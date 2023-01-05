Texas gas prices still on the rise but not as dramatically as last week

AAA on Thursday reported the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Texas at $2.892, a rise of 5 cents more from the previous week when prices rose dramatically statewide

The national average was $3.285, also going up.

Prices in the Dallas-Fort Worth area hardly changed, while the cost shot up in both Corpus Christi and San Angelo, which had a 13-cent increase to $2.917. The price fell in El Paso, however.

The price is Abilene in our local survey was $2.932, with a low price of $2.79 and high of $3.19 seen. The rise was under 7 cents overall from last week.

City Latest Avg. Prev. Week Change Abilene $2.932 $2.865 +6.7¢ Amarillo $2.920 $2,830 +9.0¢ Austin $2.865 $2.824 +4.1¢ Corpus Christi $2.868 $2.730 +13.8¢ Dallas $2.897 $2.889 +0.8¢ El Paso $3.197 $3.232 -3.5¢ Fort Worth $2.899 $2,887 +0.2¢ Houston $2.844 $2,781 +6.3¢ San Angelo $2.917 $2.799 +12.2¢ San Antonio $2.817 $2.795 +2,2¢ Texarkana $2.995 $2.912 +8.3¢

Prices per gallon for regular self-serve unleaded

Sources: Staff report, AAA

