Chuck Lorre Convinced Jim Parsons That Young Sheldon Was An Origin Story And Not A Spin-Off
It's safe to say that the character of Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) on "The Big Bang Theory" is unlike any other on TV. On the one hand, this theoretical physicist can be extremely pompous and insulting, given his high intelligence. On the other hand, thanks to Parsons' Emmy Award-winning portrayal, there's a loveable quality to Sheldon and his many quirks, from his repetitious door-knocking to his deep passion for trains.
Daniel Radcliffe's Favorite Harry Potter Scene To Film Was In Deathly Hallows Part 2
Filming any of the "Harry Potter" movies must have been a lot of hard work — but also a lot of fun. Given the lengths that the studio went to convincingly create not just a wizarding school but also a whole magical world hidden among our own, the actors' efforts to bring that world to life had to live up to the challenge. Granted, the eight movies that make up the full "Harry Potter" story feature some of the best adult actors in the business, from Robbie Coltrane and Maggie Smith to Ralph Fiennes and Helena Bonham-Carter. All were consummate professionals who knew how to be up to the task.
Mila Kunis Wasn't A Huge Fan Of Her That '70s Show Wardrobe
The clothing on "That '70s Show" was extremely authentic, thanks to the efforts of costume designer Melina Root. According to a 2001 article in The Hollywood Reporter, Root put together the look for the show by scouring high school yearbooks in Wisconsin (where the show takes place) to find the perfect fashions of yesteryear. They were able to buy 19 racks of clothes from a warehouse sale at Sony. By the third season, they had an entire warehouse of vintage clothing, and Root made sure that they could recreate any '70s look. "I've been buying up a lot of vintage fabric, so whatever we don't have in stock or we can't find, we can manufacture," Root said at the time.
Patrick Stewart Would Return As Jean-Luc Picard (Again) Under One Condition
There may be a whole assortment of things fans are hoping to see in the third and final season of "Star Trek: Picard," but arguably one of the most exciting endeavors set to go down will be witnessing Patrick Stewart's final performance as the infamous character on the series. While Season 3 has been billed as the show's last run, the renowned actor has indicated that he wouldn't be against suiting up as the iconic persona again.
Tom Hanks Named Turner And Hooch's Exhausting Production His Most Difficult Shoot
When you've spent as much of your life being in movies as Tom Hanks has, there are bound to be some days that are harder than others. But for long-time fans of the two-time Oscar winner, what Hanks considers the most difficult movie moment to pull off might come as a surprise.
Francis Ford Coppola's Dream Project Megalopolis Is In Jeopardy
If one were to sit down and make a list of the most well-known and influential filmmakers, it wouldn't be complete without Francis Ford Coppola. The director is responsible for such iconic titles as "The Godfather," "Apocalypse Now," "Bram Stoker's Dracula," and more — putting a host of world-renowned actors at the forefront, winning awards left and right, and innovating the filmmaking process all the while. He's more than earned his place in Hollywood history at this point, but that doesn't mean he's done working behind the camera.
Antony Starr Takes On A Different Supervillain In This Fan-Art Of Reverse Flash
Many people recognize Antony Starr as the villainous superhero Homelander from the hit series "The Boys," but one talented individual online has turned the star of the Amazon Prime series into the DC villain, the Reverse Flash. The New Zealand actor has been in the industry for many years, with...
Elizabeth Banks Says Cocaine Bear Will Explore Some Serious Themes
When you name your movie "Cocaine Bear," you're probably not expecting Oscar nods or high literary analysis. The upcoming black comedy from director Elizabeth Banks features an ensemble cast that includes Keri Russell, Alden Ehrenreich, Isiah Whitlock Jr., O'Shea Jackson Jr., and the late, great Ray Liotta, among others. And from the looks of the trailers, they're all cranking the absurdity up to 11.
Who Plays Paula Hill On Blue Bloods?
"Blue Bloods" is a long-running CBS crime drama series about a Catholic, Irish-American family in New York City that has spent generations in law enforcement. The show centers around the Reagan clan, whose patriarch, Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), is the New York Police Commissioner. Two of his sons are also in the NYPD, while his daughter works as a district attorney. Dozens of other family members and supporting characters weave in and out of their lives.
Who Did Alfred Molina Voice In Rick And Morty?
"Rick and Morty," the Adult Swim animated series from Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, has had a bevy of impressive guest voices over the years, from Daniel Radcliffe to the rapper Logic, but even in its first season, the lineup was stacked. And one particularly memorable episode from Season 1 featured none other than the legendary Alfred Molina.
The Kingkiller Chronicle Author Patrick Rothfuss Tries To Focus On The 99
As a genre, fantasy is in a bit of a resurgence at the moment in film and television. The world of "Game of Thrones" came back to people's screens with "House of the Dragon" in 2022. That same year also saw the release of Amazon Prime's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," and Disney+ even got on the bandwagon by coming out with its own spinoff of a well-worn fantasy property — "Willow."
Why Brie Sheridan From Virgin River Looks So Familiar
The popular character Brie Sheridan stole the show on "Virgin River" when she was introduced in "Where There's Smoke...," the Season 3 premiere. Brie shows up because her brother Jack has been shot and is being treated in hospital, and she decides to stick around in the town of Virgin River. Fans soon started to gush over her love story with Dan Brady, which serves as an engaging B-story to the show's romance between Mel and Jack. "Brady and Brie should be endgame on the show," tweeted fan @DimitraAntonia7.
John Krasinski Credits The Office Costar Rainn Wilson With Giving Him The Push To Start Directing
Anyone who watched "The Office" – the NBC mockumentary-style sitcom about a group of employees working at the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company — knows that two of the most notable characters are Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) and Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson). Jim is sarcastic and affable, often acting as the voice of reason in the ridiculous mishaps that happen around the office, while Dwight is quirky and out-there but also goes to great lengths for his job.
Darren Aronofsky Reveals What Makes Sadie Sink So Impressive In The Whale
When Sadie Sink joined the cast of "Stranger Things" in 2016, she was a little-known Broadway actor with a few on-screen credits to her name (via IMDb). Fast forward a few years, and Sink is one of the supernatural series' most indispensable characters — so much so that the Duffer brothers decided not to kill off Max in Season 4, a decision Sadie Sink defends. That's not to say that the co-creators were particularly merciful. Max met a grisly fate at the end of Season 4, but she's set to return for "Strangers Things" Season 5.
Eight Is Enough's Adam Rich Dies At 54
Adam Rich, best remembered as Nicholas Bradford in the ABC sitcom "Eight is Enough," has died. TMZ confirms that the actor died in his Los Angeles home on January 7 2023. The outlet notes that his family has not revealed the actor's cause of death, though law enforcement have ruled out the possibility of foul play. Rich was 54.
Ke Huy Quan Makes Loki Season 2 Sound Like A Lot Of Fun
Ke Huy Quan had a massive 2022, and it looks like the actor's continuing his resurgence into the new year. The once-child star in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" and "The Goonies" famously took a break from acting, citing a lack of opportunities for an Asian actor as the reason for his transition to behind-the-camera work.
Nick Cave's Gladiator 2: Christ Killer Is The Sequel We Still Want To See
Ridley Scott's "Gladiator" made an impact when it was released in 2000. The historical epic won multiple Academy Awards (including Best Picture) and grossed over $460 million at the international box office, which is an impressive feat for any movie, let alone an R-rated 155-minute drama about persecution and death. After years of waiting, a sequel is finally happening with Scott in the director's chair once again. However, "Gladiator 2" isn't going to be as bold and dangerous as it could have been.
The Bannerman Novels Are Finally Getting A TV Adaptation Thanks To Shane Black And Greg Nicotero
Few spy novels are as suited to screen adaptation as the Paul Bannerman series by John R. Maxim. Beginning with "The Bannerman Solution," the books focus on a former covert operative who now lives under an assumed identity in Connecticut while on the run from the government, along with several other former government assassins.
How Much Time Has Scott Lang Lost Throughout The MCU?
"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is set to hit theaters next month, and the hype around it is strong, partially thanks to the introduction of Kang (Jonathan Majors), who fans are already cheering for. Along with Kang unleashing chaos in the second trailer, the heroes themselves will also see their biggest heist yet as they try to steal back lost time. "You've lost a lot of time, like me," Kang says in the newly released trailer. "We can help each other with that." Shortly after he says that, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's new big-bad promises that he can give Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) more time — a currency of high value to someone whose had so much of it taken from him.
M3GAN's Box Office Haul Is A Major Signal For Hollywood Decision Makers (But Will They Pay Attention?)
All hail our new queen: M3GAN, the animatronic murder doll at the center of the new horror flick from Blumhouse Productions. (If you're curious about the premise, think "Gremlins," but girlboss this time.) After an incredible viral marketing campaign involving New York City subways populated with M3GANs and the doll's dance from the trailer making a fan out of Megan Thee Stallion, the movie finally hit theaters ... and immediately became the first big industry success story of 2023.
