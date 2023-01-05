Read full article on original website
Neal Schon Accuses Paula White-Cain of Improperly Accessing Journey Bank Accounts
Journey guitarist Neal Schon has filed a cease-and-desist against Paula White-Cain, the wife of his bandmate Jonathan Cain, accusing her of improperly accessing the band's bank accounts. According to a New York Post report, the letter from Schon to White-Cain reads: "We have learned that despite the prior mutual agreement...
Why Journey Performed ‘Separate Ways’ Long Before Recording It
One of Journey’s best-known songs came together in less than 48 hours. Released Jan. 5, 1983, “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” was a powerhouse track that immediately resonated with listeners. The song was written on the road as Journey, still riding high on the success of their 1981 album Escape, found themselves playing to thousands of passionate fans on a nightly basis.
‘Family Feud’ Host Steve Harvey Screams at Contestant in Eyebrow-Raising TV Moment
Finishing another hectic week in a hilarious way, Family Feud posted a video on its Instagram on Thursday (January 5th) showing Steve Harvey screaming at a contestant in an eyebrow-raising TV moment. In the hilarious clip, Family Feud host Steve Harvey asked contestants to name something that a person with...
Listen to Peter Gabriel’s New Song ‘Panopticom’
Peter Gabriel has released “Panopticom,” the first song from his upcoming album, i/o. Gabriel wrote and produced the song himself, with various session musicians providing guitar, bass, drums and backing vocals. Notably, the track includes electronic elements contributed by Brian Eno. Structurally, “Panopticom" builds slowly, with ominous synth...
Why John Lennon Envied Paul McCartney’s Songwriting
A former John Lennon aide recalled times when the former Beatle envied the sort of songs Paul McCartney was writing. While Dan Richter was instrumental in helping the former bandmates reconnect after their acrimonious split in 1970 he told The Telegraph that Lennon knew McCartney had talents he didn’t share. (Richter was around during the Beatles' last few months.)
Mr. Big Reunion Is ‘Definitely Gonna Happen’ in 2023
Mr. Big frontman Eric Martin has confirmed that the group will reunite and tour in 2023. “Mr. Big it's definitely gonna happen, there's no question about it,” Martin revealed during a conversation with The Metal Voice. “It's gonna happen in the middle of 2023 (summer). There are going to be multiple dates.”
Peter Gabriel Will Release a New Song Each Full Moon
Peter Gabriel plans to release a new song from his upcoming album, i/o, every full moon. The singer released the first song from the album at midnight Friday. Titled "Panopticom,” the track features electronics from Brian Eno. i/o will mark Gabriel's first album in more than a decade. "Some...
40 Albums Turning 40 in 2023
In a year full of musical milestones, 1983 had something for nearly every fan. Hard rock and heavy metal listeners found a new favorite with the arrival of Metallica’s debut album. Elsewhere in the genre, Black Sabbath and Ronnie James Dio moved forward with varying degrees of success on their first records since parting ways.
Peter Buck’s ‘Horrible’ Debut Show
Peter Buck recalled his first-ever show as a “horrible” experience and said that many of R.E.M.’s early concerts were embarrassing memories. In a new interview with Guitar World, the guitarist looked back at his formative years, noting that his first instrument was an extremely low-quality item. “I...
Iggy Pop Won’t Stage Dive Anymore, but He’s Happy if You Do
Iggy Pop is gearing up for tour dates in support of his new album Every Loser, but fans won’t see the veteran performer stage diving anymore. In a new interview with Billboard, the 75-year-old Pop said he was happy if members of the audience wanted to keep throwing themselves around the way he used to.
U2 Teases ‘Songs of Surrender’ With Letters Mailed to Fans
U2 fans around the world have begun receiving letters from the band teasing their upcoming project, Songs of Surrender, suggesting the album's official announcement is imminent. Some Twitter users recently posted photos of their letters, which appear to be photocopies of a handwritten note from guitarist the Edge. The letters...
