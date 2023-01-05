Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Bernardino County recruiting youth mentorsThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering objectRoger MarshCalifornia State
AT&T looking to construct 85 foot cell tower at Hesperia High SchoolThe HD PostHesperia, CA
10 Riverside-San Bernardino Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySan Bernardino, CA
California witness describes oval object on fire falling to ground levelRoger MarshFontana, CA
Related
Flood watch: Banning & Beaumont residents prep for heavy rain, high winds
A flood watch is in place for part of Riverside County, including the cities of Beaumont and Banning. More than an inch of rain is expected to come down when Tuesday's storm system makes it's way in. “It's basically, we don't know how the temperature is, if it’s sprinkling some days. It's like pouring rain. The post Flood watch: Banning & Beaumont residents prep for heavy rain, high winds appeared first on KESQ.
sbcity.org
Updated - San Bernardino Storm Information
The forecast is calling for moderate to strong thunderstorms starting overnight Monday, January 9 and into Tuesday. The chance of rain is 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch with potentially more in the foothills. Winds from the south between 10 and 20 mph. The San Bernardino Public Works Department will...
San Bernardino County recruiting youth mentors
SAN BERNARDINO – San Bernardino County Children’s Network and Mentoring Task Force are recruiting mentors during National Mentoring Month in January. Every year, National Mentoring Partnership (MENTOR) hosts events throughout the month to raise awareness of how “one mentor can change a young person’s life.”
goldrushcam.com
San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results for December 31, 2022, Through January 6, 2023: 25 Felony Arrests
January 9, 2023 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reports between December 31, 2022, and January 6, 2023, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 27 search warrants and contacted suspects, at various locations in San Bernardino, Rialto, and Colton.
Deputy Cordero's Riverside funeral drew massive attendance
A memorial service for fallen Deputy Isaiah Cordero followed a dramatic 2.5 mile procession through Riverside streets as Cordero's flag-draped coffin was transported from the mortuary to Harvest Christian Fellowship for the emotional service.Supporters lining the procession route to the church showed reverence as they held crosses, waved flags and bowed their heads.Hundreds of law enforcement personnel from throughout the county, California and a few other states were on hand to salute the fallen lawman as pallbearers carried the coffin into the church.Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco remembered the motorcycle patrol deputy gunned down during a Dec. 29 traffic stop...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Earthquake Reported Near La Quinta in Riverside County
(CNS) – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 struck near La Quinta in Riverside County at 11:42 a.m. Monday, but there were no reports of injuries or damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor was centered 9.6 miles north of Borrego Springs in San Diego County — and 19.1 miles south southwest of La Quinta, 22.5 miles south of Palm Desert and 23.3 miles south southwest of Coachella.
YAHOO!
How can we expect law and order in Riverside County when our judicial system is failing?
Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Isaiah Cordero, 32, was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Dec. 29 in Jurupa Valley by William McKay, 44, a three-strikes convicted felon who was out on bail while awaiting sentencing. This tragedy clearly could have been prevented had California’s judicial system been...
Here's how much it takes to be considered 'middle class' in Southern California
How much does it take to be considered "middle class" in Southern California? A new report published by the Pew Research Center gives new insight into status.
oc-breeze.com
Garden Grove now accepting online applications for police positions
The City of Garden Grove is now accepting online applications for sworn and non-sworn positions. The deadline to apply is Monday, January 30, 2023. To apply online, visit ggpd.org/join. Job openings for full-time and part-time positions include:. Police Recruit. Police Recruit – Academy Enrolled. Police Officer – Academy Trained...
Mother of slain Riverside County deputy calls for judge to resign
The mother of a slain Riverside County sheriff's deputy demanded the resignation of a judge who had previously released the lawman's shooter despite a violent criminal record.
onscene.tv
Structure Fire Sends One To Hospital | Fontana
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-7-23 9:18 PM LOCATION: 14337 Green Vista CITY: Fontana DETAILS: On January 7th, 2023, at about 9:18 PM, San Bernardino County Fire responded to a reported residential structure fire at 14337 Green Vista in Fontana. The first arriving engine located a fully involved garage with an extension into the home and exposure to the neighboring home. The blaze was under control in about 20-30 minutes. One person was transported to a local hospital with minor burns to their arms. The cause of the fire is under investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
KTLA.com
Deputies shoot armed man near Yucaipa City Hall: SBSD
Deputies in San Bernardino County shot and wounded a man who they say threatened them with a gun near Yucaipa City Hall. The shooting occurred around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 34000 block of Yucaipa Boulevard. “Deputies from the Yucaipa Sheriff’s Station were flagged down by two witnesses who reported...
Firefighters respond to structure fire at Palm Desert duplex
Cal Fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at a duplex in Palm Desert. The fire was reported at 6:39 p.m. on the 41600 block of Jupiter Hills Court. Firefighters said there was visible smoke from a duplex. The fire was contained to a bathroom and attic space of 1 unit at The post Firefighters respond to structure fire at Palm Desert duplex appeared first on KESQ.
lmu.edu
Criticism of Judge in the Killing of a Riverside County Deputy Not So Clear, Legal Experts Say
Orange County Register: “A half-million-dollar bail is a completely plausible bail under these circumstances,” said Stanley Goldman, a professor at LMU Loyola Law School and a former Los Angeles County deputy public defender. “It certainly is not a cautious decision on her part, although it doesn’t sound to me like an outlandish one, although it resulted in a tragic result.”
Family of slain California deputy calls for judge to resign
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — The family of a slain Southern California sheriff's deputy on Friday demanded the resignation of a judge who had previously released the lawman's shooter despite a violent criminal record. Riverside County Deputy Isaiah Cordero, 32, was fatally shot Dec. 29 during a traffic stop in...
Swift water rescue underway as N Indian Canyon floods at the wash
A swift water rescue is underway on N Indian Canyon at the Whitewater Wash as the roadway floods. The roadway, which is used by many to get in and out of Palm Springs, started flooding shortly before 6:00 p.m. @PalmSpringsPD Indian Canyon at the wash is a river right now @KESQHaley @KESQ pic.twitter.com/uwlTitGDkL— Chris Tarpening The post Swift water rescue underway as N Indian Canyon floods at the wash appeared first on KESQ.
Pit Bull Mix Survives Brutal Abandonment by Man at California Cell Phone Tower
An 8-year-old Pit Bull mix was brutally abandoned at a Winchester, California, cell phone tower last month. The pup, named Ken, was found by maintenance workers. Pit Bull Abandoned According to video footage that captured the ordeal, a man picked up the dog (known as KO on his microchip registration) and heaved him over a […] The post Pit Bull Mix Survives Brutal Abandonment by Man at California Cell Phone Tower appeared first on DogTime.
atasteofkoko.com
27 Best Restaurants In Palm Springs
Sunny days, mid-century architecture, and really good food. If you’re a foodie, Palm Springs is the place to be. From trendy new restaurants to old classics, this desert oasis has something for everyone. You can find everything from Japanese sushi to Mexican street food and plenty of classic American...
Dog adopted after disturbing video of owner throwing him over razor wire in Riverside County
A pit bull mix who was seen on video being left for dead when he was tossed over an 8-foot fence topped with razor wire in Riverside County has now found himself a new forever home.
NBC Los Angeles
Downpours Flood SoCal Roads During Strong Winter Storm
A powerful winter storm that brought heavy rain overnight continued to pound Southern California with heavy downpours that flooded streets and threatened to trigger debris flows in the region's wildfire burn areas. Pockets of moderate rain developed Wednesday and continued throughout the day. But that was just a precursor to...
Comments / 2