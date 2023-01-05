ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Bristol Press

Teen missing from Southington believed to be in New Britain

SOUTHINGTON – A teenager missing from Southington is believed to possibly be in New Britain. A Silver Alert was issued late Monday for 16-year-old Jahaira Dejesus, who went missing sometime Tuesday. The teen has been described as Hispanic, with brown eyes, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 106 pounds....
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

Newington residents complain of hate-filled flyers found in neighborhoods

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Residents in a few Newington neighborhoods found some very distasteful flyers left outside their houses. The flyers claim to be from the Nationalist Social Club 131 which is characterized as a neo-Nazi group. Three neighborhoods in town not far from each other found flyers with racist...
NEWINGTON, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Not Too Happy To See You

#Mildord CT– On January 2, 2023, officers were dispatched to the parking lot of Macy’s for a fight. The victim stated that they parked in the lot near Macy’s and saw Shawn Roby,42 of North Haven who was an acquaintance of theirs. When the victim embraced Roby for a hug, he pushed the victim away. Roby punched the victim in the face and then began to strike them in the ribs with his knee and foot while the victim was on the ground. Roby began to choke the victim before the mall security arrived. Roby was charged accordingly. He was charged with Breach of Peace 2nd Degree, Assault 3rd Degree, and Unlawful Restraint 2nd Degree. He was released on a promise to appear in court.
MILFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Tent Citizen By Choice Builds Community

Nestor hooked a tank of propane to a silver grill he had recently rehabbed — and started counting each second to see how long it would take to boil two eggs on the outdoor device, showcasing the living arrangement he set up himself to survive as comfortably as he can at a West River homeless encampment.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

18-Year-Old Apprehended Amid Investigation Into Blaze At Southbury Training School

A second person is now facing charges in connection to a fire that destroyed an unoccupied cottage in Connecticut last month. Litchfield County resident Juliana Sullivan, age 18, of New Milford, surrendered to police on an arrest warrant on Saturday, Jan. 7, in connection to a blaze at the Southbury Training School in New Haven County on the night of Saturday, Dec. 17, Connecticut State Police reported.
SOUTHBURY, CT
New Haven Independent

Missing Elderly Person Located In New Haven

ANSONIA — An 80-year-old woman reported missing Monday was found safe by Tuesday morning. Ansonia police issued a silver alert Monday for the woman, who lives in Ansonia. Officials said the woman has Alzheimer’s and had left in her car. She broke down in New Haven. Two tow...
ANSONIA, CT
New Haven Independent

Sewage Backup Shuts Downtown Public Library

The downtown main branch of the city’s public library closed early Monday after pipe repairs caused a bathroom-debilitating sewage backup. City spokesperson Len Speiller told the Independent that the disruption was related to repair work on a Greater New Haven Water Pollution Control Authority sewage line on Elm and Temple Streets.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Fire Destroys Norwalk House, Displacing Family Of 4

A family of four was displaced after a fire destroyed their Norwalk home overnight.Firefighters responded to a house fire on Betmarlea Road at about midnight on Sunday, Jan. 8, the Norwalk Fire Department reported.Authorities found fire showing through the roof of the home and learned that the blaz…
NORWALK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Dies of Injuries Following Shooting on Chapel Street in New Haven

A man has died from his injuries after a shooting on Chapel Street in New Haven last week. Officers received a call about someone shot on Chapel Street on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. When police arrived, they said they found 30-year-old Kentel Robinson, of New Haven, suffering from a gunshot...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Man shot at by East Haven police on I-95 released on bond

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who led officers on a chase Thursday, culminating in a crash on Interstate 95 and shots fired, has posted bond, according to East Haven police. Nicholas Gambardella, 27, drove from police before crashing his car on the I-95 Exit 36 off-ramp in Milford, according to authorities. Police said […]
EAST HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

Finally, Big Y is Selling Boar’s Head in Connecticut

I saw a very familiar, yet strange, product in the deli case at the Big Y in New Milford over the weekend - Boar's Head meats. It's sad, but it stopped me in my tracks. Boar's Head? In Big Y? Have you ever asked for Boar's Head at Big Y? The answer for decades has been "No, we don't carry them". Not anymore.
NEW MILFORD, CT

