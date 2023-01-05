ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills CB Kaiir Elam, Organization Reveal Major Damar Hamlin Health Update

By Dustin Schutte
 5 days ago
(Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam has provided a positive update on Damar Hamlin. The safety, who suffered cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football, is “awake” and showing “signs of improvement.”

Elam sent out a tweet on Thursday morning, providing the optimistic update on Hamlin. It’s the latest development in what has been one of the scariest situations we’ve ever seen in the NFL.

“Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement,” Elam wrote on Twitter. “Thank you God. Keep prayers coming please. All love 3!”

On Wednesday, the Buffalo Bills announced that Hamlin showed encouraging signs but was still in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medica Center. He’s been in the hospital since Monday night.

Damar Hamlin’s Father Provides Update to Buffalo Bills

Thanks to technology, Damar Hamlin’s father was able to provide a major update on his son’s health status on Wednesday. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Mario Hamlin was on a Zoom call with the team to keep the Bills informed.

Mario reportedly told the team that his son was “making progress,” on Wednesday. Everyone in Buffalo’s building was encouraged to hear the news, with Schefter reporting that “the team needed it.”

Several fans on social media also loved hearing the positive report. They took to Twitter to continue to show support for Damar.

“Young people are amazing. Technology is amazing,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Praying so hard for this kid to keep fighting! I want him to be able to know and see the support he has. Pray for him.”

Fans have also continued to show support for Hamlin through donations. His charity, which had a goal of raising $2,500 to buy gifts for children during the holidays, has surpassed $6.5 million since Monday night.

Colts owner Jim Irsay and Patriots owner Robert Kraft are among the top donors to the charity.

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

