Sam Smith Announces Dates for 2023 ‘Gloria’ North American Arena Tour

By Gil Kaufman
 5 days ago

Sam Smith announced the dates for their 2023 North American arena tour in support of their upcoming fourth studio album, Gloria (Jan. 27). The 27-city GLORIA The Tour — Smith’s first American outing since 2018 — is slated to kick off on July 27 at FTX Arena in Miami and wind down on Sept. 14 at Palacio de Los Desportes in Mexico City.

Singer Jessie Reyez , who appears on Gloria , will open all but one (August 44) of the tour dates on the run of shows for the album that features the Grammy-nominated first single “ Unholy .” American Express card members can buy tickets before the general public beginning Jan. 9 at 9 a.m. local time through Jan. 12 at 10 p.m. local time.

In addition, an exclusive 24-hour ticket pre-sale for fans will kick off on Jan. 11 at 9 a.m. local time, with tickets slated to go on sale to the general public on Jan. 13 at 9 a.m. local time; click here for more information on purchasing tickets.

Smith was on hand last month at the White House when President Joe Biden signed the historic Respect for Marriage Act , protecting same-sex and interracial marriages across the country. At the ceremony, Cyndi Lauper sang her iconic hit, “True Colors,” while Smith took the stage to perform their breakthrough 2014 ballad, “Stay With Me.”

Check out the dates for Smith’s 2023 North American tour below:

July 25 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

July 26 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

July 28 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

July 29 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

August 1 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

August 2 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

August 4 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

August 5 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

August 8 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 11 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

August 12 — Montréal, QC @ Bell Centre

August 15 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

August 16 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

August 18 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

August 19 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

August 22 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

August 23 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

August 25 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

August 27 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

August 28 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

August 31 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Sept. 3 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Sept. 5 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Sept. 7 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Sept. 8 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Sept. 12 — Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey

Sept. 14 — Cuidad de Mexico, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes

