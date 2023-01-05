ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle reprimanded for comment about Kate Middleton’s ‘baby brain,’ Harry claims

By Nicki Gostin
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oji0Y_0k4TDPR500

Prince Harry claims Meghan Markle was firmly put in her place for making a comment about Kate Middleton’s “baby brain” ahead of their May 2018 wedding.

In his eagerly anticipated memoir, “Spare,” the Duke of Sussex reportedly writes that Markle told the Princess of Wales that she “must have baby brain because of her hormones” amid a tiff.

Middleton had given birth to her and Prince William’s third child, Prince Louis, just weeks before Harry and Meghan’s nuptials.

“There was a discussion about the timing of the wedding rehearsal and the flower girl dresses and Kate was very upset,” Prince Harry, 38, writes, according to The Daily Mail.

The American-born royal, 41, was allegedly reprimanded for the comment and told that she wasn’t close enough to Middleton, 40, to make a remark like that. In turn, Markle was “offended” by the telling-off.

Page Six reached out to the Palace, who had no comment on Harry’s allegations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HVC2F_0k4TDPR500
Prince Harry claims in his new memoir that Meghan Markle was told off for telling Kate Middleton she had “baby brain.”
Samir Hussein/WireImage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kxs7J_0k4TDPR500
Middleton gave birth to Prince Louis a month before Markle’s wedding.
UK Press via Getty Images

This isn’t the first time tensions between the two have been revealed, however.

In the renegade royals’ explosive 2021 sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, Markle dismissed widespread reports that she had “made Kate cry” over the flower girl dresses for the wedding, claiming, “The reverse happened.”

Markle didn’t reveal any further details about their tiff at the time, only confirming it was over the dresses and that it made her cry and really “hurt” her feelings.

“There wasn’t a confrontation. I don’t think it’s fair to her to get into the details because she apologized, and I’ve forgiven her,” Markle said at the time.

“It was a really hard week of the wedding and she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized, and she brought me flowers and a note, apologizing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bCo5g_0k4TDPR500
The two also squabbled over flower girl dresses for Markle’s wedding.
Getty Images

The former “Suits” star also took a swipe at Middleton in her recent Netflix docuseries, “Harry & Meghan,” revealing she was surprised at how formal the royal family is behind closed doors.

She recounted the first time she met the Prince and Princess of Wales, barefoot and in ripped jeans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u5Qhz_0k4TDPR500
Harry does not hold back in his upcoming memoir, “Spare.”

“I was a hugger and have always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that that was really jarring for a lot of Brits,” Markle said, referencing the first meeting. “I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”

Harry’s book, which is set to hit stores on Jan. 10, does not hold back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UAv2T_0k4TDPR500
Prince Harry writes that Markle was offended by the reprimand.
Getty Images

Prince Harry claims that his brother, William, 40, physically attacked him during an altercation over Markle, which left him with visible scraps.

The royal also writes that Prince William and Middleton encouraged him to wear a Nazi uniform to a 2005 party and “howled with laughter” when they saw him in it.

