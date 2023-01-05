ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Where does NJ’s weed money go? Top NJ news for Tuesday

Eric Scott has today's top NJ News Stories on New Jersey's First News. You have a chance to offer feedback on how New Jersey spends tax revenue collected on legal marijuana sales. Gun rights victory. A judge has blocked New Jersey's tough new anti-carry gun legislation. Murphy bans TikTok. Effective...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ city makes list of best bagels in the U.S.

I’m sure many New Jerseyans would argue that many New Jersey cities should be on the list of “Best Cities for Bagel Lovers,” but only one is. The list was put together by a website called Lawn Love and their vague methodology is described like this: We looked for cities with an abundance of high-quality bagel shops and an enthusiastic bagel-loving community, with extra points for hosting a Bagels & Bites Festival.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
This Gorgeous Town Has Been Named The Best To Live In In New Jersey

It's a brand new year in New Jersey. Wouldn't you like to start the year living in the best town to live in in the Garden State?. There are so many amazing towns to call home and raise a family right here in the Garden State, and you would be lucky to live in any of them. But a national publication has singed one of our great towns out and named it the best town to live in New Jersey.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Interested? NJ is holding an affordable housing lottery

If you’re looking for a chance to find more affordable housing in New Jersey, this could be for you. The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs Division of Housing and Community Resources will soon begin accepting pre-applications for the statewide Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program Waiting list. The...
Mask-up – CDC recommends masking in all NJ counties

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are urging all New Jersey residents to mask-up again as the number of COVID-19 cases rise rapidly. State and federal health officials have become increasingly concerned with the XBB COVID variant. It is highly contagious and has shown resistance to both vaccine protections as well as immunities from past COVID infections.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New hot dog specialty shop opening soon

New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
HACKENSACK, NJ
Trenton, NJ
