On Dec. 27, the Westbrook girls’ basketball team traveled to Lyman Memorial, where they lost by a score of 55-21. Adriana Stranieri let the scoring for the Knights in the game, with nine points. On Dec. 30, the team made their way to Norwich Tech, picking up a 38-21 road win. Leticia Pires led the team, recording a career-high 16 points. Other key contributers were Adrian Stranieri with nine points, Olivia Palumbo with six, and Kayla Prisley with five.

WESTBROOK, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO