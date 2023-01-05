ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Gloucester, ME

WMTW

'It's happening everywhere': Studying homelessness in Maine's smaller towns

Homelessness is not just a problem in big cities. Smaller towns are also dealing with people living on the streets, in tents and in their cars. It's becoming such a problem in the town of Scarborough that officials are taking action after learning about homeless encampments in the woods behind Marden's, off Payne Road and in the parking lots of big box stores.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
foxbangor.com

Former Maine Chief of Police pens Memoir

STATEWIDE–A former Maine police officer is finding a new calling as an author. Lisa Beecher and her husband spent decades serving in law enforcement in southern Maine. Beecher’s book called ‘Living With Mr. Fahrenheit’ is a memoir that follows her husband’s battle with mental illness and the stigma that often exists for those seeking help.
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MAINE STATE
ngxchange.org

Vera E. (Sawyer) Berry

NEW GLOUCESTER – Vera E. (Sawyer) Berry of New Gloucester, passed away on Dec. 29, 2022 at her home. She was born in Gray on July 20, 1933 and was raised by her adoring grandparents Charles and Josephine Sawyer. Vera was a resident of the Gray/New Gloucester area for almost her entire life. She attended the one room school house on Mayall Road in Gray and later Pennell Institute. She began attending school at 4 years old when she showed up at the school, which was just next door, and took a seat. She was quick witted and allowed to stay. Vera’s strong will to navigate life on her own terms started very early and persisted throughout her life.
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
ngxchange.org

January 11 ‘Wednesday walk’ at Poland Spring Resort

For our walk on January 11, 10:00 am, we will meet at the Poland Spring Resort at the County Club parking lot. The address is 640 Main Street, Poland Spring, ME. Go up the hill and take the left that goes in front of the Inn. The road will take you to the parking area. We will assess the walking conditions that morning to determine if we walk on the road or take one of the trails.
POLAND SPRING, ME
mainebiz.biz

2023 Forecast: Avesta to add 167 affordable dwellings in 2023

With thousands of people on Avesta Housing’s wait list for affordable dwellings, the head of the Portland-based nonprofit has a lot on her plate for 2023 and well beyond. “We are working diligently to provide more homes for people in need,” says Rebecca Hatfield, president and CEO. “Avesta has 700-plus units in various stages of our real estate development pipeline and are actively pursuing additional opportunities to bring more affordable homes to the market.”
PORTLAND, ME
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Farmington hospital chief takes expanded MaineHealth role

MaineHealth has created a new regional president role that will oversee the three most western networks and hospitals in the organization. Trampas Hutches, who served since January 2020 as president of Franklin Community Health Network, was appointed to the position. The network includes Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington and Hutches took over just a few months before COVID-19 hit Maine and dramatically changed the health care landscape across the country.
FARMINGTON, ME
Q97.9

After 45 Years, Old Port Fixture Closes Its Doors for Good

Swiss Time has been in Portland for 45 years. First on Congress Street and then moving to Exchange Street in 1994. According to the Portland Press Herald, they finally had to shut down the iconic store run by husband and wife team, Claude and Jill Guyot. The tide started to...
PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

2023 Forecast: Brunswick Landing’s goals include early tech development and new space

The team that oversees Brunswick Landing has been proactive in attracting great companies that are focused on innovation and the future. “Our job is to create a solid foundation that can support new companies, new housing and new recreation opportunities,” says Kristine Logan, executive director of Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority, which manages Brunswick Landing.
BRUNSWICK, ME
mainebiz.biz

2023 Forecast: Rock Row expects to add new tenants in 2023

Things continue to look up for Rock Row, the $600 million, 110-acre, mixed-use development in Westbrook. Rock Row’s tenants include not only retail, but also hospitality, medical and housing, which are “all different verticals when it comes to real estate,” said Alexander White, senior vice president and head of leasing at Waterstone Properties Group, the developer of Rock Row.
WESTBROOK, ME
WGME

Transgender inmate who murdered parents moved to Maine women's prison

(BDN) -- A transgender inmate convicted of killing her parents and the family dog on Halloween 2016 has been moved from the Maine State Prison to the women’s section of the Maine Correctional Institute, according to the Maine Department of Corrections inmate locator. Andrea Balcer, 24, of Winthrop is...
WINTHROP, ME
lcnme.com

None Injured in Bristol Structure Fire

A suspected electrical fire in an empty structure on Pemaquid Trail in Bristol caused interior heat damage but no injuries or structural damage the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 7. Bristol First Assistant Fire Chief Jared Pendleton, who was first on the scene, said the electrical surge believed to cause the...
BRISTOL, ME

