Rising: January 5, 2023

By Bstahovic
 5 days ago

Embarrassing? McCarthy loses sixth speaker vote after Trump endorsement fails to move even one vote

Briahna Joy Gray and Batya Ungar-Sargon breakdown the latest updates from the vote for speaker of the House.

Briahna Joy Gray: AOC tears expose progressive incompetence. Planning a right/left alliance?

Briahna Joy Gray discusses Washington’s voting machine amid the House vote for speaker.

Elon Musk to lift ban on Twitter’s political ads. What’s the goal, profit or free speech?

Briahna Joy Gray and Batya Ungar-Sargon discuss Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s decision to allow political ads on the platform again.

New XBB.1.5 Covid most transmissible ever, are variants outpacing the vaccine?

Immunologist Mehul Suthar discusses the potential for a Covid surge to sweep the country.

Rep. Ro Khanna grilled by Brie & Batya: Says would vote Republican, force the vote fallout addressed

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) gives his thoughts on who he would see fit for speaker of the House.

Dems accused of DRINKING during speakership vote, AOC HITS BACK: ‘We’d all be unconscious by now’

Briahna Joy Gray and Batya Ungar-Sargon discuss Rep. Kat Cammack’s (R-Fla.) accusations that Democrats were drinking during the multiple House Speakership votes.

Fox News tops 2023 cable news ratings with viewership three times that of CNN

Briahna Joy Gray and Batya Ungar-Sargon discuss the first cable news ratings of the new year.

Related
The Hill

Jeffries says McCarthy concessions to far-right members ‘just the beginning’

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) on Sunday said Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) concessions to far-right lawmakers in order to flip their votes in his favor during the Speakership elections are “just the beginning” of “dysfunction” in the new GOP-led House.  “Well, our general concern is that the dysfunction that was historic that we saw this week…
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Juan Williams: The rotten state of House Republicans

My Nancy Pelosi shirt reads — “Miss Me Now?” The former Speaker worked with a majority just as narrow as the one now in the hands of the Republicans. Like the Republicans, she had a high-energy group of rebels ready to challenge her — though her lefties were a more diverse bunch than the white…
KENTUCKY STATE
The Hill

Davis: Democrats must endorse Republican proposals to allow floor votes from all members

On CNN’s “State of the Union” program Sunday, Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas), whose congressional district includes liberals in Austin and San Antonio and MAGA Republicans in mostly rural areas, announced his support — and that of the Republican Conference — for passage of a new rules package under new Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). I support this proposal, as should House Democrats, to allow any proposal for a resolution or…
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Deadline

Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
The Hill

65 percent of Republicans say loyalty to Trump is important: poll

More than two-thirds of registered Republican voters said in a new CBS News-You Gov poll that they want the party to show at least some signs of loyalty to former President Trump.  The poll, published on Monday, found that 65 percent of registered Republican respondents said that it’s important, to varying degrees, for the party…
The Hill

Pence: Discovery of classified documents from Biden’s time as VP ‘incredibly frustrating’

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday that the discovery of classified documents from President Biden’s time as vice president compared to the FBI’s unprecedented search of former President Trump’s private residence proved a “double standard.” “It’s just incredibly frustrating to me,” Pence said on the “Hugh Hewitt Show.” “But the original sin here was…
The Hill

Five Senate Democrats who could retire ahead of 2024

All eyes are turning to a handful of Senate Democrats in key battleground states to see whether they’ll decide to run again in 2024 after Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) announced her retirement this week. Stabenow’s decision could be the first in a wave of potential retirements that would create GOP pickup opportunities in a tough…
WISCONSIN STATE
The Hill

Trump responds to Biden classified document discovery, asks when FBI will raid his ‘many homes’

Former President Trump responded Monday to the breaking news that the Justice Department is reviewing classified documents from President Biden’s tenure as vice president that were found last fall in a private office Biden had previously used.   “When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House? These…
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

White House turns talk of Medicare, Social Security cuts against GOP

The White House is turning the tables on House Republican lawmakers when it comes to conservative-led spending proposals that Democrats warn could mean cuts to crucial programs like Medicare and Social Security.  The Biden administration is already building on a strategy it deployed during the midterm election season in which it highlighted talk from multiple…
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

House minority whip: ‘The keys have been handed over to extremists’

House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) on Sunday said “the keys have been handed over to extremists” after the House elected Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to the Speakership. “It is exactly the American people and the solutions they need to meet the challenges that were completely left out of the Speaker’s chaos we saw this week. It…
