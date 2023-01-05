Crypto lending firm BlockFi has announced it will disclose information on its assets and liabilities as well as payments received prior to its bankruptcy filing in November. In a Jan. 9 Twitter thread, BlockFi said it had filed a presentation for its stakeholders detailing plans for future court filings and a rundown of the bankruptcy proceedings. According to the lending firm, the company reached out to 106 potential buyers shortly after its first bankruptcy hearing in November and will ask for the court’s approval regarding the bidding process on Jan. 30.

1 DAY AGO