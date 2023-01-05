Read full article on original website
Michigan’s Largest Landowner Isn’t Based In Michigan
Have you ever wondered just exactly who it is that owns the land we live on? If you own your own property you probably understand the importance of making sure you're adding value to it, but in general, I've always wondered who owns the most land in Michigan. Is it...
Story of The Native American Civil War Sharpshooter From Michigan
I love learning about historical figures in Michigan who made a tremendous impact before our time and this one comes from the Civil War era and was part of a unique group. Payson Wolf was an Ottawa Native American of great renowned and played a big part in the Civil War:
What Did Michigan’s License Plates Look Like The Year You Were Born?
Michigan is credited with being the home of the auto industry. Detroit is known around the world as "The Motor City". One of the most well-known names in the world, Henry Ford is credited with creating the assembly line, which pulled the vehicle along instead of employees walking around, which took more time.
How Do Brutal Michigan Winters Rank Against The Rest Of The Country?
Michiganders are no strangers to rough winters, but how do our winters stack up to the rest of the country?. Without even looking at the data I would have guessed Michigan is towards the top when it comes to snowiest states. Just a few weeks ago the West Side of...
The Untold Ojibwe Story of The Alleged Michigan-Based Paul Bunyan
Sometimes you hear about a myth that's super basic and think, "Okay, why is this character so huge?" In this sense, it's both literal and figurative. Paul Bunyan is one of those mythical characters that's embedded into our brains at a young age and I've always wondered why being a massive French-Canadian lumberjack was such a huge deal.
Michigan Lottery Winner Didn’t Want to Cause a Scene – So He Screamed in His Car
An Oakland County man managed to contain his excitement and waited until he got into his car to let out a scream after he found out he'd just won a huge lottery jackpot. The 54-year-old lottery player won $557,137 on a Michigan Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket. Oakland County Man Thought...
Two Michigan Cities Have Been Named ‘Snowiest’ In US Over The Last 30 Years
There's no denying that living in Michigan has to come with some sort of love of the snow, or you're going to be miserable most of the year. And while large amounts of snowfall aren't unique to the mitten state, we're one of the best places in the US to find the white stuff.
Ridin’ the Rails: Rail Biking Comes to Michigan in 2023
According to WILX-TV, a woman who graduated from Grand Ledge High in 2019 is bringing something unique to Michigan: rail biking. Although rail biking has been around for a while (see photos below), this is the first time it will be available in Michigan. Macie Hefron calls her new venture...
This Michigan Emergency Room Staff Just Claimed A $1 Million Powerball Prize
I've had conversations with co-workers in the past about pooling our money to hit it big and share the wealth. Every time I've done that, we've come out on the losing end, just like when I play by myself. But one Michigan lottery club in Traverse City hit it big...
Embrace Michigan Winter With These Free Small-Town Ice Festivals
With the post-holiday dust having just settled, now what are we supposed to do with ourselves?. I don't know about you, but this time of the year sure bums me out. The eventful holiday season has passed by and it's taken all the fun parties and gatherings with it. Now it's simply just January in Michigan. It's going to be a long winter!
It’s Time To Apply For Your 2023 Michigan Turkey Hunting Permit
Michigan turkey hunting is fantastic and if you want to be a part of the fun you only have a month to apply for your turkey hunting permit for 2023. Turkeys were not always this abundant in the state of Michigan. It has actually taken several years of stocking birds from other states into Michigan and now birds are thriving in both the Lower and Upper Peninsula.
Experts Say This Beautiful Michigan Town Has The Best Sunrise Pictures
Living in Michigan we are blessed with some amazing sunrises and sunsets. But where in Michigan can you take the best picture of a sunrise or sunset?. Well according to the experts at Love Exploring this is Michigan's spot. Experts Say Harrisville Harbor Town Has The Best Sunrise Pictures. Harrisville...
The Craziest Pizza You Can Order In Michigan According To Experts
Sometimes it seems like talking about pizza toppings can be as controversial as talking about President Trump and President Biden. One of the bigger debates when it comes to what goes on a pizza is pineapple. Which I'll scream from the rooftops is freaking delicious and is a great topping.
Photos of the Locomotive That Sunk to the Bottom of Lake Superior in 1910
Back on June 9, 1910 a freight train – the CPR 694 - became derailed and plunged into Lake Superior. It sank to the bottom and still sits there, approximately 200 feet below the surface. The train was cruisin' down along when it hit a boulder that had rolled...
Artists Can Enjoy Living Free This Summer on Mackinac Island
Are you an artist or know one? You'll want to hear this. Mackinac Island is once again offering the experience of a lifetime this summer that's all about embracing the arts. The Mackinac State Historic Parks Artist-In-Residence Program is being offered for a fifth year this summer giving artists the amazing opportunity to live on the island rent-free. The specialty program will allow 8 selected artists the chance to spend two weeks living on the island and drawing inspiration from all the beauty it has to offer.
