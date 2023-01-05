Rising: January 5, 2023

Embarrassing? McCarthy loses sixth speaker vote after Trump endorsement fails to move even one vote

Briahna Joy Gray and Batya Ungar-Sargon breakdown the latest updates from the vote for speaker of the House.

Briahna Joy Gray: AOC tears expose progressive incompetence. Planning a right/left alliance?

Briahna Joy Gray discusses Washington’s voting machine amid the House vote for speaker.

Elon Musk to lift ban on Twitter’s political ads. What’s the goal, profit or free speech?

Briahna Joy Gray and Batya Ungar-Sargon discuss Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s decision to allow political ads on the platform again.

New XBB.1.5 Covid most transmissible ever, are variants outpacing the vaccine?

Immunologist Mehul Suthar discusses the potential for a Covid surge to sweep the country.

According to the CDC, all COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States are effective at preventing COVID-19. Getting sick with COVID-19 can offer some protection from future illness, sometimes called “natural immunity,” but the level of protection people get from having COVID-19 may vary depending on how mild or severe their illness was, the time since their infection, and their age.

Getting a COVID-19 vaccination is also a safer way to build protection than getting sick with COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccination helps protect you by creating an antibody response without you having to experience sickness. Getting vaccinated yourself may also protect people around you, particularly people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Getting sick with COVID-19 can cause severe illness or death, and we can’t reliably predict who will have mild or severe illness. If you get sick, you can spread COVID-19 to others. You can also continue to have long-term health issues after COVID-19 infection.

Rep. Ro Khanna grilled by Brie & Batya: Says would vote Republican, force the vote fallout addressed

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) gives his thoughts on who he would see fit for speaker of the House.

Dems accused of DRINKING during speakership vote, AOC HITS BACK: ‘We’d all be unconscious by now’

Briahna Joy Gray and Batya Ungar-Sargon discuss Rep. Kat Cammack’s (R-Fla.) accusations that Democrats were drinking during the multiple House Speakership votes.

Fox News tops 2023 cable news ratings with viewership three times that of CNN

Briahna Joy Gray and Batya Ungar-Sargon discuss the first cable news ratings of the new year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.