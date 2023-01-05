Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the CountryTravel MavenHebron, CT
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes ViralFlorence CarmelaPlainville, CT
The Top Ten Pizzerias In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
Related
New Britain Herald
Maureen McCarthy
Maureen McCarthy, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and “Gigi”, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the age of 84. She was born on November 9, 1938 in Avon, CT to the late Clert and Emma Reeser. She attended Avon schools and worked at the Herald for 18 years.
Eyewitness News
Cannabis sales in Connecticut start tomorrow
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Cannabis sales begin statewide on Tuesday and cities are preparing for a rush of new business. In New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker scheduled a news conference for Monday to provide an update on sales expectations. Tuesday, people aged 21 and older will be able to...
Finally, Big Y is Selling Boar’s Head in Connecticut
I saw a very familiar, yet strange, product in the deli case at the Big Y in New Milford over the weekend - Boar's Head meats. It's sad, but it stopped me in my tracks. Boar's Head? In Big Y? Have you ever asked for Boar's Head at Big Y? The answer for decades has been "No, we don't carry them". Not anymore.
Recreational marijuana sales begin Tuesday in Connecticut: What you need to know
Retail marijuana sales begin in Connecticut Tuesday at 10 a.m.
New Britain Herald
Albina (Pleckaitis) Leiberis
Albina (Pleckaitis) Leiberis, 94, formerly of New Britain, died Saturday (Dec. 31, 2022) in So. Carolina. Born in Lithuania, the daughter of the late Jonas and Ona (Kivytaite) Pleckaitis, she lived in Canada for 10 years and came to New Britain in 1960. She was a parishioner of St. Andrews Church, the Senior Choir, the Rosary Society, and the Lithuania American Community of New Britain. She was the widow of Juozas Leiberis.
trumbulltimes.com
Hamden landlord Seramonte calls fair rent commission 'unlawful,' challenging rent freezes in court
NEW HAVEN — One of Hamden’s biggest landlords is using legal means to challenge the town’s fair rent ordinance, a decades-old regulation that has gained attention in recent months as dozens of tenants have used it to challenge rent increases. Seramonte CT LLC, which owns Seramonte Estates,...
'We're in shock:' Conn. State Rep. Quentin Williams dies in early morning hours following inauguration
State Rep. Quentin Williams was killed early Thursday morning after being hit by a wrong-way driver, just hours after he was sworn in for his third term. State police confirmed the death Thursday afternoon. Williams was killed after being hit by a wrong-way driver in Cromwell. Williams, also known as...
These Connecticut residents were charged in the Capitol riot. Where do their cases stand?
Seven people from Connecticut were among the hundreds of Americans charged for their alleged roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
‘1 to 8 deaths a day’: CT doctors urge public to mask up amid COVID surge
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Department of Public Health is advising all Connecticut residents to wear masks in public indoor spaces with the transmission rates much higher across the state. According to the CDC, most of the state is in the highest transmission category. Hartford County is one of the six counties in Connecticut that […]
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: ‘The Place 2 Be’ restaurant going national
(WTNH) – A remarkable young woman who lives in Connecticut came to this country with big dreams that are now coming true. She started with a small restaurant and now had been a hot, trendy, “Place 2 Be.”. Dennis House sat down with the owner of The Place...
Proposal would keep Connecticut bars open until 4 a.m.
Conn. (WTNH) — Sometimes you have such a great night out with friends or colleagues at a bar, you don’t even notice when 2 a.m. rolls around, and suddenly it’s closing time. But a new proposal could change all of that. There is a proposal in the state legislature that would allow bars to be […]
How Connecticut State Police plan to catch those driving while under the influence of marijuana
If a driver is operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, the traffic stop is relatively straightforward.
New Britain Herald
Victoria (Godek) Kiel
Victoria (Godek) Kiel, 90, of Berlin, loving wife of David Kiel for a blissful 65 years, passed away on Jan. 8, 2023, at Autumn Lake in New Britain, after a short illness. Born in Berlin, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Raczkowski) Godek. She was a resident of Meriden and Berlin, and a long-time member of Sacred Heart Church in New Britain.
New Britain Herald
New Britain native publishes first book, telling story of puppy's journey from Arkansas to Connecticut
NEW BRITAIN – City native Cindy Rider recently published her very first book. “Sadie in the City” tells the story of her pup Sadie Marie’s journey from Arkansas to Connecticut with a stop in New York City to meet her brother, Moses. A lifelong animal lover, Rider...
Norm Pattis has law license suspended in Connecticut for 6 months
WATERBURY, Conn. — Attorney Norm Pattis had his law license suspended in Connecticut for six months on Thursday. Pattis is known for representing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in the defamation trial involving several Sandy Hook families. The judge presiding over that case handed down the ruling on Thursday, which...
1 shot on Stillman Westbrook Court in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is in stable condition after being shot Sunday afternoon, according to Hartford police. The man arrived at the hospital at about 4:50 p.m. after being shot in the area of 32 Stillman Westbrook Court, according to police. He had been shot once. Anyone with information is […]
New Britain Herald
Teen missing from Southington believed to be in New Britain
SOUTHINGTON – A teenager missing from Southington is believed to possibly be in New Britain. A Silver Alert was issued late Monday for 16-year-old Jahaira Dejesus, who went missing sometime Tuesday. The teen has been described as Hispanic, with brown eyes, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 106 pounds....
New Britain Herald
ERIN STEWART: New Year promises new opportunity for New Britain
Happy New Year New Britain! It is a brand new year and I am so excited for all that is in store for our great community. It might feel like 2022 will be a hard one to beat, but we have so much to look forward to over the next 365 days.
Connecticut State Rep. Quentin Williams killed in crash involving wrong-way driver in Cromwell
Connecticut State Rep. Quentin "Q" Williams was killed in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Rt. 9 South in Cromwell early Thursday morning.
New Britain Herald
Helen Muriel (Onorato) Morrissey
Helen Muriel (Onorato) Morrissey, aged 94, passed away on Jan. 5, 2023 at the Seabury Meadows after a long illness. Born in New Britain on May 8, 1928 to James V. and Helen (McKeon) Onorato, she attended local schools where she graduated from New Britain High School in 1946. Helen went on to graduate from Teachers College, which is now Central Connecticut State University, with a Bachelor’s degree in teaching and a Masters of Education degree from the University of Hartford in 1951.
Comments / 0