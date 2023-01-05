Texas gas prices still on the rise but not as dramatically as last week
AAA on Thursday reported the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Texas at $2.892, a rise of 5 cents more from the previous week when prices rose dramatically statewide
The national average was $3.285, also going up.
Prices in the Dallas-Fort Worth area hardly changed, while the cost shot up in both Corpus Christi and San Angelo, which had a 13-cent increase to $2.917. The price fell in El Paso, however.
The price is Abilene in our local survey was $2.932, with a low price of $2.79 and high of $3.19 seen. The rise was under 7 cents overall from last week.
|City
|Latest Avg.
|Prev. Week
|Change
|Abilene
|$2.932
|$2.865
|+6.7¢
|Amarillo
|$2.920
|$2,830
|+9.0¢
|Austin
|$2.865
|$2.824
|+4.1¢
|Corpus Christi
|$2.868
|$2.730
|+13.8¢
|Dallas
|$2.897
|$2.889
|+0.8¢
|El Paso
|$3.197
|$3.232
|-3.5¢
|Fort Worth
|$2.899
|$2,887
|+0.2¢
|Houston
|$2.844
|$2,781
|+6.3¢
|San Angelo
|$2.917
|$2.799
|+12.2¢
|San Antonio
|$2.817
|$2.795
|+2,2¢
|Texarkana
|$2.995
|$2.912
|+8.3¢
Prices per gallon for regular self-serve unleaded
Sources: Staff report, AAA
