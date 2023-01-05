Read full article on original website
UK MP says stablecoin is a gateway to CBDC, only crypto can ‘disrupt’ settlements
The United Kingdom remains committed to becoming a world crypto industry hub in spite of the recent negative events that have occurred on the market. It is “the sector I have dedicated the most time to,” Member of Parliament and HM Treasury Economic Secretary Andrew Griffith told a meeting of the UK Parliament Treasury Committee on Jan. 10, underscoring that commitment.
Swyftx to chop its ‘Earn’ program this week, citing murky regulations
Australian crypto exchange Swyftx is set to shutter its crypto-interest product this week, citing a “constantly changing regulatory landscape” for crypto products in the country. From Jan. 10, the crypto exchange will cease to operate the “Earn” program, with users having their entire Earn balances returned to their...
Digital Currency Group under investigation by US authorities: Report
Crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group, or DCG, is under investigation by the United States Department of Justice’s Eastern District of New York and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), according to a Bloomberg report. The authorities are digging into internal transfers between DCG and its subsidiary crypto lending firm...
BlockFi plans to file assets and liabilities for bankruptcy case on Jan. 11
Crypto lending firm BlockFi has announced it will disclose information on its assets and liabilities as well as payments received prior to its bankruptcy filing in November. In a Jan. 9 Twitter thread, BlockFi said it had filed a presentation for its stakeholders detailing plans for future court filings and a rundown of the bankruptcy proceedings. According to the lending firm, the company reached out to 106 potential buyers shortly after its first bankruptcy hearing in November and will ask for the court’s approval regarding the bidding process on Jan. 30.
The ‘Elon effect’ shows how opinion leaders shape the fintech market
The power that influencers have in affecting public perception and therefore causing alterations in the value of a product, service, asset or currency has increased to the point where they can crash or uplift entire markets with their content and takes. The Elon Effect. In 2021, Elon Musk could send...
Voyager tells court Binance acquisition plan is ‘sound business judgment,’ urgently needed
Bankrupt crypto brokerage Voyager Digital filed documents in a United States court on Jan. 8 in response to objections raised to the Binance.US proposal to buy out its debt. Voyager announced it had approved the offer on Dec. 19. The Securities and Exchange Commission, four states, the U.S. trustee and Alameda Research filed objections to it.
Cosmos EUR stablecoin project to unwind after 2 years
According to a Jan. 9 Medium post, e-Money — a stablecoin project in the Cosmos ecosystem — will discontinue the issuance of its EURR euro stablecoin effective March 6. In explaining the decision, e-Money wrote:. “The lack of real-world applications for blockchain has led to low demand for...
Former CCP official apologies for ‘grave losses’ as a result of supporting crypto miner: Report
Xiao Yi, the former Chinese Communist Party secretary of Fuzhou, confessed to “acting recklessly” in support of crypto mining during a state-run television broadcast. In an interview released by state-run media on Jan. 8, Xiao seemed to speak with a very subdued voice from what appeared to be prison, apologizing for being a “sinner” and causing “grave losses” to Fuzhou. The former CCP official pleaded guilty to corruption charges in December related to accepting more than $18 million in bribes for construction programs and illicitly promoting projects — including a local crypto mining firm.
Hong Kong wants to become crypto hub despite industry crisis
The government of Hong Kong remains committed to the development of cryptocurrency infrastructure despite the ongoing industry crisis triggered by the FTX collapse. According to Hong Kong’s financial secretary Paul Chan, the local government and regulators are open to collaboration with crypto and fintech startups in 2023. Speaking at...
FTX former lead engineer in talks with federal prosecutors in Bankman-Fried case
As the investigation into FTX continues, the crypto exchange’s former engineering chief, Nishad Singh, followed former FTX and Alameda Research executives Gary Wang and Caroline Ellison by reportedly meeting with federal prosecutors to cut a deal. Singh attended a proffer session during the week of Jan. 2 at the...
Remote work could redefine the global workforce for good
As the global economy continues to reel from the devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, there is increasing data suggesting that more and more people are now favoring a remote work-based lifestyle. In this regard, a survey sample of working United States citizens shows that Millennial and Generation Z workers prefer joining a remote workforce and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) as opposed to going to an office.
Crypto exchanges need to start giving customers their keys
The business model that cryptocurrency exchanges currently use relies on ignorance and fear. It relies on their customers not knowing much about decentralized finance (DeFi) and their fear of what could happen if they get things wrong with their crypto investments. Cryptocurrencies seem like an obscure and risky investment to...
German regulator warns of new banking and crypto malware ‘Godfather’
Financial authorities in Germany are raising the alarm amid the rapid spread of a new financial malware affecting banking and cryptocurrency applications. Germany’s Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) released an official statement on Jan. 9, warning consumers of “Godfather,” a malware collecting user data in banking and crypto apps.
BTC price 3-week highs greet US CPI — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts a new week on a promising footing with BTC price action near one-month highs — can it last?. In a new year’s boost to bulls, BTC/USD is currently surfing levels not seen since mid-December, with the weekly close providing cause for optimism. The move precedes...
What is ShibaSwap and how does it work?
ShibaSwap is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform featuring a decentralized exchange (DEX) and passive income-generating services like staking, liquidity pools and yield farming in its ecosystem. Launched in July 2021, ShibaSwap is a fork of SushiSwap, a popular DEX that is itself a fork of Uniswap (UNI), the world’s leading...
US DOJ announces seizure of 55M Robinhood shares
The United States Department of Justice has officially notified the court handling the bankruptcy of BlockFi that it has seized assets as part of the criminal cases against crypto exchange FTX and its executives. In a Jan. 6 court filing, the Justice Department said it had seized 55,273,469 shares of...
Belgian MP receives Bitcoin salary for a year: Here’s what he learned
At the end of January 2022, member of the Belgian parliament Christophe De Beukelaer became the first European politician to convert his salary to Bitcoin (BTC). Celebrating the anniversary of this experiment, Cointelegraph reached out to a lawmaker to know more about his experience. Back in 2022, Beukelaer, who represents...
How to keep your crypto safe in 2023: A few tips from an analyst
There is no excuse for not putting a few hours of research into how to properly custody your crypto, according to Glassnode lead on-chain analyst James Check. Joining the latest debate around self-custody, the analyst pushed back against the notion that managing private keys is too complicated and risky for the average crypto user.
Less than 100 Bitcoin ATMs added worldwide in the second half of 2022: Data
While Bitcoin (BTC) ATMs were an afterthought to Satoshi Nakamoto’s vision of sound money, they are now considered one of the main pillars of Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption. However, the global Bitcoin ATM network, which used to add thousands of machines each month in 2021, recorded a net addition of just 94 Bitcoin ATMs over the past six months since July 2022.
What is the Trust Wallet and how do you use it?
A secure cryptocurrency wallet is crucial for those investing in the growing cryptocurrency market. Technically, crypto wallets are pieces of software that enable users to send and receive digital currencies, like Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC). Cryptocurrency wallets are typically used to store multiple coins and tokens at...
