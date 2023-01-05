Read full article on original website
Related
NCIS' Historic Crossover Episode Was A Nightmare To Coordinate
Fans have been looking forward to the historic "NCIS" 3-way crossover event ever since it was announced back in October, and the wait is finally over. Tonight on CBS, the characters from "NCIS," "NCIS: Los Angeles," and "NCIS: Hawai'i" will be joining forces for the first time ever. The trailer for the three-episode event indicates that fans can expect an action-packed evening full of twists and turns. As reported by TV Line, the evening will kick off with an episode of "NCIS" that sees the agents collectively looking into a FLETC instructor's suicide. However, first impressions can be deceiving. According to Entertainment Weekly, the plot will also delve into the hunt for a deadly hitman, hinting that the two cases are possibly connected. With the stakes higher than ever, it will take teamwork to win the day.
NCIS: Hawai'i Fulfills Vanessa Lachey's Dream Of Portraying A Strong Woman On Screen
"NCIS: Hawai'i" kicked off in 2021, serving as the third spinoff of the baseline "NCIS" series since the franchise's advent in 2003. Like its parent series and fellow spinoffs, "NCIS: Hawai'i" revolves around a branch of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, which is a Naval organization responsible for solving intra-military crimes.
Fans Are Thrilled Over Lucy's Return In NCIS' 3-Way Crossover
Thus far, it's safe to say that one of the most heartbreaking moments of Season 2 of "NCIS: Hawai'i" is the tearful departure of Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) in the episode "Vanishing Act" — as she left the team to pursue a career in the NCIS's "agent afloat" program. Considering the immense amount of cast turnover that we have come to expect from the "NCIS" franchise, there's no question that Lucy's abrupt departure left plenty of fans reeling, as it placed the future of the fan-favorite junior agent in jeopardy. Making Lucy's departure all the more brutal was the tearful goodbye scene she shared with her girlfriend, FBI Agent Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson), as the two seemingly brought their relationship to a close while holding hands on the beach.
NCIS Fans Were Pleasantly Surprised By The Historic 3-Way Crossover Event
The highly-anticipated "NCIS" three-way crossover event has finally aired, and it's one for the books. Featuring characters from "NCIS," "NCIS: Hawai'i," and "NCIS: Los Angeles," each installment was a wild ride from start to finish. It all kicks off with everyone assembling to celebrate the retirement of FLETC professor Dale Harding (Robert Picardo), whose shocking death puts an abrupt halt on the festivities. L.A. agents Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and Hanna (LL Cool J) initially rule out any foul play, but after Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), Boone (Noah Mills), Parker (Gary Cole), Knight (Katrina Law), McGee (Sean Murray), and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) descend on the crime scene, missing evidence and a faulty timeline get them digging deeper into the professor's life.
Blue Bloods' Vanessa Ray Enjoys The Challenge Of Bringing Real-Life Issues To The Screen
"Blue Bloods" is one of the most popular police procedurals on television. The CBS series has been running on the network for 13 seasons and it shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. People love the show for different reasons, but one of the main things that keeps fans coming back for more is the family element at the heart of it.
Tulsa King Fans Are Left With Nothing But Disappointment Over The Season Finale
This article contains spoilers for the "Tulsa King" Season 1 finale. "Tulsa King" wrapped up its first season on Sunday, but some fans feel that the closing episode was a massive letdown. Of course, the finale wasn't short on drama as there was a notable death and the revelation that...
Chuck Lorre Convinced Jim Parsons That Young Sheldon Was An Origin Story And Not A Spin-Off
It's safe to say that the character of Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) on "The Big Bang Theory" is unlike any other on TV. On the one hand, this theoretical physicist can be extremely pompous and insulting, given his high intelligence. On the other hand, thanks to Parsons' Emmy Award-winning portrayal, there's a loveable quality to Sheldon and his many quirks, from his repetitious door-knocking to his deep passion for trains.
Blue Bloods Fans Are Now Speculating About The Future Of Danny And Baez
The following article contains spoilers for "Blue Bloods" Season 13, Episode 9 — "Nothing Sacred." Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and his partner on the police force, Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez), have come a long way since they became a no-nonsense team during Season 3 of "Blue Bloods." They'd been friends for over 10 years before finding themselves paired up in the field, and in the 10+ years since then, a lot of terrible and wonderful things have occurred — incidents that have bounded them as friends and cemented their connection.
Sylvester Stallone Talks Reuniting With Cop Land Co-Star Annabella Sciorra In Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone and Annabella Sciorra first worked together in James Mangold's 1997 crime thriller "Cop Land." Freddy Heflin (Stallone) is a small-town cop, who can't get a better job because he lost his hearing when he was younger after saving a woman named Liz (Sciorra). Heflin struggles with where his life now is and with his feelings for Liz, who is married to another cop.
Ke Huy Quan Makes Loki Season 2 Sound Like A Lot Of Fun
Ke Huy Quan had a massive 2022, and it looks like the actor's continuing his resurgence into the new year. The once-child star in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" and "The Goonies" famously took a break from acting, citing a lack of opportunities for an Asian actor as the reason for his transition to behind-the-camera work.
Logan Lerman Told Chris Hemsworth He Was A Stuntman For Extraction 2 When They Stayed At The Same Hotel
Like any star of an action series, Logan Lerman has to work out a lot for his role in "Hunters." On the Amazon Prime series, Lerman plays the math whiz Jonah Heidelbaum, who must be up for any combination of action and adventure. Otherwise, the Fourth Reich might take over America. According to Lerman, this all translates into many hours spent at the gym.
The Hardest John Krasinski Ever Laughed During The Office Was In A Famous Christmas Episode
Longtime fans of the beloved mockumentary series "The Office" will know that John Krasinski has a reputation for breaking character — so much so that his breaks sometimes even made it into the episode. Krasinski, who plays salesmen Jim Halpert, is a mainstay of the blooper reel for each season of "The Office," most often bursting out into laughter whenever he's acting opposite co-stars Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute) and Steve Carrell (Michael Scott).
House Of The Dragon's Rhys Ifans Made Filming An Entertaining Challenge
Rhys Ifans' roles can be summed up in one word: transformative. Whether he is portraying Luna Lovegood's (Evanna Lynch) strange and knowledgeable father, Xenophilius, in the Wizarding World of "Harry Potter," or becoming Rasputin in "The King's Man," the 2021 follow-up to "Kingsman: The Secret Service," or facing off against a certain Marvel superhero as doomed scientist Dr. Curt Connors in "The Amazing Spider-Man," the actor is almost unrecognizable from film to film.
Katherine Heigl Shares The Best Acting Advice Peter Fonda Ever Gave Her
After rising to fame as the bold, impulsive, and passionate Izzie Stevens on "Grey's Anatomy," Katherine Heigl quickly established herself as an actress unafraid to wear her heart on her sleeve. Of course, she was effusively emotional as Izzie, but she wasn't content stopping there. In "Knocked Up," her character was often the emotional anchor of the story. In "27 Dresses," she was instantly relatable as the ingenuous and romantic Jane, an eternal bridesmaid. Her eventual Emmy win in 2007 was essentially an affirmation of her talent when it comes to giving empathetic performances. You couldn't watch a Heigl movie without expecting a teary-eyed monologue. Even now, Heigl continues to draw positive reviews for her work in the weepie "Firefly Lane."
Rick Grimes' Entire Walking Dead Backstory Explained
Up until the early episodes of the ninth season of AMC's "The Walking Dead," Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) is our POV character that gives viewers a perspective of the zombie apocalypse. The series kicks off with "Days Gone Bye," when Rick awakens from a coma to discover that he's alone in the hospital and has quite literally slept through the end of the world. So, we discover this new, terrifying reality through his eyes.
The Bannerman Novels Are Finally Getting A TV Adaptation Thanks To Shane Black And Greg Nicotero
Few spy novels are as suited to screen adaptation as the Paul Bannerman series by John R. Maxim. Beginning with "The Bannerman Solution," the books focus on a former covert operative who now lives under an assumed identity in Connecticut while on the run from the government, along with several other former government assassins.
Dateline Host Lester Holt Says 'Mother God' Stands Out As The Most Memorable Episode Title
"Dateline NBC" has always been known for its attention-grabbing episode titles. During its more than thirty years on the air, the creators of the show have come up with some truly memorable ones. The best are both short and provocative, a combination of words that brings weird, even frightening images to mind. Sometimes, the title is difficult to contextualize until you watch the episode. We're talking about the likes of "The Secret Keepers," "Kill Switch," and "Stealing Paradise." We're sucked in right away because, as "Dateline" anchor Lester Holt said during a 2022 appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," we know the story is going to feature "normal people who are suddenly thrust into these incredible situations."
Antony Starr Takes On A Different Supervillain In This Fan-Art Of Reverse Flash
Many people recognize Antony Starr as the villainous superhero Homelander from the hit series "The Boys," but one talented individual online has turned the star of the Amazon Prime series into the DC villain, the Reverse Flash. The New Zealand actor has been in the industry for many years, with...
Yellowstone's Jennifer Landon Speculates That Jimmy May Be The Real Villain Of The Show
For those who missed it, the return of Jimmy Hurdstram on "Yellowstone" left many fans divided, with some saying it's too soon and completely unwarranted. But for fellow cast member Jennifer Landon — aka Teeter — there's a much more morbid reason for wanting to think twice about Jefferson White's character moving forward.
The Adorable Cameo Young Sheldon's Iain Armitage Made In The Big Bang Theory
When Season 12 of Chuck Lorre's "The Big Bang Theory" premiered in 2018, it was a bittersweet time for audiences. In just a few months, the story of Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), Penny (Kaley Cuoco), and the rest of these beloved characters would come to an end. Well, almost.
Looper
16K+
Followers
59K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0