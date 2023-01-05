ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry ‘Spare’ book: Live updates of all the Royal memoir drama

By Page Six Team
 5 days ago

netflixjunkie.com

“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment

Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Accusations Proves the Royal Family Is Feeling the Sting of His Memoir

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family may be keeping a stiff upper lip in public after Prince Harry’s recent round of interviews for his memoir, Spare, but behind the palace walls, they are reportedly reacting to his claims. Kate Middleton, who was once close to her brother-in-law, apparently is having a hard time digesting all of the private family stories going public. The Princess of Wales now doesn’t know who to trust in the monarchy because Prince Harry was once a confidante of hers....
Page Six

Judge Judy blasts ‘selfish, spoiled’ Prince Harry: I would be ‘furious’

Judge Judy called Prince Harry “selfish” and “spoiled” for writing bombshell claims against his royal family in his new memoir, “Spare.” “I will tell you that I would be furious, and would think that that child or that grandchild was a selfish, spoiled, ungrateful one,” the “Judge Judy” star (real name: Judy Sheindlin) said Tuesday on “Good Morning Britain.” Sheindlin’s brutally honest response came after she was asked how she would feel if her own family member had done that to her. “That’s what I would feel, and be really hurt,” Sheindlin, 80, continued. “I think anybody – anybody with a brain –...
Page Six

Prince Harry defends dig at William’s baldness: ‘I don’t see it as cutting’

Bye to brotherly love. Prince Harry is defending the comments he made calling attention to his brother Prince William’s “alarming” baldness in his forthcoming memoir, “Spare.” The Duke of Sussex, 38, appeared on “60 Minutes” Sunday night and spoke to Anderson Cooper about his contentious relationship with his older brother, 40. Cooper read the beginning of “Spare,” in which Prince Harry makes a dig at Prince William’s hair loss, and called it “cutting.” “I don’t see it as cutting at all,” the Invictus Games founder replied. “My brother and I love each other. I love him deeply.” The royal also told Cooper that there’s been “a...
Page Six

Lala Kent sobs over Randall Emmett accusations in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ trailer

Lala Kent sobs to Lisa Vanderpump about accusations against her ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett, during the upcoming season of “Vanderpump Rules.” “What’s happening with Randall?” the restauranteur, 62, asks her distraught employee in Bravo’s newly released trailer for Season 10. “I wanna know why people are accusing him of the things they’re accusing him of,” Kent, 32, responds through tears. Though Kent — who shares 1-year-old daughter Ocean with the movie producer — did not elaborate on the allegations, Emmett has been accused in court documents of being at the center of an FBI investigation for “suspected child exploitation and pedophilia.” When news of the...
Page Six

Inside pregnant Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey’s over-the-top baby shower

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey used 400 drones to celebrate their daughter’s upcoming arrival at an epic baby shower on Saturday. “Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment,” the pregnant actress wrote via Instagram on Sunday. “thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives 🥹💓.” Cuoco, 37, showed the bash’s cute cake, balloon display and drone show in the social media slideshow. The “Big Bang Theory” alum called the latter the “coolest most...
Page Six

Chris Evans, girlfriend Alba Baptista scare each other in cute ‘look back’ video

Chris Evans and girlfriend Alba Baptista‘s 2022 was full of surprises. The “Gray Man” actor shared a video compilation of eight different times he and the “Warrior Nun” actress scared each other over the past year on Friday. “A look back at 2022 ❤️❤️❤️,” Evans, 41, wrote in the video, which was posted to his Instagram Stories, and featured scenes from hotel rooms and their homes. By the end of the clip, Baptista, 25, seemed to have caught on to her boyfriend’s tricks. When Evans tried to scare her as she walked down a hallway, she screamed, “I knew it!” It’s the first time...
Page Six

Diana Jenkins exits ‘RHOBH’ after one season

Just call her Diana “one-hit wonder” Jenkins. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 49, announced her exit from the Bravo reality series after just one season, citing her “high risk” pregnancy — which Page Six revealed early last month — as the reason for her departure. “As so many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year,” she explained to her Instagram followers on Monday. “You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest.” She continued, “To that end, I am not able to...
Page Six

‘Titanic’ fans baffled by Kate Winslet’s ‘hideous’ hair on 25th anniversary poster

“Titanic” diehards may never let go of this beauty blunder. James Cameron’s Oscar-winning epic is set to sail back into theaters on February 10, 2023, in honor of its 25th anniversary. And along with being remastered in 3D 4K HDR for the occasion, the movie has a brand-new poster — albeit one that’s getting a rather icy reception on social media. Much like the original, the updated image shows star-crossed lovers Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet) locked in a tender embrace. But while Winslet was previously depicted with her glorious red curls swept over her shoulder, she’s now sporting...
Page Six

Victoria Beckham posts rare pic with Nicola Peltz amid rumored family feud

Putting the rumors to rest? Victoria Beckham seemingly shut down speculation that she and Nicola Peltz aren’t on good terms by posting a rare photo with her daughter-in-law via Instagram. “Happy Birthday @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham 💗,” the former Spice Girl, 48, wrote in honor of Peltz’s 28th birthday on Monday. “Hope you have a lovely day!!! X.” The birthday girl responded to Beckham in the comments section of the post, writing, “Thank you so much! 💖💖💖.” In the snap, the “Bates Motel” actress – who wed Victoria’s 23-year-old son, Brooklyn Beckham, last year – wore a yellow dress while sitting at a kitchen counter. Peltz covered her face...
Page Six

Justin Bieber wears crochet blanket for date night with Hailey

Justin Bieber is keeping it cozy. The pop star grabbed dinner with wife Hailey Bieber at Sushi Park in Los Angeles this weekend, dressed in a flannel bucket hat and psychedelic patchwork pants from his own Drew House brand — along with a giant crochet blanket styled like a cape. “When Justin Bieber wears this, it’s featured on GQ’s Instagram page. When I wear it, it’s a ‘cry for help’ and a sign that I’ve ‘given up,'” Baltimore magazine Editor-in-Chief Max Weiss tweeted of the unusual style choice. “He looks like my grandmother’s sofa,” one person chimed in. While it’s unclear if Bieber’s throw is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Andy Cohen ‘hoping’ to interview Jen Shah before she heads to prison

Andy Cohen wants to get some closure with Jen Shah before the embattled “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star heads to federal prison. “I’m hoping to go talk to Jen this weekend,” the “Housewives” honcho, 54, said Monday on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, per @bravobygays.  “I’m hopeful that I can do that sit-down [interview] with her in front of some cameras and deliver that to you,” he elaborated. “I’m really hoping to do that.”  Cohen’s comments came just days after Shah, 49, was sentenced to six and-a-half years behind bars for running a nationwide telemarketing scheme that targeted thousands of people, predominantly the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Page Six

Emily Ratajkowski slams Ellen DeGeneres for ‘f–ked up’ Taylor Swift interview

Now they’ve got bad blood. Emily Ratajkowski is slamming Ellen DeGeneres for a resurfaced interview with Taylor Swift that has recently gone viral on TikTok. “This is so f–ked up,” the supermodel, 31, wrote in response to a clip of Swift appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2012. “She’s literally begging her to stop.” The clip featured a visibly uncomfortable Swift, now 33, sitting on a chair across DeGeneres as images of famous men – like Taylor Lautner, Justin Bieber, Joe Jonas and Justin Timberlake – flashed on the screen behind them. DeGeneres, now 64, asked Swift to “ring a bell” every time...
Page Six

Kaley Cuoco reveals new tattoo dedicated to Tom Pelphrey at baby shower

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey’s love is written in ink. The couple, who announced in October that they’re expecting their first child together, celebrated with a “magical” baby shower Saturday — where the pregnant actress showed off a new tattoo dedicated to her partner. Cuoco, 37, shared a series of photos from the evening on Instagram Monday, including a close-up shot that revealed her partner’s first name inked on her left-hand ring finger. Despite the telling placement of the tat, the “Flight Attendant” star — who was married to Karl Cook from 2018 to 2021 and wed to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016 — has said she has...
Page Six

Thandiwe Newton’s daughter Nico Parker, 18, stuns on ‘Last of Us’ red carpet

Thandiwe Newton’s got a mini-me. The “Pursuit of Happyness” actress, 50, took the night off Monday while her daughter, Nico Parker, hit the red carpet for her own project. Parker, 18, attended the premiere of her forthcoming HBO show, “The Last of Us,” wearing a flowing lime green Valentino Haute Couture gown and looking like the spitting image of her famous mother. She accessorized with a simple yet stunning diamond necklace and pulled her hair back into a chic bun. The teen actress’ date for the night? Her father, Ol Parker, a British director and screen director. The apocalyptic television show, which is based on...
Page Six

Golden Globes 2023 live red carpet: See all the celebrity outfits

Follow Page Six Style’s live coverage of the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet as celebrities arrive at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, California. What you need to know: Golden Globes 2023 nominations announced: Full list of nomineesGolden Globes announce presenters for the 2023 award showWho is Jerrod Carmichael? Meet the comedian hosting the 2023 Golden GlobesWhy Best Actor nominee Brendan Fraser will skip the Golden Globes
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Pete Davidson cozies up to co-star Chase Sui after Emily Ratajkowski split

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders seemed to have moved out of the friend zone. The “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies” co-stars were spotted getting cozy while grabbing a bite to eat in Brooklyn on Monday. In photos obtained by TMZ, the twosome sat side by side in a booth at Baba’s Perogies as they laughed at something they were watching on the comedian’s phone. At one point, Wonders even wrapped her arm around the funnyman’s shoulders as she pressed her cheek against his. The new couple even exchanged a couple of sweet smooches, according to other customers at the restaurant. Both actors kept...
BROOKLYN, NY
Page Six

Anna Kendrick made embryos with ‘toxic’ ex who had feelings for someone else

Anna Kendrick was ready to start a family with a “toxic” ex-boyfriend before learning he had feelings for another woman. The 37-year-old actress revealed on Monday’s episode of the “Armchair Expert” podcast that she and the unidentified ex created embryos together prior to their split. “I was with someone — this was somebody I lived with, for all intents and purposes my husband. We had embryos together, this was my person,'” she said. “And then about six years in, about somewhere around there, I remember telling my brother, when things had first kind of gone down, ‘I’m living with a stranger....
Page Six

