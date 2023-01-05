Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes ViralFlorence CarmelaPlainville, CT
Deadline nears for rent starting at $718 a month in New York housing lotteryBeth TorresPort Jefferson, NY
The Top Ten Pizzerias In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
Related
zip06.com
Friends, Colleagues Remember Kokoruda
Described as an end-of-an-era in Madison politics, friends, colleagues, and family members have shown an outpouring of respect and love for former selectwoman Noreen Kokoruda and her legacy of commitment to Madison. Kokoruda, a 14-year veteran of the Board of Selectmen (BOS) and former State Representative, died on Dec. 22,...
zip06.com
Putt Fore the Library
Find books at the library. Find videos at the library, but find a miniature golf course at the library?. Yes, on Saturday, Jan. 14 and Sunday, Jan. 15, the Essex Library will be the place to find an 18-hole miniature course. Putt Fore the Essex Library, a benefit sponsored by the Friends of the Essex Library, will turn the entire building into a playable golf layout. The fundraiser subsidizes programs and materials for the Essex Library.
zip06.com
Inaugural Ethan Miller Song Foundation Memorial Blood Drive Announced
The family of Ethan Miller Song is hoping to turn a tragic death into the gift of life by sponsoring a blood drive on Jan. 31. “When Mike and I arrived at the hospital and found out Ethan died, we wanted to donate his organs,” said Kristen Miller Song. “I would have loved for his death to save others. We didn’t have that option, sadly.”
zip06.com
GLCT Receives Major Donation
The Guilford Land Conservation Trust (GLCT) has announced that an individual friend of the Land Trust from Guilford has made a leadership gift of $100,000 toward the $592,000 purchase of the idyllic 25-acre field across from Melissa Jones School in North Guilford. GLCT is grateful for this enormously generous act, which the anonymous donor hopes will inspire the broader community to help GLCT protect this important place.
zip06.com
Beloved Guilford Police K-9 Retires
The Guilford Police Department (GPD) said farewell to a beloved member of the department at the end of the year. Patrol K-9 Kobe hung up his leash after six years with the force and will now spend his retirement years with his handler, newly promoted GPD Detective Brittany Bartlett. Bartlett...
The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut
In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
Eyewitness News
Cannabis sales in Connecticut start tomorrow
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Cannabis sales begin statewide on Tuesday and cities are preparing for a rush of new business. In New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker scheduled a news conference for Monday to provide an update on sales expectations. Tuesday, people aged 21 and older will be able to...
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes Viral
Just when you thought we saw the last of Black Bears in Connecticut, at least during the winter months. Well, a stunned Connecticut family, living in Plainville, is letting a sleeping bear lie (for now) after discovering it hibernating under a backyard deck.
Bittersweet ending: West Hartford shop to close its doors after 66 years
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After more than half a century in business, a popular toy shop in West Hartford is closing its doors for good. The Toy Chest, a family owned and operated business in West Hartford Center, first opened in 1956. however, after 66 years in the industry, the shop will close at […]
West Haven man dies in New Haven Inn shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A West Haven man in his forties was fatally shot at the New Haven Inn Friday night, according to police. Police responded to the New Haven Inn at 100 Pond Lily Ave. just before 8 p.m. and found the victim, who was suffering from sever injuries. The man, identified as […]
Marlborough man gets 72-year sentence for ’80s attacks
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man was sentenced Monday to 72 years in prison on kidnapping charges in connection with the 1984 home invasion attacks on four women who say they were sexually assaulted — crimes that were solved in 2020 with the help of a genealogy database. Michael Sharpe, 71, a former leader […]
Recreational marijuana sales begin Tuesday in Connecticut: What you need to know
Retail marijuana sales begin in Connecticut Tuesday at 10 a.m.
1 shot on Stillman Westbrook Court in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is in stable condition after being shot Sunday afternoon, according to Hartford police. The man arrived at the hospital at about 4:50 p.m. after being shot in the area of 32 Stillman Westbrook Court, according to police. He had been shot once. Anyone with information is […]
The Ronzoni Pastina Hoarding Has Started Already Connecticut
Jeez man, you people are quick. Not one day after I learned the incredible news that Ronzoni is discontinuing their Pastina pasta, and they're all gone from store shelves around Connecticut. Let this news sink in - according to snopes.com, Ronzoni Pastina - No. 155 has been discontinued. Ronzoni blames...
hk-now.com
CSP: Update on Fatal Collision on Route 9 in Cromwell
(January 6, 2023)–The operator of Vehicle #1, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, has been positively identified as: Quentin Williams, Male, DOB 11/24/1983, of Middletown, Connecticut. The operator of Vehicle #2, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, has been positively identified as: Kimede Mustafaj, Female, DOB 05/01/1995,...
Connecticut lawmaker killed in tragic collision hours after being sworn in
The 39-year-old lawmaker, state Rep. Quentin "Q" Williams, was the first Black person to serve Middletown, Connecticut.
‘1 to 8 deaths a day’: CT doctors urge public to mask up amid COVID surge
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Department of Public Health is advising all Connecticut residents to wear masks in public indoor spaces with the transmission rates much higher across the state. According to the CDC, most of the state is in the highest transmission category. Hartford County is one of the six counties in Connecticut that […]
zip06.com
Energy Assistance Program in Full Swing
With the winter season unraveling and the days being in the lower temperatures, Community Services is helping to ease the financial strains households may be facing through the state-led Energy Assistance program. Community Services does not spearhead the program alone, but rather acts as a facilitator in a multifaceted service...
One dead in I-95 North crash in Westbrook
WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died in a car accident on I-95 North in Westbrook near Exit 65, according to state police. The accident happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning, according to state police. Ross Fielding, a 35-year-old Rhode Island resident, was driving on I-95 when his vehicle went off the road, […]
'Pray For Him': Young Dispatcher For Westchester County Hospitalized
A beloved dispatcher for Westchester County's Emergency Communications Center has been hospitalized, prompting support from colleagues and friends from throughout the area. Dispatcher JT Camp, who serves the county's dispatch center "60 Control" in Valhalla, was announced to be hospitaliz…
Comments / 0