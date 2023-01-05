Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Teen missing from Southington believed to be in New Britain
SOUTHINGTON – A teenager missing from Southington is believed to possibly be in New Britain. A Silver Alert was issued late Monday for 16-year-old Jahaira Dejesus, who went missing sometime Tuesday. The teen has been described as Hispanic, with brown eyes, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 106 pounds....
Eyewitness News
Newington residents complain of hate-filled flyers found in neighborhoods
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Residents in a few Newington neighborhoods found some very distasteful flyers left outside their houses. The flyers claim to be from the Nationalist Social Club 131 which is characterized as a neo-Nazi group. Three neighborhoods in town not far from each other found flyers with racist...
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Not Too Happy To See You
#Mildord CT– On January 2, 2023, officers were dispatched to the parking lot of Macy’s for a fight. The victim stated that they parked in the lot near Macy’s and saw Shawn Roby,42 of North Haven who was an acquaintance of theirs. When the victim embraced Roby for a hug, he pushed the victim away. Roby punched the victim in the face and then began to strike them in the ribs with his knee and foot while the victim was on the ground. Roby began to choke the victim before the mall security arrived. Roby was charged accordingly. He was charged with Breach of Peace 2nd Degree, Assault 3rd Degree, and Unlawful Restraint 2nd Degree. He was released on a promise to appear in court.
Tent Citizen By Choice Builds Community
Nestor hooked a tank of propane to a silver grill he had recently rehabbed — and started counting each second to see how long it would take to boil two eggs on the outdoor device, showcasing the living arrangement he set up himself to survive as comfortably as he can at a West River homeless encampment.
18-Year-Old Apprehended Amid Investigation Into Blaze At Southbury Training School
A second person is now facing charges in connection to a fire that destroyed an unoccupied cottage in Connecticut last month. Litchfield County resident Juliana Sullivan, age 18, of New Milford, surrendered to police on an arrest warrant on Saturday, Jan. 7, in connection to a blaze at the Southbury Training School in New Haven County on the night of Saturday, Dec. 17, Connecticut State Police reported.
New Haven Independent
Missing Elderly Person Located In New Haven
ANSONIA — An 80-year-old woman reported missing Monday was found safe by Tuesday morning. Ansonia police issued a silver alert Monday for the woman, who lives in Ansonia. Officials said the woman has Alzheimer’s and had left in her car. She broke down in New Haven. Two tow...
Eyewitness News
Bed, Bath & Beyond puts three CT locations on closings list amid bankruptcy concerns
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Three Bed, Bath & Beyond stores were slated to close in Connecticut amid the company’s bankruptcy concerns. The locations were on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden, Hartford Turnpike in Waterford, and the Ridgeway Shopping Center on Summer Street in Stamford. Channel 3 reported the Waterford and...
Sewage Backup Shuts Downtown Public Library
The downtown main branch of the city’s public library closed early Monday after pipe repairs caused a bathroom-debilitating sewage backup. City spokesperson Len Speiller told the Independent that the disruption was related to repair work on a Greater New Haven Water Pollution Control Authority sewage line on Elm and Temple Streets.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Finger Stuck in Playground Equipment
2023-01-09@ 12:33pm–#Bridgeport CT– A child got their finger stuck in a piece of playground equipment at Waltersville School at 150 Hallet Street. Firefighters were dispatched to unassemble the equipment to free the child.
Fire Destroys Norwalk House, Displacing Family Of 4
A family of four was displaced after a fire destroyed their Norwalk home overnight.Firefighters responded to a house fire on Betmarlea Road at about midnight on Sunday, Jan. 8, the Norwalk Fire Department reported.Authorities found fire showing through the roof of the home and learned that the blaz…
New Britain Herald
Man suffering dementia went missing from East Hartford before authorities located him in Newington
A man suffering from dementia who was reported missing from East Hartford was found safely in Newington. East Hartford police late Saturday said Robert Abrom, 66, left his home around 8:30 p.m. to go for a walk. He never returned, leading to police to believe he may have gotten lost.
New Britain Herald
Newington police investigating after flyers from Neo-Nazi group were found in several neighborhoods
NEWINGTON – Newington police are investigating after flyers from a neo-Nazi group were found scattered in several neighborhoods over the weekend. Sgt. Ryan Deane said the flyers – claiming to be from the Nationalist Social Club NSC -131 – “were not individually directed at any one home and were scattered amongst three neighborhoods.”
Police expand search beyond Connecticut for missing Stamford man
The 63-year-old was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29 when he left his son's house in Bridgeport headed home to Stamford.
Two Incidents Of Shots Fired In Middletown Under Investigation
Police in the Hudson Valley are investigating two incidents in which homes were struck by gunfire. The incidents took place in Orange County in the city of Middletown around 9:45 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8. According to Middletown Police Lt. Jeffrey Thoelen, during the...
Bird flu outbreak drives up egg prices in Connecticut
Forty-six states, including Connecticut, have seen outbreaks. Nationwide, some 40 million chickens have been euthanized because they got sick.
VIDEO: Waterbury police officer fired for ‘unacceptable’ behavior while directing traffic
A Waterbury police officer was terminated for violating department policies while directing traffic at an intersection.
New Britain Herald
New Britain native publishes first book, telling story of puppy's journey from Arkansas to Connecticut
NEW BRITAIN – City native Cindy Rider recently published her very first book. “Sadie in the City” tells the story of her pup Sadie Marie’s journey from Arkansas to Connecticut with a stop in New York City to meet her brother, Moses. A lifelong animal lover, Rider...
NBC Connecticut
Man Dies of Injuries Following Shooting on Chapel Street in New Haven
A man has died from his injuries after a shooting on Chapel Street in New Haven last week. Officers received a call about someone shot on Chapel Street on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. When police arrived, they said they found 30-year-old Kentel Robinson, of New Haven, suffering from a gunshot...
Man shot at by East Haven police on I-95 released on bond
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who led officers on a chase Thursday, culminating in a crash on Interstate 95 and shots fired, has posted bond, according to East Haven police. Nicholas Gambardella, 27, drove from police before crashing his car on the I-95 Exit 36 off-ramp in Milford, according to authorities. Police said […]
Finally, Big Y is Selling Boar’s Head in Connecticut
I saw a very familiar, yet strange, product in the deli case at the Big Y in New Milford over the weekend - Boar's Head meats. It's sad, but it stopped me in my tracks. Boar's Head? In Big Y? Have you ever asked for Boar's Head at Big Y? The answer for decades has been "No, we don't carry them". Not anymore.
