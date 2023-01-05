ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice Lake, WI

New Year's Baby arrives at Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake

Rice Lake Chronotype
Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake announced Thursday that the first baby born in 2023 did not make an appearance until Jan. 3 at 9:36 p.m.

The New Year’s Baby is Waylen James Neva, born to Kenzie Mancl and Patrick Neva of Rice Lake. He is the couple’s first child, and he weighed in at 8 pounds, 7.9 ounces and was 19 inches long.

The couple received gifts from the Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce, a gift card from MMC-Rice Lake’s Volunteer Partners, and a take-home meal prepared by the hospital’s kitchen staff.

Rice Lake Chronotype

