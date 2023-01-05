Prince Harry ‘Spare’ book: Live updates of all the Royal memoir drama
Follow Page Six’s live coverage of Prince Harry’s attention-grabbing new memoir “Spare” and all the Royal Family drama following the book’s early leak.What you need to know:
- Exclusive: Prince Harry claims William and Kate Middleton told him to wear Nazi costume
- Exclusive: King Charles made ‘sadistic’ jokes about Prince Harry’s ‘real’ dad: memoir
- Prince Harry calls Prince William his ‘archnemesis’ in ‘Spare’ memoir
- Prince Harry claims William physically attacked him over Meghan Markle in memoir
