KSDK
Missouri's home cannabis grower application is opening soon
The Missouri Department of Health has released the sample home grower application. Here's what you should know before applying.
A $2M Powerball ticket is among Missouri’s unclaimed prizes
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are millions of dollars in unclaimed Missouri Lottery prizes, and they can all be seen on the lottery’s new website. All draw games with prizes over $50,000 are listed there. An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2 million was just sold this week in Laurie, Missouri. The winning ticket sold at […]
This Missouri County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
One cool cave in Missouri you’re not allowed to enter
DANVILLE, Mo — Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. One, in particular, is strikingly beautiful in all four seasons, not to mention it’s full of history. However, you’re not allowed to go inside. Graham Cave State Park in Danville, Missouri (just west of the Saint Louis area) is an exciting place. […]
Mississippi River in Missouri Freezes Solid During Bomb Cyclone in Shocking Pics
A part of the mighty Mississippi river saw unprecedented freezing temps during the bomb cyclone event that hit the country recently. According to reports, this unique weather event has led to areas of the massive river freezing over completely. The Mississippi River Turns Into “One Solid Mass” of Ice In...
thunderboltradio.com
TWRA Investigating Fatal Boating Accident
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is still investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred last Thursday. TWRA reports said 72 year old Jimmy C. Franks, of the Counce community, lost his life when his boat sank on Pickwick Lake. Officers with TWRA, the Hardin County Fire Department, and the Mississippi...
New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could bring half a million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” is planned for Osage Beach’s community. A press release about the resort […]
kshb.com
Weather Blog: 1 main storm system in week ahead
We had a few sleet showers Saturday, but the system took until it was 50-100 mile east of here to get its act together. Sedalia to Columbia, MO to Illinois mostly along and north of Interstate 70 received around 1" of snow and slick roads. What is next? The four...
Why Carlyle Lake was created in southern Illinois
CARLYLE, Ill. — Carlyle Lake is a man-made lake located in Clinton County, Illinois. It was created as part of the larger Mississippi River and Tributaries Project, which aimed to control flooding and improve navigation in the region. The lake was created by damming the Kaskaskia River at Carlyle,...
Bertha Gifford: Missouri’s first female serial killer
Bertha Gifford was a serial murderer who killed people in Missouri in the early 1900s. She is thought to have poisoned at least 17 people, some of whom were children, over a number of years.
KYTV
Missouri residents have one week to request broadband internet access from the state
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you don’t have access to broadband internet in your home in Missouri, you only have until the end of the week to let the state know. Missouri is getting a piece of more than $42 billion to help pay for broadband access as part of a federal program. So the FCC is trying to determine who has access and who doesn’t and what potential errors there are. Errors could be related to the location of serviceable areas or what services are available.
The Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery for the mentally ill in Missouri was established in 1903
In 1903, the Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery was established in Farmington, Missouri (St. Francois County). From the year it was established, it’s notably historic. This cemetery was the burial ground for deceased hospital patients. In 2010, the cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The cemetery is a quarter of a mile south of Doubet Road, and a half mile from where State Hospital #4 was. It’s also behind the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
WATCH: Updated track of Mid-Missouri snow forecast
ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather's Jessica Hafner gives an update on the snow expected to fall on Mid-Missouri on Saturday night. The post WATCH: Updated track of Mid-Missouri snow forecast appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KFVS12
Missouri tax on recreational marijuana
Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes. The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. Scott County Sheriff reacts to forced move. Updated: 6 hours ago.
Study highlights fentanyl deaths in Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A new study by the Missouri State Medical Association highlights the growing trend in fentanyl deaths in Missouri. The study shows there was an increase in the number of deadly opioid overdose deaths in 2021 compared to 2020. This is according the study published in Missouri Medicine, the journal of the Missouri State The post Study highlights fentanyl deaths in Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
UPDATE: ‘Endangered’ Iowa girl found safe in Missouri
UPDATE — The Iowa Department of Public Safety says Fallon Wells has been located safe in Missouri. She is currently with law enforcement and human services officials. The circumstances surrounding her reported disappearance are still under investigation. ORIGINAL STORY: MOUNT AYR, Iowa — The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation […]
Nearly 30 Dogs Rescued from Missouri Breeder, Many Injured
According to reports, it took a dozen hours to accomplish, but nearly 30 dogs were rescued from a Missouri breeder with many of the animals showing terrible injuries. FOX 2 St. Louis shared the story of the Humane Society of Missouri as teams traveled from Maryland Heights to Ozark County on a rescue mission. They report it was a formerly licensed breeder with animals in allegedly different states of abuse and neglect.
KMBC.com
Human trafficking happens in our area, MoDOT and authorities want you to know how to spot it
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Department of Transportation, and the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department are taking part in a new human trafficking awareness initiative, the groups announced Friday. Hundreds of cases have been reported on both sides of the state line...
Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries. The second vehicle involved, a Ford […]
Man sentenced for killing 3, injuring 2 in Missouri
A man who was found guilty of murdering three people and injuring two others in Missouri in 2018 was sentenced Friday to five consecutive life sentences.
