Algonquin Regional High School athletic complex goes before Planning Board
NORTHBOROUGH – The Planning Board got a first look at a series of improvements to Algonquin Regional High School’s athletic facilities. Gale Associates Kathy Hervol and Project Engineer Matt Kinlin presented the plans to the board on Jan. 3. As part of this project, the high school is...
Alliance Health seeks special permit for work already done at Marie Esther
MARLBOROUGH – The Alliance Health at Marie Esther center at 720 Boston Post Road East recently underwent some renovations. Alliance Health & Human Services, a Southborough-based health-care agency, swapped out the center’s four guest rooms, community room, conference room, parlor, office, coat area and men’s toilet room for 12 rest home beds with baths.
Fifth annual MLK Community Celebration planned in Westborough
WESTBOROUGH – The fifth annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration, scheduled for Monday, Jan. 16, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Westborough High School. “Believe the Dream, Join the Journey” will feature a live a cappella performance by Ball in the House (including Kevin Cincotta-Guest, a Westborough High School alumnus), and a one-man theatrical performance with Emmy Award-winner Ron Jones, “Shared Dreams.”
Daniel P. McCarthy, 65, formerly of Marlborough
– Daniel P. McCarthy, 65, of Malden, died Tuesday, January 3, 2022, at his home. He was the son of the late Robert F. and Mildred M. (Brennan) McCarthy. He is survived by his sister, Jane Charles and her husband Calvin of Stow, his brothers, Robert F. McCarthy, Jr. and his wife Ann of Camden, S.C., and Kevin J. McCarthy and his wife Patricia of Northborough, MA. He also leaves his beloved nieces and nephews, Courtney and Jonathan Charles, Jennifer Wenning, Kerry Gulyas, Michael, Matthew, and Mark McCarthy; grand nephews Cameron McCarthy and John Joseph Gulyas, Jr., and grand niece Lydia Wenning. He was predeceased by his amazing nephew Maxwell McCarthy. He also leaves his uncle, Bobby Brennan, and family friends, Joe Duca and Paul Polewacyk along with many cousins whose company he thoroughly enjoyed.
Marlborough Bolton St. site marked for demolition
MARLBOROUGH – Nearly four years after the approval of a site plan, 28 South Bolton St. appears ready for the next steps. In late December, the property – once home to a Re/Max office and Heritage Home Funding – was fenced off and marked for demolition. Over the first weekend of the new year, members of the Marlborough Fire Department used the site for a training program.
LaVerne E. Bertin, 79, formerly of Northborough
– LaVerne E. Bertin, of Grayson, Georgia passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022; she was 79 years old. Born on June 9, 1943, in Birmingham, Alabama, LaVerne was the eldest of four children and spent her yearly years traveling the world as her father forged his career. The family settled in the Washington, DC area where she later met the love of her life, Donald R. Bertin. They married and moved to Northborough, Massachusetts, where they would start their own family and grow together over the next 40+ years through the faith and loving community of Saint Rose of Lima Parish.
Suzanne M. Finn, 89, of Marlborough
– Suzanne “Sue” M. (Cole) Finn, 89 of Marlborough, died on Thursday, January 5, 2023, in Marlborough Hospital after a time of declining health surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Watertown, MA, the daughter of the late Charles A. and Elise M. (Muise) Cole. Sue...
John F. Sullivan, 76, of Northborough
– It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of John “Jack” F. Sullivan, Jr., 76, of Northborough, on January 5, 2023. Jack was born and raised in Worcester, the youngest of four children born to John and Helen (Cummings) Sullivan. Jack graduated from Commerce High School in 1965 and attended Quinsigamond Community College and Clark University. He began his successful career in retail as a buyer for Filene’s Basement. His career soon changed paths and he found his true calling in sales. He retired from his position with Barrow Manufacturing Co. as Executive Vice President of Key Account Sales in 2005.
Henry Knox Trail re-enactment commemorated in Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – Enthusiasm for experiencing the Marlborough area’s history often peaks with re-enactment events. When Bob Harrison still resided in Marlborough, he was active in the Sudbury Companies of Militia and Minutemen and participated in encampments and other re-enactments, as well as in social gatherings with his neighbors Samuel and Mabel Field, both artists. Recently Harrison and his wife made a trip to visit Marlborough, delivering a unique object to the Peter Rice Homestead.
Kathleen J. Bruce, 73, of Marlborough
– Kathleen J. (Hayes) Bruce, 73 of Marlborough passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. She was born in Framingham, the daughter of the late Paul J. and Margaret M. (Murphy) Hayes. Kathleen is survived by her husband of 39 years, Robert B. Bruce of Marlborough,...
Mary E. Doherty, 93, formerly of Marlborough
– Mary Doherty, formerly of Marlboro MA, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 6, 2023. She was a resident at The Ellis Nursing Home in Norwood, MA, and she was 93 years old. Mary was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother to her surviving family – daughter Kathleen and...
Brenda L. Stewart, 61, of Shrewsbury
– Brenda Lee Stewart, 61 years old, passed away on December 22, 2022 surrounded by her loving family after battling cancer. She was born on August 20,1961 to Joann Price (Giguere) and George Price in Laconia, NH. Brenda was married in Laconia, NH at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in 1986 to Jon Stewart. They moved to Marlborough, MA where she applied her degree as an Occupational Therapist at the Westborough State Hospital.
Lorraine M. Stucchi, 92, formerly of Hudson and Northborough
– Lorraine M. Stucchi, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away on January 7, 2023. She was the devoted wife of 58 years to Richard F. (Dick) Stucchi until his passing on the same day twelve years prior. They married on Valentine’s Day 1953. Lorraine was born and...
David J. Martin, 75, of Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury – David J. Martin, 75, of Shrewsbury, formerly of Westborough, died peacefully on Wednesday January 4, 2023 in Care Dimensions in Lincoln, MA with his loving family by his side. He leaves his beloved wife of 53 years, Catherine K. (Killory) Martin; their devoted daughter, Marybeth Martin-Moore and...
First Congregational Church of Shrewsbury celebrates 300 years
SHREWSBURY – David Russell and Sue Phyfe began attending the First Congregational Church of Shrewsbury because their grandchildren live in town. The couple live in Auburn, and Russell said they wanted to make it a “family church.”. However, it wasn’t until Phyfe did research into her ancestry that...
Steve P. Nikopoulos, 59, of Westborough
– Steve P. Nikopoulos, 59, of Westborough, MA, passed away on January 6th, 2023. He died peacefully at home with his family by his side—his wife, Eileen, and his children, Katherine and Peter. Steve was born Stavros Panagiotis Nikopoulos in Ioannina, Greece, to Panagiotis and Marianthi (Garalea) Nikopoulos. There,...
Westborough Community Chorus performs at Hanover Theatre
WESTBOROUGH – The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts invited the Westborough Community Chorus to perform on Dec. 22 ahead of the evening’s performance of “A Christmas Carol.”. “This coming year we are recruiting new singers for the chorus. Our rehearsals will start in January...
Diesel spill near Assabet River bridge to be cleaned up
HUDSON – An oil spill that occurred before Christmas will soon be cleaned up. During a Hudson Conservation Commission meeting on Jan. 5 the board, Fire Chief Bryan Johannes and co-founder of the environmental assessment and civil engineering firm River Hawk Environmental Bill Kenney discussed how to mitigate the spill.
MassDOT announces overnight ramp closures on Routes 495, 290
MARLBOROUGH – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has announced overnight closures are scheduled for the ramp that carries traffic from I-495 southbound to I-290 westbound in Hudson and Marlborough. These temporary closures will take place nightly on Monday, Jan. 9, Tuesday, Jan. 10, Wednesday, Jan. 11, and Thursday, Jan....
Magdi Ishak, 79, of Tampa, Fla. and Hudson
– Magdi Tawfik Ishak, age 79, of Tampa, FL and Hudson, MA passed December 28, 2022, surrounded by his family. Magdi is survived by his loving wife Lynne (née Hunter) of 50 years; children Tony (wife Chandra), Amy, and Mark (wife Kenzell); grandchildren Eliott, Raina and Henry; brother Dr. Samir Ishak (wife Frieda), sister Cecile Tadros, and sister-in-law Nadia Ghattas, as well as many most-beloved cousins, second cousins, nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews.
