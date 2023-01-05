Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: DeBrusk, Pastrnak, Marchand & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. It was a week that spanned from coast to coast for the Boston...
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks’ Young Players Making an Impact Early in 2023
As we turn the calendar to 2023, the Chicago Blackhawks are still trying to find their way in this rebuilding season. They’ve also been dealing with some injuries. Forwards Patrick Kane, MacKenzie Entwistle, Jujhar Khaira and defenseman Jarrad Tinordi are all currently unavailable due to injuries. This has opened the door for some of the younger players to step in and make their mark. Let’s look at who the Blackhawks have given an opportunity, and how they’ve been faring.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ Need to Avoid Pushing ‘Team-Friendly Deal’ With Pastrnak
The biggest negotiations of Don Sweeney’s tenure as general manager (GM) of the Boston Bruins are taking place right now. Superstar David Pastrnak is in the final year of his six-year, $40 million contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $6.67 million and is in line for a significant pay raise. What that pay raise is, remains to be seen, but there is no doubt that he’s going to get his pay somewhere.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Vrana Clears Waivers, Proving Wingers Hold Little Value
This week saw Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman do the unthinkable, placing Czechian sniper Jakub Vrana on waivers, free for any NHL team to pick up. The Red Wings fandom was in shambles for exactly 24 hours as it awaited the inevitable announcement of which team decided to take him off waivers.
The Hockey Writers
Edmonton Oilers: 3 Takeaways After 6-3 Loss to L.A. Kings
Having lost three of their past four games heading into a Monday night tilt versus the Los Angeles Kings, the Edmonton Oilers were in desperate need of a win as they are narrowly holding onto the final wild card position in the Western Conference. That desperation failed to show itself, however, as they fell by a 6-3 final.
The Hockey Writers
Senators’ Zaitsev Is Trade Bait if DeBrincat Extension Gets Done
On Jan. 1, analyst and insider Kevin Weekes of ESPN, TSN, and the NHL Network reported that the Ottawa Senators are looking to move defenceman Nikita Zaitsev, and they are willing to attach a high draft pick or prospect to make the deal work. Zaitsev has been pushed out of...
The Hockey Writers
Jakub Vrana Could Be On Oilers’ Radar, but Shouldn’t Be
The Detroit Red Wings placed Jakub Vrana on waivers on Jan. 3, less than three weeks after he returned to the team after taking part in the NHL/NHLPA’s player assistance program. The 26-year-old went unclaimed and was sent to the Red Wings American Hockey League team in Grand Rapids for a conditioning stint. Despite being unclaimed, there’s no questioning his talent — as per Natural Stat Trick, from 2019-2022 his 1.59 goals per 60 minutes at 5-on-5 were second in the NHL, behind only Auston Matthews.
The Hockey Writers
Senators’ News & Rumors: Smith, Sanderson, Watson
The Ottawa Senators ran into an in-form Juuse Saros in their latest defeat, a 3-0 setback at the hands of the Nashville Predators. The Finn produced a 38-save performance to shut out D.J. Smith’s side, a result that leaves the Canadian Tire Centre club seventh in the Atlantic Division.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Solidifying Themselves as Trade Deadline Sellers
It took longer than most years, but we’ve finally reached the point where we can say—with confidence—that the Detroit Red Wings should be sellers at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. The Red Wings have lost their last three games—all in regulation—giving up 12 goals while only scoring...
The Hockey Writers
3 Maple Leafs Storylines From the 1st Half of 2022-23 Season
It has been a very interesting 2022-23 season for the Toronto Maple Leafs to this point. There were a lot of difficult decisions to be made in the off-season especially at an important position. There were also new depth pieces brought in to try and make the bottom part of the lineup more competitive.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Need Ryan Merkley’s Skills But Not His Attitude
Ryan Merkley has asked for a trade from the San Jose Sharks. Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff was the first on the story, stating that the Sharks are aiming to honor it. Despite the team having a season that will lead them to a lottery pick, he has solely played in the American Hockey League (AHL) this season, where he has 14 assists (six of those on the power play) in 30 games with the San Jose Barracuda. Despite being nearly 0.5 points per game and factoring in on 16 percent of all of the Barracuda goals (88 goals in 35 games) on a weak offensive team.
The Hockey Writers
Ex-Maple Leafs Frederik “Goat” Gauthier: Where is He Now?
Using their first-round choice in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, the Toronto Maple Leafs selected 6-foot-5 and 239-pound center Frederik Gauthier from Laval, Quebec. The choice made sense. Gauthier carried size; and in his 2012-13 season in juniors with Rimouski Oceanic, he scored 22 goals and added 38 assists (for 60 points) in 62 Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) games.
The Hockey Writers
Wild’s Addison Led the Way Last Week While Shaw Struggled
The Minnesota Wild started out their past week of hockey with a win but ended it with back-to-back losses. They faced the Tampa Bay Lightning at home, Buffalo Sabres on the road, and the St. Louis Blues back at home. They went through a lot of adversity this past week between illnesses and injuries but they pushed through the best they could.
The Hockey Writers
Pressure Is on Oilers to Make Trade Before Kane’s Return
Jesse Puljujarvi and Warren Foegele‘s time with the Edmonton Oilers is quickly coming to an end. Puljujarvi has been given many chances, and here we are discussing him on his way out. It has reached a point that the Oilers might be willing to ship him out to move money and get very little in return. Foegele has been a healthy scratch the last two games and isn’t in the good books either. Expect one or both to be traded in the coming weeks.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Florida Panthers
Welcome back to another episode of Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2022-23 trade targets. The series where I’ll examine a few players from teams around the league who could potentially fit for Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas. From blockbuster moves to minor upgrades, all will be covered and potential trade packages will be discussed.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Joonas Korpisalo Showing He Still Belongs
Joonas Korpisalo, like the rest of the Columbus Blue Jackets’ goaltenders, had a bit of a rough start to the 2022-23 season. Since returning from his recent injury, however, he’s been playing at a much different level than we’ve seen from him in recent memory. It’s hard not to have fond memories of when he made his presence felt early in his career with strong performances during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons. At times, he even outplayed two-time Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky and had some unforgettable moments for Blue Jackets fans.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs & Timmins Can Benefit From Load-Managing Giordano
The Toronto Maple Leafs didn’t really make a big splash in free agency before the season started, but it’s not hard to see who their most valuable signing of the offseason was. After swinging a trade with the Seattle Kraken in March 2022 for defenseman Mark Giordano and forward Colin Blackwell, the team managed to bring back the former on a ridiculously cheap two-year deal worth $800,000 annually. Considering his namesake in the league and the minutes he still plays at his age, it’s safe to say that this is about as heavy a discount as you can get for someone like Giordano.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Brodie, Timmins, Tavares & Nylander
The Toronto Maple Leafs completed the series sweep of the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night with a convincing 6-2 win. The team got strong performances from the second line of Mitch Marner, John Tavares, and Calle Jarnkrok, while Auston Matthews chipped in his 20th goal of the season. Goalie Matt Murray also rose to the challenge.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Hockey Analysts Are Divided Over a Jakob Chychrun Trade
The worst-kept secret around the NHL is that the Edmonton Oilers are looking for a dependable, left-shooting defenceman that can hopefully solidify their blue line. Up until now, there have been many names tossed around the trade rumour mill as a potential fit on the Oilers’ back end, such as Jake McCabe, Joel Edmundson, Mattias Ekholm, and Vladislav Gavrikov.
The Hockey Writers
Senators Prospect Zack Ostapchuk Traded to WHL’s Winnipeg Ice
It has been quite the busy week for Vancouver Giants captain Zack Ostapchuk, as he won the gold medal with Canada at the World Junior Championship (WJC), and has now been traded to the Winnipeg Ice, who sit in second place in the Western Hockey League (WHL). Ostapchuk currently has 10 goals, 29 points, in 21 games for the Giants, sitting second in points per game on his team.
Comments / 0