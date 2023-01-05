Read full article on original website
Timothy Hoover
Timothy Hoover, 72, of the Villages, FL, passed away suddenly on January 3, 2023. Born April 4, 1950 in Mount Holly, NJ, Tim was a long-time Maple Shade resident and graduated from Merchantville High School in 1968. Tim went on to attend Glassboro State College where he earned degrees in education and counseling (MA), and played college baseball. He married his high school sweetheart, Doris Elaine Barndt, and they resided in Mount Laurel, NJ where they raised their family.
Jerry L. Clair
Jerry L. Clair, 72, of The Villages, FL was called home on Saturday, January 7, 2023. He was born in Sharon Grove, KY to William Leander and Joyce (Wells) Clair. Jerry graduated high school in 1968 in South Lyon, MI and shortly thereafter joining the U.S. Navy as Seabee third class and deployed to Vietnam where he spent two years building Quonset huts and landing facilities in the dense forests outside Da Nang. Jerry loved talking politics, loved his country and loved what our flag stands for.
Dr. Burton Rosenthal
Dr. Burton Irwin (Burt) Rosenthal passed away on December 26, 2022, at age 93, in The Villages, Florida. He was predeceased by parents Samuel and Edith. He is survived by his wife JoAnn Power Rosenthal, his children Courtney Rosenthal and Margot Rivelis, grandchildren Melissa Rivelis-Clarke and Sam Rivelis, sister Rosalyn Feinberg, and sister-in-law Jacqueline Curley.
Anthony Lewis Mariniello
Anthony Lewis Mariniello, born in Hackensack, NJ and of the Villages, passed away peacefully on January 6. A native of New Jersey and avid New York Yankees, Chicago Bears, and Notre Dame fan, Anthony is most known for the love of his wife, Sandy, for the past 58 years. They have one son Anthony, his wife Debra, and two grandchildren Anthony and Sammie of Rowley, MA.
Dorothy Tietz Toomey
Dorothy Tietz Toomey, age 90, of Summerfield FL, passed away peacefully on December 26 surrounded by her family after a short illness. She was known to her friends as Dolly. She was survived by Vincent Jr (Corinne) of Elk Park NC and her 2 granddaughters, Shannon (Sean) Healy of Clover SC, and Kelly (Steven) Lewis of Rock Hill SC. She was a fun-loving great grandmother to Mia, Kylie and Addison Lewis.
Mary Ann Schaefer
Mary Ann Schaefer, age 84 of The Villages passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 in The Villages Florida. She was born in Chicago, Illinois to the late Al and Rose Schaefer. Mary Ann graduated from Good Counsel High School in 1956 and Mundelein College, Chicago, IL in 1960 with her Masters Degree. Ms. Schaefer was retired from Allstate Insurance Company after 37 years of service as the Director of IT in Chicago, IL. Ms. Schaefer was an avid golfer, good bowler, loved swimming and playing cards. She enjoyed Cruising, going to her time shares golfing and going to Disney, but her favorite thing was going out to eat every day.
Richard E. Brandt
Richard (Dick) E. Brandt, 82 of The Villages, FL, formerly of New Haven, IN passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, with his family by his side. Richard was born on November 23, 1940, to Dale and Alvina (Butler) Brandt in Decatur, IN. After graduating from Monmouth High School in 1958, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served two years in Germany.
Nancy Ellen Henderson
Nancy Ellen Henderson passed away December 30, 2022 after a long struggle with Dementia. She was born on June 28, 1939 in Bakersfield, California. She was preceded in death by her husband David in March of 2014 and two of her three children, Debbie Gregory and Jerry Muncie. She is survived by her sister Deanna Wagner of The Villages and her daughter Cheryl Davidson and Grandson Keven of Kent, Washington and her four step-children, Daniel, Kathryn, Christine, and Cynthia in Washington State, and many grandchildren.
Joseph Harvest
Died peacefully on December 24 surrounded by family, who celebrated his 96th birthday with him two days earlier. Born, Slovan, PA, moved to Miami in 1940, resident of The Villages. Proud WW II Navy Veteran, served as a radio aircraft gunner on the USS Saginaw Bay in the South Pacific....
James Steven Burns
James Steven Burns, age 68, Passed away December 28, 2022, in The Villages, Florida. Steve (As he liked to be called) Burns is survived by his Mother Shirley Christenbury Burns, who lives in The Villages, Florida and Born in Birmingham, Alabama, his sister Barbara Burns Rockstroh, who lives in The Villages, Florida and born in Birmingham, Alabama. He is preceded in death by his father- James Carl Burns of Birmingham, Alabama.
Dennis P. Jean
Dennis P. Jean, 75, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 1st at Cornerstone Hospice House in The Villages, FL. Dennis was born on September 13, 1947 to Frederick and Erna (Christiansen) Jean in Kansas City, MO. He spent his working years in various sales positions, a job in which he excelled. He retired from Baron BMW after more than twenty years. Dennis had lots of friends and was known for his great wit and sense of humor. He was happiest when on the golf course with family and friends. He was also an animal lover and doted on his kitty, Raven, until she passed. We are sure he is relaxing with her now.
The Villages SAR will host program on Hitler and Operation Orient
The Villages Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will host James Press at their program at at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at Captiva Recreation Center. Press’ talk entitled “Samurai and Swastika” will examine the alliance between Nazi Germany and Japan to discover why Hitler wanted Operation Orient – the conquest of the Middle East and India. These two Axis powers tried to support each other in their plans of conquest around the globe.
Homeless pair in car with pit bull arrested with drugs in Lady Lake
A homeless pair in a car with a pit bull landed behind bars after they were arrested with drugs in Lady Lake. Ronald Makana Kaauamo-McVey, 26, was driving a vehicle in the wee hours Sunday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when he was pulled over due to a non-functioning taglight, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A K-9 named Lux was summoned to the scene and alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.
Breakfast in Lake County, Florida
Where is your favorite place to go for breakfast in Lake County, Florida? I have a few, but I’m always looking for suggestions for good places to go. Please share your favorites and tell our readers why you enjoy them in the comments so I can hopefully include them in a future article.
Miniature horse turns heads during walk at Lake Sumter Landing
Villagers are used to seeing dog walkers at the corner of Canal Street and Old Mill Run, near Johnny Rockets. But this week some were startled by a young lady walking her horse. Make that a miniature horse. Regardless, as the old song says: “A horse is a horse/Of course,...
Suspect tracked down in holiday brawl that sent man to The Villages hospital
An alleged attacker has been tracked down in a holiday brawl that sent an injured man to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Robert Anthony Della Flora Jr., 46, of Summerfield, was arrested Thursday by Marion County sheriff’s deputies on a warrant charging him with a felony county of aggravated battery.
Snowbird contends meter mistake resulted in huge bill for unused water
A snowbird contends a meter mistake resulted in a huge bill for unused water at a time when he was up north. After a great deal of frustration trying to straighten out the matter with The Villages Utility Department, William “B.J.” Thompson of the Village of Mallory Square pleaded his case Monday before the North Sumter Community Utility Dependent District Board.
Movie producer convicted of robbing bank after running out of money while filming in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — A producer who robbed a credit union in Belle Isle after running out of money while filming a movie in Florida has been convicted, federal prosecutors said Thursday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officials said Nacoe Ray Brown, 54, of Baltimore, Maryland, pleaded...
Missing Florida teen found after running from FHP troopers on I-75 in Wesley Chapel
A missing and endangered central Florida girl ran from Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers along I-75 in Wesley Chapel on Saturday.
‘Elderly’ Florida woman robbed by group wearing clown masks, armed with sledgehammer: deputies
Four people were accused of robbing an older Florida woman while wearing clown masks and holding a sledgehammer.
