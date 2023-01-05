ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainville, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Britain Herald

Maureen McCarthy

Maureen McCarthy, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and “Gigi”, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the age of 84. She was born on November 9, 1938 in Avon, CT to the late Clert and Emma Reeser. She attended Avon schools and worked at the Herald for 18 years.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

Cannabis sales in Connecticut start tomorrow

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Cannabis sales begin statewide on Tuesday and cities are preparing for a rush of new business. In New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker scheduled a news conference for Monday to provide an update on sales expectations. Tuesday, people aged 21 and older will be able to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

Finally, Big Y is Selling Boar’s Head in Connecticut

I saw a very familiar, yet strange, product in the deli case at the Big Y in New Milford over the weekend - Boar's Head meats. It's sad, but it stopped me in my tracks. Boar's Head? In Big Y? Have you ever asked for Boar's Head at Big Y? The answer for decades has been "No, we don't carry them". Not anymore.
NEW MILFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Albina (Pleckaitis) Leiberis

Albina (Pleckaitis) Leiberis, 94, formerly of New Britain, died Saturday (Dec. 31, 2022) in So. Carolina. Born in Lithuania, the daughter of the late Jonas and Ona (Kivytaite) Pleckaitis, she lived in Canada for 10 years and came to New Britain in 1960. She was a parishioner of St. Andrews Church, the Senior Choir, the Rosary Society, and the Lithuania American Community of New Britain. She was the widow of Juozas Leiberis.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Proposal would keep Connecticut bars open until 4 a.m.

Conn. (WTNH) — Sometimes you have such a great night out with friends or colleagues at a bar, you don’t even notice when 2 a.m. rolls around, and suddenly it’s closing time. But a new proposal could change all of that. There is a proposal in the state legislature that would allow bars to be […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Britain Herald

Victoria (Godek) Kiel

Victoria (Godek) Kiel, 90, of Berlin, loving wife of David Kiel for a blissful 65 years, passed away on Jan. 8, 2023, at Autumn Lake in New Britain, after a short illness. Born in Berlin, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Raczkowski) Godek. She was a resident of Meriden and Berlin, and a long-time member of Sacred Heart Church in New Britain.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

1 shot on Stillman Westbrook Court in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is in stable condition after being shot Sunday afternoon, according to Hartford police. The man arrived at the hospital at about 4:50 p.m. after being shot in the area of 32 Stillman Westbrook Court, according to police. He had been shot once. Anyone with information is […]
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Teen missing from Southington believed to be in New Britain

SOUTHINGTON – A teenager missing from Southington is believed to possibly be in New Britain. A Silver Alert was issued late Monday for 16-year-old Jahaira Dejesus, who went missing sometime Tuesday. The teen has been described as Hispanic, with brown eyes, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 106 pounds....
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Helen Muriel (Onorato) Morrissey

Helen Muriel (Onorato) Morrissey, aged 94, passed away on Jan. 5, 2023 at the Seabury Meadows after a long illness. Born in New Britain on May 8, 1928 to James V. and Helen (McKeon) Onorato, she attended local schools where she graduated from New Britain High School in 1946. Helen went on to graduate from Teachers College, which is now Central Connecticut State University, with a Bachelor’s degree in teaching and a Masters of Education degree from the University of Hartford in 1951.
NEW BRITAIN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy