Branford, CT

zip06.com

Friends, Colleagues Remember Kokoruda

Described as an end-of-an-era in Madison politics, friends, colleagues, and family members have shown an outpouring of respect and love for former selectwoman Noreen Kokoruda and her legacy of commitment to Madison. Kokoruda, a 14-year veteran of the Board of Selectmen (BOS) and former State Representative, died on Dec. 22,...
MADISON, CT
zip06.com

Putt Fore the Library

Find books at the library. Find videos at the library, but find a miniature golf course at the library?. Yes, on Saturday, Jan. 14 and Sunday, Jan. 15, the Essex Library will be the place to find an 18-hole miniature course. Putt Fore the Essex Library, a benefit sponsored by the Friends of the Essex Library, will turn the entire building into a playable golf layout. The fundraiser subsidizes programs and materials for the Essex Library.
ESSEX, CT
zip06.com

Inaugural Ethan Miller Song Foundation Memorial Blood Drive Announced

The family of Ethan Miller Song is hoping to turn a tragic death into the gift of life by sponsoring a blood drive on Jan. 31. “When Mike and I arrived at the hospital and found out Ethan died, we wanted to donate his organs,” said Kristen Miller Song. “I would have loved for his death to save others. We didn’t have that option, sadly.”
GUILFORD, CT
zip06.com

GLCT Receives Major Donation

The Guilford Land Conservation Trust (GLCT) has announced that an individual friend of the Land Trust from Guilford has made a leadership gift of $100,000 toward the $592,000 purchase of the idyllic 25-acre field across from Melissa Jones School in North Guilford. GLCT is grateful for this enormously generous act, which the anonymous donor hopes will inspire the broader community to help GLCT protect this important place.
GUILFORD, CT
zip06.com

Beloved Guilford Police K-9 Retires

The Guilford Police Department (GPD) said farewell to a beloved member of the department at the end of the year. Patrol K-9 Kobe hung up his leash after six years with the force and will now spend his retirement years with his handler, newly promoted GPD Detective Brittany Bartlett. Bartlett...
GUILFORD, CT
Florence Carmela

The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut

In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Cannabis sales in Connecticut start tomorrow

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Cannabis sales begin statewide on Tuesday and cities are preparing for a rush of new business. In New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker scheduled a news conference for Monday to provide an update on sales expectations. Tuesday, people aged 21 and older will be able to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

West Haven man dies in New Haven Inn shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A West Haven man in his forties was fatally shot at the New Haven Inn Friday night, according to police. Police responded to the New Haven Inn at 100 Pond Lily Ave. just before 8 p.m. and found the victim, who was suffering from sever injuries. The man, identified as […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Marlborough man gets 72-year sentence for ’80s attacks

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man was sentenced Monday to 72 years in prison on kidnapping charges in connection with the 1984 home invasion attacks on four women who say they were sexually assaulted — crimes that were solved in 2020 with the help of a genealogy database. Michael Sharpe, 71, a former leader […]
MARLBOROUGH, CT
WTNH

1 shot on Stillman Westbrook Court in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is in stable condition after being shot Sunday afternoon, according to Hartford police. The man arrived at the hospital at about 4:50 p.m. after being shot in the area of 32 Stillman Westbrook Court, according to police. He had been shot once. Anyone with information is […]
HARTFORD, CT
hk-now.com

CSP: Update on Fatal Collision on Route 9 in Cromwell

(January 6, 2023)–The operator of Vehicle #1, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, has been positively identified as: Quentin Williams, Male, DOB 11/24/1983, of Middletown, Connecticut. The operator of Vehicle #2, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, has been positively identified as: Kimede Mustafaj, Female, DOB 05/01/1995,...
CROMWELL, CT
zip06.com

Energy Assistance Program in Full Swing

With the winter season unraveling and the days being in the lower temperatures, Community Services is helping to ease the financial strains households may be facing through the state-led Energy Assistance program. Community Services does not spearhead the program alone, but rather acts as a facilitator in a multifaceted service...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

One dead in I-95 North crash in Westbrook

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died in a car accident on I-95 North in Westbrook near Exit 65, according to state police. The accident happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning, according to state police. Ross Fielding, a 35-year-old Rhode Island resident, was driving on I-95 when his vehicle went off the road, […]
WESTBROOK, CT

