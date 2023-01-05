ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

i95 ROCK

Finally, Big Y is Selling Boar’s Head in Connecticut

I saw a very familiar, yet strange, product in the deli case at the Big Y in New Milford over the weekend - Boar's Head meats. It's sad, but it stopped me in my tracks. Boar's Head? In Big Y? Have you ever asked for Boar's Head at Big Y? The answer for decades has been "No, we don't carry them". Not anymore.
NEW MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Connecticut marijuana dispensaries open today

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut on Tuesday joined 20 states in allowing the use of recreational cannabis. Retails sales of pot started Tuesday morning at nine dispensaries across the state, including ZenLeaf Meriden, formerly Willow Brook Wellness, and Fine Fettle Dispensary in Newington. Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz participated in a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticutexplorer.com

12 Amazing Hotels With Indoor Pools in CT in 2023

Are you looking for some hotels with indoor pools in CT? If so, you’ve come to the right place. I’ve put together a list of the 11 best hotels in CT that have indoor pools. Whether you’re planning a trip to Connecticut and you’d like to book a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

8 Main Street Danbury Facts So Unbelievable That They Have to Be True

Danbury is a Fairfield County, Connecticut city. It's located in Western,CT and rests on the New York State line. Danbury is home to roughly 88,000 people of many different backgrounds. Each year, the city ranks near the top of the most diverse in the country. This is my home and I love it to pieces. This is a place where you get a small taste of the city life with a huge chunk of country. A place where you can eat Dominican food on Monday, German food on Tuesday, try Vietnamese dishes on Wednesday.
DANBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

$100,000 Cash5 Prize Won in CT for Third Time This Month

Someone who played Cash5 in Connecticut won $100,000 Sunday. This was the third time this month someone in the state has won $100,000 on Cash5. The winning Cash5 numbers Sunday were 3-10-11-30-33. The Cash5 drawings happen nightly around 10:29 p.m. Wagering closes at 10:20 p.m. and reopens at 10:46 p.m.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Speeding in CT: Study finds average resident exceeds 100mph

Conn. (WTNH) — How fast is too fast? Everything is faced-paced, especially in New England, and drivers have admitted their speeding guilt. In the past month, the average Connecticut resident admitted to exceeding over 100 mph on four occasions, the car dealer site Gunther Volkswagen Daytona Beach found in an anonymous survey. If this trend […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bristol Press

Teen missing from Southington believed to be in New Britain

SOUTHINGTON – A teenager missing from Southington is believed to possibly be in New Britain. A Silver Alert was issued late Monday for 16-year-old Jahaira Dejesus, who went missing sometime Tuesday. The teen has been described as Hispanic, with brown eyes, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 106 pounds....
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

TRENDING NOW: A thirsty cat in Torrington

NEWS CONFERENCE: New state law erased tens of thousands of low-level marijuana possession conviction. Gov. Ned Lamont held a news conference to talk about the Clean Slate Law at noon on Monday. Updated: 10 hours ago. Meteorologist Scot Haney said light snow from overnight has moved out. After a dry...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Where can you use cannabis in Connecticut?

Conn. (WTNH) — Recreational marijuana sales will begin in Connecticut on Tuesday, allowing anyone over the age of 21 with a valid license to purchase the recreational drug from local hybrid shops. But this doesn’t mean buyers can smoke it anywhere they want, though. State officials noted that in general, the same rules that apply […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-84 east closed in Cheshire because of a tractor trailer crash

Connecticut on Tuesday joined 20 states in allowing the use of recreational cannabis. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said the mild weather continues. There is, however, an alert in the forecast. Here is his Tuesday noon forecast. NEWS CONFERENCE: State and local officials mark first legal sales of recreational marijuana in Meriden.
CHESHIRE, CT
NBC Connecticut

$2 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Connecticut

Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Connecticut for Wednesday night’s drawing won $2 million. The Connecticut Lottery website says one ticket matched the five numbers other than the Powerball and had Powerplay, winning $2 million. The ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms at 1101 Post Road in Fairfield.
CONNECTICUT STATE

