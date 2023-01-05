Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Bills’ Damar Hamlin had one response for Nyheim Hines’ 96-yard opening kickoff TD
Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills honored safety Damar Hamlin just minutes before the opening kickoff against the New England Patriots. Nyheim Hines, Buffalo’s kick and punt returner, made sure to put on a show for the safety who is watching from the game from the UC Medical Center. Hines took the opening kickoff 96 yards into the end zone to put Buffalo up 7-0 just 14 seconds into the game.
Who do the Bills play in AFC Wild Card round? Matchup is set
The Miami Dolphins were down to their third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson on Sunday in a win-and-you’re-in game against the New York Jets. The rookie struggled against the Jets defense, but he did just enough to lead the Dolphins to a 11-6 win, which locked up the final playoff seed in the AFC.
Why did Damar Hamlin apologize to Tre’Davious White? Bills CB reveals while discussing tough week
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Tre’Davious White awoke Sunday morning to a text message from Damar Hamlin. The Buffalo Bills were hours from taking the field for the first time since Hamlin’s heart stopped in Cincinnati. All week, players and coaches were glued to their phones hoping for updates on their fallen friend, who needed life-saving CPR to make it to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Bills’ John Brown scores TD for first time in 2 years, gives ball to trainer who saved Damar Hamlin (Watch)
Orchard Park, N.Y. — It had been over two years since Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown found the end zone. His last regular season touchdown came as a member of the Bills roster in their 2020-21 regular season finale, a 56-26 win over the Miami Dolphins on January 3, 2021. Last season, Brown spent time with the Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was targeted three times the entire year and finished the season with no receptions.
atozsports.com
Titans listed amongst favorites to land Hall of Fame QB
If Monday was any indication, the Tennessee Titans will be undergoing wholesale changes in the 2023 offseason. The Titans have many tasks to complete in the coming months, but how the team approaches its quarterback situation is the biggest mystery. Ryan Tannehill is under contract for the 2023 season, but...
Where else would you rather be? How Damar Hamlin is helping Bills retake the field vs. Patriots
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Before the Buffalo Bills could ever think about playing on Sunday against the New England Patriots, they needed to hear Damar Hamlin’s voice. The 24-year-old safety, whose heart stopped on the field on Monday night in Cincinnati, woke up on Wednesday night, was able to communicate on pen and paper on Thursday, and then started talking on Friday.
When will Buffalo Bills play Miami Dolphins on Wild Card Weekend? Date and time set
Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills’ Wild Card Weekend matchup with the Miami Dolphins has a time and date set in place. The NFL revealed the start time of every Wild Card Weekend matchup after the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. Buffalo’s third matchup this season against Miami will take place on Sunday, January 15 at 1 p.m.
In honor of Bills’ Damar Hamlin, ResusciTech is donating 1,000 CPR training certificates
The quick action of trainers and first responders at Paycor Stadium one week ago helped save the life of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he went into cardiac arrest. Now, one company wants to give the Bills Mafia a chance to get CPR certified for free. On Sunday, January...
Bills’ Nyheim Hines torches Patriots’ not-so-special teams in 35-23 win (Report card)
Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills were not particularly sharp on offense or defense in the first two-plus quarters of their Week 18 matchup, yet the team was able to defeat the New England Patriots 35-23. One player who came ready to play, however, was Nyheim Hines. The...
Bills’ Christian Benford among inactives vs. Patriots
Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills’ regular season finale will take place from an emotional Highmark Stadium. Less than one week after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football, Bills fans will be in the stands to celebrate the remarkable progress the safety has made in the past few days. Hamlin remains in critical condition at the UC Medical Center, but is breathing on his own and has excellent neurological function. Hamlin FaceTimed with the team leading up to today’s matchup and thanked everyone who prayed for him on social media.
Report: Scott Satterfield 'Expected' To Add NFL Scout To Staff
Cincinnati is tapping into the pro ranks under new leadership.
Bills’ 2023 opponents set: Early look at Buffalo’s home and away games
The Buffalo Bills still have high aspirations for the remainder of the 2022 season, but the team’s 2023 schedule is now set in place. Buffalo’s final opponent was determined on Saturday night when the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Tennessee Titans 20-16. In 2023, the Bills will host the winners of the AFC South (Jaguars) and NFC South (Buccaneers) and take on the AFC North champions, the Cincinnati Bengals, on the road.
Rob Gronkowski to attempt field goal in live Super Bowl commercial
Western New York native Rob Gronkowski will be back on a football field for the Super Bowl. The four-time All-Pro tight end will attempt to make a field goal in Arizona on Feb. 12 during a live Super Bowl television commercial for FanDuel. It will be a high-stakes kick for...
Zaire Franklin breaks Colts record; 3 Syracuse alumni in playoffs (SU, CNY in the NFL)
Former Syracuse linebacker Zaire Franklin is the Indianapolis Colts’ new record-holder for tackles in a single season. Franklin, a team captain for Indy, recorded had 7 tackles and a sack in a 32-31 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday, finishing the season with 167 combined tackles. That breaks the Colts’ previous record of 163, set by injured teammate Shaquille Leonard during his rookie season with Indianapolis in 2018.
NFL playoff bracket & standings: NFL AFC seeding + predictions for the Bills
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. NFL Week 18 provided some late twists and turns before the 14 teams who will contest the playoffs became known on Sunday night. In the AFC, the Dolphins grabbed the last wild-card spot, while the Steelers and Jets were eliminated. The NFC race went down to the final game of the regular season as the Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers. That handed the final NFC playoff place to the Seattle Seahawks, whose earlier win over the Rams had ended the Lions’ own hopes.
Dolphins RB who ran all over Bills late in season potentially unavailable for Wild Card Weekend
Raheem Mostert ran all over the Buffalo Bills in Week 15. Buffalo had no answer for the Miami Dolphins running back as he carried the ball 17 times for 136 yards. Despite averaging 8.0 yards per carry, Miami went away from Mostert in key moments which played a role in Buffalo walking away with a 32-29 win.
Will Tua Tagovailoa be ready to play Bills? Dolphins HC gives hint as to where QB is in concussion protocol
There are plenty of storylines to follow heading into the Wild Card Weekend matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, but the biggest question heading into the game has to be whether Tua Tagovailoa will be ready to play on Sunday. Tagovailoa, 24, suffered his second diagnosed concussion of...
FanDuel NY promo code for NFL Week 18 scores up to $1,000
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Get a bonus worth up to $1,000 to use on the NFL Week 18 games when you sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook. There is no need to use a FanDuel NY promo code, just sign up through one of our links instead and meet the qualifying requirements. In our guide, we discuss how this bonus works and how to claim it.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
70K+
Followers
57K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0