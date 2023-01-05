Daddy Days: Our 2-year-old raccoon

Our 2-year-old does a remarkable job of acting like he’s a raccoon. It’s not intentional because he doesn’t even know what a raccoon is, but tell me it doesn’t sound like we’re living with one of these infamously mischievous animals after reading this.

Raccoons are known for digging through trash cans (thereby earning the fitting moniker “trash pandas”) and our 2-year-old is the same.

He’s the exact same height as a large trash panda standing on its hind legs and despite being a bipedal mammal, he’s just as likely to be spotted on all fours. Raccoons are known to bite when threatened, cornered or rabid, and the 2-year-old is the same, except swap out “cranky” for rabid.

Raccoons don’t have thumbs, but you probably thought they did based on their remarkable dexterity to open trash cans, bags, ice chests and anything you leave out while camping. The 2-year-old does have opposable thumbs as you can tell by the way he nimbly opens child locks, pantry doors and the zippers of his brothers’ backpacks.

Just like a raccoon, he knows where the food is. And by food I mean tons of Halloween candy that is stashed away in his older brothers’ backpacks. Well, backpacks is what most people call them, the 2-year-old calls them the buffet table.

When caught pilfering a piece of candy he says what I’m pretty sure all raccoons would respond if they could about why they were eating out of the trash: “Want to.” He just wants to. That’s all. The kid has no shame.

His dexterous little fingers also have contributed to — much like raccoons, I assume — his status as worst roommate in the house. Not only does he pull out all of the toys in his room and then avoid helping to clean any of them up, and not only does he invade his 4-year-old brother’s bed and steal his pillow in the night, but when the 4-year-old leaves the room at night to go to the bathroom, the awful little roommate closes the door and twists the lock on the door with those little fingers.

“Dad, he locked me out,” has become a common lament from the 4-year-old in footie jammies after he’s knocked on his own door asking his trash panda of a brother to let him in and been refused.

Why would he do that? “Want to.”

I’ve heard raccoons are very smart and the similarity continues with the 2-year-old. He knows how to go silent when he wants to be ignored (usually while sneaking into the trash or pantry) and how to get obnoxiously loud for attention. He figured out the gate latch in record time and also which brother to blame when things go wrong.

He's also an exceptional climber, active at night, somewhat afraid of dogs, and the list of raccoon similarities could go on and on. I probably should start reading books about raccoons to get a better understanding of what’s going on in that head of his.

Of course, despite many similarities, he’s not a raccoon. He, like most, is a mixture of both troublesomeness and sweetness and more thoughtful than most 2-year-olds, let alone raccoons. He says, “good morning, father” in the cutest way, always has to hug Mom, Dad and all his brothers goodnight, will bring you ice if you get hurt, and even when he’s invading a bed, he cuddles up in a way that makes being upset impossible.

And you definitely can’t say that about a raccoon.

Harris and his wife live in Pflugerville with their six sons. Please email comments or suggestions for future columns tothoughtsforcaleb@gmail.com.