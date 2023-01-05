Read full article on original website
Related
Stereogum
Young Fathers – “Rice”
Next month, Young Fathers, the Scottish trio who don’t fit into any sort of genre or category, will finally follow up their much-loved 2018 album Cocoa Sugar with a new LP called Heavy Heavy. The group recorded Heavy Heavy in a basement studio without guests, but it doesn’t sound like they sacrificed any of their scope for in-the-moment immediacy. We’ve already posted the early singles “Geronimo,” “I Saw,” and “Tell Somebody.” Today, we get another one.
Stereogum
Kruelty – “Burn The System”
Japan has a long, proud history of making some of the most gut-rippingly intense punk, metal, and hardcore in existence, and the Tokyo band Kruelty have carved out a place within that tradition. Kruelty make the heaviest version of hardcore imaginable, pulling influence from beatdown and death metal to make something truly disgusting. Last year, Kruelty somehow made it across the Pacific to play FYA Fest in Florida, and they blew minds. Today, the day after this year’s FYA Fest wrapped up, Kruelty have announced a new album and dropped a real ogre-stomper of a new song.
Stereogum
U.S. Girls – “Future’s Bet”
We’ve been getting drips and drabs from the U.S. Girls camp since about last summer, when Meg Remy shared “So Typically Now.” More recently, Remy followed up with “Bless This Mess.” Well, turns out all of that was leading up to an album announcement: Bless This Mess, following 2020’s Heavy Light, will be out next month via 4AD. In conjunction with the announcement, U.S. Girls are sharing a synthy slow jam called “Futures Bet,” which features vocals from Jane Inc.’s Carlyn Bezic and comes with a video directed by Alex Kingsmill.
Stereogum
mui zyu – “Sore Bear”
Next month, mui zyu is releasing her debut album, Rotten Bun For An Eggless Century. So far, we’ve heard “Ghost WIth A Peach Skin” and “Rotten Bun” from it — the latter made our best songs of the week list — and today the British experimentalist is back with one more, the album’s spectral and haunting closer “Sore Bear.”
Stereogum
Avey Tare – “The Musical” & “Hey Bog”
Avey Tare, of Animal Collective fame, has announced a new solo album called 7s, his first solo venture since 2019’s Cows On Hourglass Pond. 7s was recorded at Drop Of Sun Studios in Asheville with Adam McDaniel, and Avey Tare will also be going out on tour in support of it. Today, he’s sharing two tracks from the album, “The Musical” and “Hey Bog.” You can check them both out, alongside all of Avey Tare’s upcoming live dates, below.
Stereogum
Civic – “Blood Rushes”
The Australian band Civic are a month out from releasing their new album, Taken By Force. They’ve shared “Born In The Heat” and “End Of The Line” from it already, and today they’re back with another track, “Blood Rushes.” “My verses are about new love and trying to protect that in a violent world, like trying to keep a candle alight in a cyclone,” the band’s singer Jim McCullough said in a statement. “It’s about wanting to have your own world away from everything, wanting that feeling to last a little bit longer before it all comes crashing down.” Listen below.
Stereogum
Billy Nomates – “Vertigo”
Tor Maries, the Bristol post-punk musician who records under the name Billy Nomates, first popped up on our radar with her Emergency Telephone EP last year, but she’s been at it for a while. Later this week, Maries will follow her self-titled 2020 Billy Nomates album with a new LP called Cacti. Maries co-produced the album with the Goon Sax collaborator James Trevascus, and she played most of the instruments herself. (Beak>’s Billy Fuller plays bass one some songs, while Geoff Barrow, from Portishead and Beak>, plays cymbals on one track.)
Stereogum
Why Bonnie – “Apple Tree”
Why Bonnie, one of the Best New Bands Of 2022, released their debut album 90 In November last year. They’re about to embark on a North American tour (with some new dates just announced), and today they’ve shared a fresh single called “Apple Tree,” which group leader Blair Howerton describes as “a song about the parables we tell ourselves to make sense of things.” Listen below.
Stereogum
U2 Announce New Album Songs Of Surrender Featuring 40 Re-Recorded Tracks
U2 have a lot of recording projects in the works, including their long-promised Songs Of Ascent and possibly a rock album inspired by AC/DC. But first, they’re releasing new recordings of 40 of their old songs. Songs Of Surrender, out St. Patrick’s Day (did you know U2 are Irish),...
Stereogum
Stream 03 Greedo’s Surprise New Mixtape Free 03
In 2018, the cultishly beloved Los Angeles rapper 03 Greedo was sentenced to 20 years in prison for drug trafficking and gun possession. He’s been locked up ever since. Before Greedo started his prison term, he went on a recording spree, and his music has been coming out regularly over the past four and a half years. While incarcerated, Greedo has come out with collaborative projects with people like Mustard, Travis Barker, Kenny Beats, and Ron-Ron The Producer. Right now, there are widespread reports that Greedo is likely to be released early in the next few years. In the meantime, he’s just surprise-released another one of the albums that he recorded before going to prison.
Stereogum
Sonic Temple’s 2023 Lineup Has Tool, Deftones, Kiss, QOTSA, And Foo Fighters Of Course
Sonic Temple, the hard-rock music festival that emerged in the wake of Rock On The Range, is returning to Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus for a whopping four-day run in 2023. From May 25-28, the fest will welcome eight headliners including Foo Fighters, who may be on a mission to headline every North American music festival in 2023. (Today alone they’ve been announced for Boston Calling and Bonnaroo.) The other seven: Deftones, Tool, Kiss, Queens Of The Stone Age, Rob Zombie, Godsmack, and Avenged Sevenfold.
Stereogum
Boston Calling 2023 Lineup Has Foo Fighters, Lumineers, Paramore, & More
The iconic Beantown music fest Boston Calling has announced its impressive 2023 lineup. Taking place across Memorial Day Weekend in Allston, Boston Calling will feature Foo Fighters, the Lumineers, and Paramore as headliners. Additional big-name acts include Alanis Morissette (playing her first show in Boston since 2012), Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Queens Of The Stone Age, the National, the Flaming Lips, Bleachers, Niall Horan, cover stars King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, Maren Morris, and more.
Stereogum
Oozing Wound – “Hypnic Jerk”
In a couple of weeks, Oozing Wound, the Chicago noise-rock power trio with one of the best band names, will release their new LP We Cater To Cowards. (Seriously, this band is very good at naming things.) We’ve already posted the early single “The Good Times (I Don’t Miss ‘Em),” and now Oozing Wound have followed that one with a new rager called “Hypnic Jerk.”
Stereogum
Coachella Announces 2023 Lineup
The year in music never really feels like it’s begun until Goldenvoice unveils the lineup for the Coachella Festival. Coachella is America’s biggest annual music festival, and it’s the one that sets the tone for every other fest. But this year, Coachella has been dragging its feet on announcing this year’s lineup — reportedly because of ongoing negotiations with one of its headliners — and other festivals have started announcing their own bills. Finally, though, Coachella has come through, and we can see what this year’s got in store.
Stereogum
Fran – “God”
Fran, the Chicago project led by musician Maria Jacobson, are releasing their new album Leaving next week. Three songs have been shared from it already — “So Long,” “Limousine,” and “Palm Trees” — and today we’re getting a fourth, “God,” a crackling but muted musing that Jacobson says is “about noticing how things change and how they stay the same.” “I’m not the same/ As I was when we started,” she sings on it. “The big mistakes/ That come with being honest.” Listen below.
Stereogum
BottleRock 2023 Lineup Has Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo, & Duran Duran
The Napa Valley festival BottleRock has announced its 2023 lineup. The top-billed acts include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo, Duran Duran, Lil Nas X, and the Smashing Pumpkins. Also on the roster are Leon Bridges, Billy Strings, Wu-Tang Clan, the National, Caamp, Sheryl Crow, Nile Rodgers & Chic,...
Stereogum
Neutral Milk Hotel Announce The Collected Works Of Neutral Milk Hotel Box Set
It’s a good time for Neutral Milk Hotel to release a career-spanning box set. The past year has seen the release of two long-gestating in-depth projects chronicling the history of the Elephant 6 Recording Co. — the collective that spawned NMH and related bands like Olivia Tremor Control, the Apples In Stereo, Elf Power, and many more — a book and a documentary film. The history of E6 can best be told through their music, though, and Jeff Mangum’s band is about to present an exhaustive collection of that output.
Stereogum
Album Of The Week: MOLLY Picturesque
Good golly, this MOLLY album is beautiful. MOLLY are a duo from Innsbruck, Austria who play an especially majestic style of dream-pop with a post-rock approach to structure and scope. They’ve been described as a shoegaze band before, including on this website, but on MOLLY’s new album Picturesque, there’s not much of the noise and distortion that term implies. There’s also the question of posture; despite the many effects pedals in play, this album is diametrically opposed to staring blankly at your feet. Lars Andersson and drummer Phillip Dornauer make music for throwing out your arms and beholding the heavens, fit for old ornate cathedrals and prismatic dwellings of the imagination.
Stereogum
Purling Hiss – “Yer All In My Dreams”
Purling Hiss have announced a new album, Drag On Girard, which will be out in March. After a brief discursion with Polizze’s debut solo album in 2020, the Philadelphia lo-fi rock project is back with its first full-length since 2016’s High Bias. Today, they’re sharing lead single, “Yer All In My Dreams,” a gleaming, chiming track about finding the melody while you’re dozing. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Watch Self Esteem Make Their US TV Debut On Corden
Self Esteem, the musical project of Rebecca Lucy Taylor, has been picking up a lot of steam in her native UK. She made her grand entrance into the US media sphere last night with a performance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, that ever-reliable bridge across the Atlantic for British pop stars. On the show, Taylor did “I Do This All The Time,” the song that yielded the title of her recent album Prioritise Pleasure; it found her toggling between impassioned, soulful singing and spoken narration, backed by a choir and an understated arrangement. “I Do This All The Time” is a song about the neuroses of an aging millennial, full of lines like “Don’t be intimidated by all the babies they have/ Don’t be embarrassed that all you’ve had is fun!” Watch below.
Comments / 0