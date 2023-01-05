Read full article on original website
Related
Stereogum
Billy Nomates – “Vertigo”
Tor Maries, the Bristol post-punk musician who records under the name Billy Nomates, first popped up on our radar with her Emergency Telephone EP last year, but she’s been at it for a while. Later this week, Maries will follow her self-titled 2020 Billy Nomates album with a new LP called Cacti. Maries co-produced the album with the Goon Sax collaborator James Trevascus, and she played most of the instruments herself. (Beak>’s Billy Fuller plays bass one some songs, while Geoff Barrow, from Portishead and Beak>, plays cymbals on one track.)
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
msn.com
Most Valuable Vinyl Records Worth Money
Vinyl record culture has come back from near extinction to 41.72-million vinyl record sales in 2021. That's up 51.4 percent from 27.55 million in 2020 and the 16th consecutive year vinyl album sales grew. While that's a fraction of the world's estimated $16 billion recording-industry revenue (most from cheap digital...
‘Family Feud’ Host Steve Harvey Screams at Contestant in Eyebrow-Raising TV Moment
Finishing another hectic week in a hilarious way, Family Feud posted a video on its Instagram on Thursday (January 5th) showing Steve Harvey screaming at a contestant in an eyebrow-raising TV moment. In the hilarious clip, Family Feud host Steve Harvey asked contestants to name something that a person with...
Stereogum
Young Fathers – “Rice”
Next month, Young Fathers, the Scottish trio who don’t fit into any sort of genre or category, will finally follow up their much-loved 2018 album Cocoa Sugar with a new LP called Heavy Heavy. The group recorded Heavy Heavy in a basement studio without guests, but it doesn’t sound like they sacrificed any of their scope for in-the-moment immediacy. We’ve already posted the early singles “Geronimo,” “I Saw,” and “Tell Somebody.” Today, we get another one.
Stereogum
Purling Hiss – “Yer All In My Dreams”
Purling Hiss have announced a new album, Drag On Girard, which will be out in March. After a brief discursion with Polizze’s debut solo album in 2020, the Philadelphia lo-fi rock project is back with its first full-length since 2016’s High Bias. Today, they’re sharing lead single, “Yer All In My Dreams,” a gleaming, chiming track about finding the melody while you’re dozing. Check it out below.
Stereogum
U.S. Girls – “Future’s Bet”
We’ve been getting drips and drabs from the U.S. Girls camp since about last summer, when Meg Remy shared “So Typically Now.” More recently, Remy followed up with “Bless This Mess.” Well, turns out all of that was leading up to an album announcement: Bless This Mess, following 2020’s Heavy Light, will be out next month via 4AD. In conjunction with the announcement, U.S. Girls are sharing a synthy slow jam called “Futures Bet,” which features vocals from Jane Inc.’s Carlyn Bezic and comes with a video directed by Alex Kingsmill.
Stereogum
mui zyu – “Sore Bear”
Next month, mui zyu is releasing her debut album, Rotten Bun For An Eggless Century. So far, we’ve heard “Ghost WIth A Peach Skin” and “Rotten Bun” from it — the latter made our best songs of the week list — and today the British experimentalist is back with one more, the album’s spectral and haunting closer “Sore Bear.”
Stereogum
Civic – “Blood Rushes”
The Australian band Civic are a month out from releasing their new album, Taken By Force. They’ve shared “Born In The Heat” and “End Of The Line” from it already, and today they’re back with another track, “Blood Rushes.” “My verses are about new love and trying to protect that in a violent world, like trying to keep a candle alight in a cyclone,” the band’s singer Jim McCullough said in a statement. “It’s about wanting to have your own world away from everything, wanting that feeling to last a little bit longer before it all comes crashing down.” Listen below.
Stereogum
Iris DeMent – “Workin’ On A World”
A couple years ago, folk legend Iris DeMent returned with “Going Down To Sing In Texas,” then her first original new song in almost a decade. Now she’s back with news of a new album, Workin’ On A World, her first proper album since 2012’s Sing The Delta. DeMent pieced the album together over the past few with collaborators Richard Bennett, Jim Rooney, and Pieta Brown. She’s sharing the album’s title track, a rousing number about the inexorable march of progress. “”Now I’m workin’ on a world I may never see,” she sings. “Joinin’ forces with the warriors of love/ Who came before and will follow you and me.” Listen below.
Stereogum
Avey Tare – “The Musical” & “Hey Bog”
Avey Tare, of Animal Collective fame, has announced a new solo album called 7s, his first solo venture since 2019’s Cows On Hourglass Pond. 7s was recorded at Drop Of Sun Studios in Asheville with Adam McDaniel, and Avey Tare will also be going out on tour in support of it. Today, he’s sharing two tracks from the album, “The Musical” and “Hey Bog.” You can check them both out, alongside all of Avey Tare’s upcoming live dates, below.
Stereogum
Kruelty – “Burn The System”
Japan has a long, proud history of making some of the most gut-rippingly intense punk, metal, and hardcore in existence, and the Tokyo band Kruelty have carved out a place within that tradition. Kruelty make the heaviest version of hardcore imaginable, pulling influence from beatdown and death metal to make something truly disgusting. Last year, Kruelty somehow made it across the Pacific to play FYA Fest in Florida, and they blew minds. Today, the day after this year’s FYA Fest wrapped up, Kruelty have announced a new album and dropped a real ogre-stomper of a new song.
Stereogum
Meg Baird – “Ashes, Ashes”
At the end of the month, Meg Baird is releasing a new album, Furling. We’ve heard two tracks from it so far, “Will You Follow Me Home?” and “Star Hill Song,” and today Baird is back with one more single, “Ashes, Ashes,” a wordless six-minute song that’s evocative and celestial. It comes with a fuzzed-out video from visual artist Rachael Pony Cassells, who said:
Stereogum
Daughter – “Be On Your Way”
The English folk trio Daughter have announced a new album, Stereo Mind Game, which will be out in April — it’s their first album since 2016’s Not To Disappear, not including their soundtrack work for the video game Life Is Strange: Before The Storm. “It has been...
Stereogum
Why Bonnie – “Apple Tree”
Why Bonnie, one of the Best New Bands Of 2022, released their debut album 90 In November last year. They’re about to embark on a North American tour (with some new dates just announced), and today they’ve shared a fresh single called “Apple Tree,” which group leader Blair Howerton describes as “a song about the parables we tell ourselves to make sense of things.” Listen below.
Stereogum
U2 Announce New Album Songs Of Surrender Featuring 40 Re-Recorded Tracks
U2 have a lot of recording projects in the works, including their long-promised Songs Of Ascent and possibly a rock album inspired by AC/DC. But first, they’re releasing new recordings of 40 of their old songs. Songs Of Surrender, out St. Patrick’s Day (did you know U2 are Irish),...
Stereogum
Belle And Sebastian – “I Don’t Know What You See In Me”
Last year Belle And Sebastian returned with A Bit Of Previous, their first album in seven years. It turns out the sessions for that record yielded a whole second LP, Kid A/Amnesiac style. What’s more, the latter album will be out at the end of this week. On Friday,...
Stereogum
Sonic Temple’s 2023 Lineup Has Tool, Deftones, Kiss, QOTSA, And Foo Fighters Of Course
Sonic Temple, the hard-rock music festival that emerged in the wake of Rock On The Range, is returning to Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus for a whopping four-day run in 2023. From May 25-28, the fest will welcome eight headliners including Foo Fighters, who may be on a mission to headline every North American music festival in 2023. (Today alone they’ve been announced for Boston Calling and Bonnaroo.) The other seven: Deftones, Tool, Kiss, Queens Of The Stone Age, Rob Zombie, Godsmack, and Avenged Sevenfold.
Stereogum
Stream 03 Greedo’s Surprise New Mixtape Free 03
In 2018, the cultishly beloved Los Angeles rapper 03 Greedo was sentenced to 20 years in prison for drug trafficking and gun possession. He’s been locked up ever since. Before Greedo started his prison term, he went on a recording spree, and his music has been coming out regularly over the past four and a half years. While incarcerated, Greedo has come out with collaborative projects with people like Mustard, Travis Barker, Kenny Beats, and Ron-Ron The Producer. Right now, there are widespread reports that Greedo is likely to be released early in the next few years. In the meantime, he’s just surprise-released another one of the albums that he recorded before going to prison.
Comments / 0