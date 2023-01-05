ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stars of the Day: Rogers girls basketball's Maeve Crowley tops 1,000-point mark

By Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
 5 days ago
Maeve Crowley hit a milestone mark by notching her 1,000th career point in Rogers High’s two-point loss to South Kingstown. The three other Newport County girls hoops squads all picked up victories.

Maeve Crowley, Rogers girls basketball

Crowley notched the 1,000th point of her high school career when the Vikings fell to South Kingstown 43-41 in a Division I game in Newport on Wednesday. Crowley entered the contest needing three points and she accomplished the feat when she hit a 3-pointer in the first quarter. She finished with five 3-pointers and scored 23 points as the Vikings dipped to 2-3 in Division I. Rogers three losses have come by four points or less.

Ella Bolano and Ginnie Hamilton, Middletown girls basketball

The Islanders caused 23 turnovers and Bolano had six steals as host Middletown cruised to a 46-25 win over Central on Wednesday. Bolano finished with 15 points and Hamilton contributed 10 as the Islanders climbed to 3-2 in Division III.

Emily Maiato and Morgan Casey, Portsmouth girls basketball

Maitao scored 14 of her game-high 20 points in the second half and pulled down a dozen rebounds as host Portsmouth took down Ponaganset 58-53 in a Division I contest on Wednesday. Casey just missed a double-double as she finished with 13 points and nine rebounds. Maiato also made eight of her nine free throw tries as the Patriots (5-1) finished 15-for-17 from the charity stripe with all their attempts coming in the second half.

Jenna Del Deo and Abby Monkevicz, Tiverton girls basketball

Host Tiverton picked up its third Division II win of the season and its second against Mount Pleasant as it defeated the Kilties 54-28 on Wednesday. Sophomore Del Deo led the way offensively as she scored 17 points while Monkevicz added 12 points. The Tigers beat Mount Pleasant 54-30 in their first meeting and this win elevated Tiverton’s division record to 3-2.

Dan Biello and Jonathan Cabral, Portsmouth hockey

Defenseman Biello notched his first two goals of the season and goalie Cabral picked up his first victory as the Patriots rolled over the East Providence/Mount Hope co-op squad 10-3 on Wednesday at Portsmouth Abbey. Cabral made 19 saves and Henri Boneu, Gavin Chouinard, Oliver Melanson and Stoddard Rice each scored his first goal of the year for Portsmouth.

