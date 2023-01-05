Read full article on original website
Local pharmacists battle fever-reducing medicine and antibiotic shortage
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pharmacists in Indiana are battling the growing shortage of fever-reducing medicines and antibiotics. The shortage is happening amid a Winter surge of COVID-19, flu, RSV, and bacterial infections such as strep throat. “Obviously there is an increase in usage right now with flu season, RSV, exedra,...
WISH-TV
Versiti Blood Center struggles for donations
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Versiti Blood Center of Indiana says the need for blood donations is at a critical level, pleading for donors to come in. In a typical week the blood center needs 2,900 people to donate to supply Indiana hospitals, but currently they say they’re not close to that number.
WISH-TV
CPSC issues renewed recall for Fisher Price sleepers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, a recall has been issued for Fisher Price Rock ‘n Play sleepers. This product has been sold at many stores nationwide including Walmart, Target, and Amazon. It retailed for about $40-$149. About 4.7 million have been sold. The...
WISH-TV
New downtown hospital’s price tag rises above $4B, IU Health says
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The cost of IU Health’s new downtown Indianapolis hospital complex now exceeds $4 billion, the health and hospital group announced Monday. The price is a 60% increase from the original estimate. IU Health said the higher price tag is due to rising construction costs and a major increase in patient rooms, from 672 to 864.
WISH-TV
Chronic pain rehabilitation program gives patients a new outlook on life
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kristen Oliphant has five diagnoses that cause her chronic pain; some of them have no known cure, so she had to learn to live with pain as a part of her life until she got help through the IU Health Pain Rehabilitation Program. She was told...
WISH-TV
Doctor warns about home-schooling kids
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you are considering taking matters into your own hands and home-schooling your children, you may want to first check out how home-schooling negatively affects the parents doing the teaching. There’s some mental health impacts you need to know about. Dr. Conor Hogan, the world’s...
WISH-TV
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Avon store
AVON, Ind. (WISH) — Bed Bath & Beyond released a list of stores set to close, one of them being an Indiana location. The company is closing its Avon store located at 10350 E. U.S. 36. No information has been released regarding the last day the store will be...
WISH-TV
‘Bison loose,’ Noblesville Fire Department warns
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — This isn’t an alert you often see from an Indiana fire department. “There are bison loose near 161st Street east of Hazel Dell Parkway. Please use alternative routes so they can be safely returned to their home. ,” the Noblesville Fire Department said in...
WISH-TV
Business and community leader Paul Estridge Jr. dies
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A central Indiana business and community leader has died. Paul Estridge Jr. passed away Sunday at the age of 65, his family has announced. He was the son of Paul Estridge Sr., the founder of Estridge Homes. The company has developed homes in central Indiana for more than five decades.
WISH-TV
2 die in crash on US 31 in southeastern Johnson County
AMITY, Ind. (WISH) — Two people died Monday night when an SUV going south in the northbound lanes of U.S. 31 hit a delivery truck head-on, the Johnson County sheriff tells News 8. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office went to a report of a serious vehicle accident at 9:20...
WISH-TV
Iconic Mug n Bun drive-in restaurant on market for $2 million
SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Mug n Bun is said to be the oldest drive-in restaurant in Indianapolis. It opened in 1960 and has been a staple on the west side of Indianapolis and in the town of Speedway ever since. This week, the owner listed the property for just...
WISH-TV
Man, 4 children resuscitated by firefighters in apartment fire
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Firefighters pulled and resuscitated a family from a fire in their apartment, Monday night. A man and four children were found unconscious after their couch caught fire at the Briergate Apartments. The Indianapolis Fire Department says they’re still in intensive care. According to the Indianapolis...
WISH-TV
First curling-only facility in Anderson set to open Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Curling, a sport called “chess on ice” by some, has a new home in Madison County. The Circle City Curling Club, a nonprofit founded in 2007, is opening the first curling-only facility in Anderson. Over the past year, 40 volunteers worked together to build...
171,000 Hoosiers awarded money in class action lawsuit
Did you receive an unexpected check in the mail? Several WRTV employees did so we did some digging to find what this money was for.
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indianapolis for Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The ticket, sold at Speedway #5007 located at 8955 U.S. 31 in Indianapolis, matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Jan. 9 drawing were 18-43-48-60-69 with the Powerball of 14. The […]
WISH-TV
Trial begins Monday for man accused of raping Ohio child who went to Indiana for abortion
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WISH) — A trial begins Monday in Columbus, Ohio, for the man accused of raping and impregnating a child in Ohio who then had to travel to Indiana for an abortion. Gerson Fuentes, 27, is facing two counts of felony rape of a minor under age 13,...
WISH-TV
Broker: Rising interest rates slow central Indiana housing market, but prices stable
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The housing market in the Indianapolis area has cooled down just as winter has done. Realtor Dan Brown came on “Daybreak” Sunday to share the latest on the local real estate market. Brown, a branch manager and first vice president of the residential division...
Court docs: Bloomington couple paid teen babysitter with drugs
A Bloomington couple faces charges after police say they provided meth and heroin to a teenager in exchange for her watching their children.
WISH-TV
IMPD east district launches school zone traffic enforcement
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are launching a targeted school zone traffic enforcement in east side neighborhoods starting Monday. Their goal is to remind drivers to slow down when driving in school zones. According to a release, there’s been speeding in school zones throughout the east side during arrival and...
WISH-TV
Baby, infant, teen, 2 adults in critical condition after found in apartment fire
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A baby, an infant, a teenager and two adults were in critical condition after they were found unconscious during a couch fire in an apartment on Monday night, Indianapolis Fire Department reports. Fire crews were called to reports of an apartment fire at 10:20 p.m. Monday...
