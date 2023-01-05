ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Untold Ojibwe Story of The Alleged Michigan-Based Paul Bunyan

Sometimes you hear about a myth that's super basic and think, "Okay, why is this character so huge?" In this sense, it's both literal and figurative. Paul Bunyan is one of those mythical characters that's embedded into our brains at a young age and I've always wondered why being a massive French-Canadian lumberjack was such a huge deal.
Embrace Michigan Winter With These Free Small-Town Ice Festivals

With the post-holiday dust having just settled, now what are we supposed to do with ourselves?. I don't know about you, but this time of the year sure bums me out. The eventful holiday season has passed by and it's taken all the fun parties and gatherings with it. Now it's simply just January in Michigan. It's going to be a long winter!
It’s Time To Apply For Your 2023 Michigan Turkey Hunting Permit

Michigan turkey hunting is fantastic and if you want to be a part of the fun you only have a month to apply for your turkey hunting permit for 2023. Turkeys were not always this abundant in the state of Michigan. It has actually taken several years of stocking birds from other states into Michigan and now birds are thriving in both the Lower and Upper Peninsula.
Artists Can Enjoy Living Free This Summer on Mackinac Island

Are you an artist or know one? You'll want to hear this. Mackinac Island is once again offering the experience of a lifetime this summer that's all about embracing the arts. The Mackinac State Historic Parks Artist-In-Residence Program is being offered for a fifth year this summer giving artists the amazing opportunity to live on the island rent-free. The specialty program will allow 8 selected artists the chance to spend two weeks living on the island and drawing inspiration from all the beauty it has to offer.
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
