Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. NFL Week 18 provided some late twists and turns before the 14 teams who will contest the playoffs became known on Sunday night. In the AFC, the Dolphins grabbed the last wild-card spot, while the Steelers and Jets were eliminated. The NFC race went down to the final game of the regular season as the Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers. That handed the final NFC playoff place to the Seattle Seahawks, whose earlier win over the Rams had ended the Lions’ own hopes.

1 DAY AGO