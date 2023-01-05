– Daniel P. McCarthy, 65, of Malden, died Tuesday, January 3, 2022, at his home. He was the son of the late Robert F. and Mildred M. (Brennan) McCarthy. He is survived by his sister, Jane Charles and her husband Calvin of Stow, his brothers, Robert F. McCarthy, Jr. and his wife Ann of Camden, S.C., and Kevin J. McCarthy and his wife Patricia of Northborough, MA. He also leaves his beloved nieces and nephews, Courtney and Jonathan Charles, Jennifer Wenning, Kerry Gulyas, Michael, Matthew, and Mark McCarthy; grand nephews Cameron McCarthy and John Joseph Gulyas, Jr., and grand niece Lydia Wenning. He was predeceased by his amazing nephew Maxwell McCarthy. He also leaves his uncle, Bobby Brennan, and family friends, Joe Duca and Paul Polewacyk along with many cousins whose company he thoroughly enjoyed.

MALDEN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO