Residence in Naples, Florida is Offered for $13.9 Million with Just Minutes to Doctor’s Pass and the Gulf of Mexico
3139 Leeward Lane Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3139 Leeward Lane, Naples, Florida, is appointed by Calusa Bay Design with spectacular, wide-water, western views. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,1 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3139 Leeward Lane, please contact Tim P Savage, PA (Phone: 239.821.7576) at Gulf Coast International Prop for full support and perfect service.
A large fish kill and a dead manatee in a Cape Coral canal sparks examination
Days after our previous report of a large fish kill in a Cape Coral Canal, FGCU wanted to take closer look to find out what's in the water. Here is what they found.
Fort Myers Beach man spends 12 days in coma after falling from three-story hotel balcony
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Myers Beach man is still in the hospital after he fell from the outside of a hotel on the island. Tyler Marshall, 24, was staying at the Harbour House at the Inn on First Street and San Carlos Boulevard. He lost everything in the storm, including his home, his belongings and his job.
“Endless stream” of hogs continue terrorizing Estero community
ESTERO, Fla. — The hogs are back and still wreaking havoc in the Fountain Lakes community. But, even after addressing the problem with community leaders, neighbors say the problem is much bigger than that. “I feel like I’m sending one soldier into battle when they’re trapping these pigs,” says...
WINKNEWS.com
Matt Little wakes up from coma on his birthday
A FEMA subcontractor who was injured on the job and spent time in a coma is now awake. Matt Little woke up just in time for his 40th birthday. The community was asked to surprise him with birthday cards. Little was on a Cape Coral roof on New Year’s Eve...
calleochonews.com
Arsonists trap 21 people inside a home in Florida
The suspects considered arsonists set the Florida home on fire and fled the scene. New Year’s day may have been filled with spectacular fireworks display all over the country, but tragedy struck one Florida home set on fire with 21 people inside by arsonists. The Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno’s office said four people were injured as they tried to break out of the building through windows.
Comments / 4