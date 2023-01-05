Meet the Outer Banks SPCA pets of the week courtesy of their latest video produced by Dare County’s CURRENT TV. For more information, and the many other Outer Banks pets currently up for adoption, visit the Outer Banks SPCA website at https://www.obxspca.org/, or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/obxspca/

DARE COUNTY, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO