Read full article on original website
Related
Stereogum
U2 Announce New Album Songs Of Surrender Featuring 40 Re-Recorded Tracks
U2 have a lot of recording projects in the works, including their long-promised Songs Of Ascent and possibly a rock album inspired by AC/DC. But first, they’re releasing new recordings of 40 of their old songs. Songs Of Surrender, out St. Patrick’s Day (did you know U2 are Irish),...
Stereogum
Coachella Announces 2023 Lineup
The year in music never really feels like it’s begun until Goldenvoice unveils the lineup for the Coachella Festival. Coachella is America’s biggest annual music festival, and it’s the one that sets the tone for every other fest. But this year, Coachella has been dragging its feet on announcing this year’s lineup — reportedly because of ongoing negotiations with one of its headliners — and other festivals have started announcing their own bills. Finally, though, Coachella has come through, and we can see what this year’s got in store.
Stereogum
Album Of The Week: MOLLY Picturesque
Good golly, this MOLLY album is beautiful. MOLLY are a duo from Innsbruck, Austria who play an especially majestic style of dream-pop with a post-rock approach to structure and scope. They’ve been described as a shoegaze band before, including on this website, but on MOLLY’s new album Picturesque, there’s not much of the noise and distortion that term implies. There’s also the question of posture; despite the many effects pedals in play, this album is diametrically opposed to staring blankly at your feet. Lars Andersson and drummer Phillip Dornauer make music for throwing out your arms and beholding the heavens, fit for old ornate cathedrals and prismatic dwellings of the imagination.
Stereogum
Boston Calling 2023 Lineup Has Foo Fighters, Lumineers, Paramore, & More
The iconic Beantown music fest Boston Calling has announced its impressive 2023 lineup. Taking place across Memorial Day Weekend in Allston, Boston Calling will feature Foo Fighters, the Lumineers, and Paramore as headliners. Additional big-name acts include Alanis Morissette (playing her first show in Boston since 2012), Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Queens Of The Stone Age, the National, the Flaming Lips, Bleachers, Niall Horan, cover stars King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, Maren Morris, and more.
Stereogum
Purling Hiss – “Yer All In My Dreams”
Purling Hiss have announced a new album, Drag On Girard, which will be out in March. After a brief discursion with Polizze’s debut solo album in 2020, the Philadelphia lo-fi rock project is back with its first full-length since 2016’s High Bias. Today, they’re sharing lead single, “Yer All In My Dreams,” a gleaming, chiming track about finding the melody while you’re dozing. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Civic – “Blood Rushes”
The Australian band Civic are a month out from releasing their new album, Taken By Force. They’ve shared “Born In The Heat” and “End Of The Line” from it already, and today they’re back with another track, “Blood Rushes.” “My verses are about new love and trying to protect that in a violent world, like trying to keep a candle alight in a cyclone,” the band’s singer Jim McCullough said in a statement. “It’s about wanting to have your own world away from everything, wanting that feeling to last a little bit longer before it all comes crashing down.” Listen below.
Stereogum
Quasi – “Nowheresville”
Ever since 1993, long before she ever even joined Sleater-Kinney in the first place, Janet Weiss has been one half of the indie rock duo Quasi, along with her ex-husband Sam Coomes. That’s 30 years! Next month, Quasi will release their 10th studio album Breaking The Balls Of History, which they recorded with Weiss’ former Sleater-Kinney collaborator John Goodmanson. We’ve already posted the early songs “Queen Of Ears” and “Doomscrollers,” and we get another one today.
Stereogum
Lil Ugly Mane – “Ricochet”
Years ago, the enigmatic Virginia rapper and producer Lil Ugly Mane helped define the murky, lo-fi side of the whole SoundCloud-rap wave. These days, Lil Ugly Mane is on some other shit. For the past few years, Lil Ugly Mane has been releasing a series of singles, as well as the 2021 album Volcanic Bird Enemy And The Voiced Concern, that move away from rap, toward muffled and personal takes on indie rock. We last heard from Lil Ugly Mane when he released two songs, “Redacted Fog” and “Unassisted,” in November. Today, he’s got another one.
Stereogum
Young Fathers – “Rice”
Next month, Young Fathers, the Scottish trio who don’t fit into any sort of genre or category, will finally follow up their much-loved 2018 album Cocoa Sugar with a new LP called Heavy Heavy. The group recorded Heavy Heavy in a basement studio without guests, but it doesn’t sound like they sacrificed any of their scope for in-the-moment immediacy. We’ve already posted the early singles “Geronimo,” “I Saw,” and “Tell Somebody.” Today, we get another one.
Stereogum
Everything But The Girl – “Nothing Left To Lose”
Last fall, husband-and-wife duo Ben Watt and Tracey Thorn confirmed they had recorded a new Everything But The Girl album, their first since 1999’s Temperamental. “Just thought you’d like to know that we have made a new Everything But The Girl album. It’ll be out next spring. Love, Ben and Tracey,” they wrote on social media. Last week, the trip-hop/folktronica act shared a brief video teasing new music. Today, that new music is here: Along with a single, “Nothing Left To Lose,” Everything But The Girl have announced the forthcoming album Fuse arriving in April. “Nothing Left To Lose” also has a music video directed by Charlie Di Placido.
Comments / 0