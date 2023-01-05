NEW GLOUCESTER – Vera E. (Sawyer) Berry of New Gloucester, passed away on Dec. 29, 2022 at her home. She was born in Gray on July 20, 1933 and was raised by her adoring grandparents Charles and Josephine Sawyer. Vera was a resident of the Gray/New Gloucester area for almost her entire life. She attended the one room school house on Mayall Road in Gray and later Pennell Institute. She began attending school at 4 years old when she showed up at the school, which was just next door, and took a seat. She was quick witted and allowed to stay. Vera’s strong will to navigate life on her own terms started very early and persisted throughout her life.

