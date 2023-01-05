Read full article on original website
This Long Time Waterville Business has Relocated to Southern Maine
Let's go shopping, shall we? It is one of my favorite past times and I can tell you right now, if I am having an icky day, a little retail therapy does wonders, especially when you can uncover great finds local and affordably. Madlyn's New & Used Consignment Shop is...
'It's happening everywhere': Studying homelessness in Maine's smaller towns
Homelessness is not just a problem in big cities. Smaller towns are also dealing with people living on the streets, in tents and in their cars. It's becoming such a problem in the town of Scarborough that officials are taking action after learning about homeless encampments in the woods behind Marden's, off Payne Road and in the parking lots of big box stores.
Former Maine Chief of Police pens Memoir
STATEWIDE–A former Maine police officer is finding a new calling as an author. Lisa Beecher and her husband spent decades serving in law enforcement in southern Maine. Beecher’s book called ‘Living With Mr. Fahrenheit’ is a memoir that follows her husband’s battle with mental illness and the stigma that often exists for those seeking help.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Vera E. (Sawyer) Berry
NEW GLOUCESTER – Vera E. (Sawyer) Berry of New Gloucester, passed away on Dec. 29, 2022 at her home. She was born in Gray on July 20, 1933 and was raised by her adoring grandparents Charles and Josephine Sawyer. Vera was a resident of the Gray/New Gloucester area for almost her entire life. She attended the one room school house on Mayall Road in Gray and later Pennell Institute. She began attending school at 4 years old when she showed up at the school, which was just next door, and took a seat. She was quick witted and allowed to stay. Vera’s strong will to navigate life on her own terms started very early and persisted throughout her life.
Dogs rescued from alleged fighting ring soon to be up for adoption in Maine
Dogs rescued from an alleged fighting ring in South Carolina will soon be looking for their forever homes in Maine. In September of 2022, 275 dogs were found living outside in pens or chained to barrels, according to the Animal Welfare Society. Officials noted the dogs did not have any...
January 11 ‘Wednesday walk’ at Poland Spring Resort
For our walk on January 11, 10:00 am, we will meet at the Poland Spring Resort at the County Club parking lot. The address is 640 Main Street, Poland Spring, ME. Go up the hill and take the left that goes in front of the Inn. The road will take you to the parking area. We will assess the walking conditions that morning to determine if we walk on the road or take one of the trails.
Popular Maine Roast Beef Food Truck Opening Restaurant in Westbrook
Lovers of all things roast beef can rejoice, as a new restaurant is set to open later this year in Southern Maine. Starting with a food truck and adding a restaurant in just three years is very impressive for the extremely popular George's North Shore Roast Beef. The new restaurant...
2023 Forecast: Avesta to add 167 affordable dwellings in 2023
With thousands of people on Avesta Housing’s wait list for affordable dwellings, the head of the Portland-based nonprofit has a lot on her plate for 2023 and well beyond. “We are working diligently to provide more homes for people in need,” says Rebecca Hatfield, president and CEO. “Avesta has 700-plus units in various stages of our real estate development pipeline and are actively pursuing additional opportunities to bring more affordable homes to the market.”
Newry couple that discovered $1.5 billion lithium deposit is fighting in court to mine it
A couple hoping to excavate what may be the world’s richest lithium deposit on their property in Newry has taken their case to Superior Court in an effort to clarify what is considered a metal under Maine’s 2017 mining law, one of the strictest in the nation. Lithium...
Farmington hospital chief takes expanded MaineHealth role
MaineHealth has created a new regional president role that will oversee the three most western networks and hospitals in the organization. Trampas Hutches, who served since January 2020 as president of Franklin Community Health Network, was appointed to the position. The network includes Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington and Hutches took over just a few months before COVID-19 hit Maine and dramatically changed the health care landscape across the country.
After 45 Years, Old Port Fixture Closes Its Doors for Good
Swiss Time has been in Portland for 45 years. First on Congress Street and then moving to Exchange Street in 1994. According to the Portland Press Herald, they finally had to shut down the iconic store run by husband and wife team, Claude and Jill Guyot. The tide started to...
Portland parks project getting over $2M for waterfront development
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Harbor Common Open Space Project is one of 140 Maine projects that will receive funding after the signing of the federal Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Package. The Portland Parks Conservancy will receive $2,145,000 to support the transformation of Portland waterfront property into a...
2023 Forecast: Brunswick Landing’s goals include early tech development and new space
The team that oversees Brunswick Landing has been proactive in attracting great companies that are focused on innovation and the future. “Our job is to create a solid foundation that can support new companies, new housing and new recreation opportunities,” says Kristine Logan, executive director of Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority, which manages Brunswick Landing.
Maine teen dies after Richmond crash, credited with saving lives through organ donation
SOUTH CHINA, Maine (WMTW) - The Erskine Academy community in South China is mourning the loss of a student who was critically injured in a crash on Dec. 30 in Richmond. Remy Pettengill died Saturday, according to the school’s headmaster Michael McQuarrie. A memorial service is planned for next...
Fire at residential building in Auburn under investigation
AUBURN, Maine — A structure fire Sunday night at a multi-unit residential building in Auburn is being investigated. The Auburn Fire Department was dispatched around 11:09 p.m. for a reported structure fire at 37 Fifth St., a news release from the department said Monday. The Auburn Police Department arrived...
2023 Forecast: Rock Row expects to add new tenants in 2023
Things continue to look up for Rock Row, the $600 million, 110-acre, mixed-use development in Westbrook. Rock Row’s tenants include not only retail, but also hospitality, medical and housing, which are “all different verticals when it comes to real estate,” said Alexander White, senior vice president and head of leasing at Waterstone Properties Group, the developer of Rock Row.
Transgender inmate who murdered parents moved to Maine women's prison
(BDN) -- A transgender inmate convicted of killing her parents and the family dog on Halloween 2016 has been moved from the Maine State Prison to the women’s section of the Maine Correctional Institute, according to the Maine Department of Corrections inmate locator. Andrea Balcer, 24, of Winthrop is...
None Injured in Bristol Structure Fire
A suspected electrical fire in an empty structure on Pemaquid Trail in Bristol caused interior heat damage but no injuries or structural damage the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 7. Bristol First Assistant Fire Chief Jared Pendleton, who was first on the scene, said the electrical surge believed to cause the...
