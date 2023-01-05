Prince Harry ‘Spare’ book: Live updates of all the Royal memoir drama

Judge Judy called Prince Harry “selfish” and “spoiled” for writing bombshell claims against his royal family in his new memoir, “Spare.” “I will tell you that I would be furious, and would think that that child or that grandchild was a selfish, spoiled, ungrateful one,” the “Judge Judy” star (real name: Judy Sheindlin) said Tuesday on “Good Morning Britain.” Sheindlin’s brutally honest response came after she was asked how she would feel if her own family member had done that to her. “That’s what I would feel, and be really hurt,” Sheindlin, 80, continued. “I think anybody – anybody with a brain –...

7 HOURS AGO