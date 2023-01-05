Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This might just be the scariest road in FloridaEvie M.Lady Lake, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Some of the Best Homemade Pie in Florida is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenFlorida State
Young Adults Celebrate Graduation With Help From CareerSourceModern GlobePasco County, FL
News4Jax.com
AAA: Gas prices decline after 32 cent spike
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – AAA is expecting gas prices to fall further in Florida. The report comes after the state average dropped nearly two cents over the weekend. Gas prices jumped over the last couple of weeks after winter storms caused temporary refinery outages. Florida’s gas hit a 2022 record...
News4Jax.com
On day marking son’s death, Clay County mother encourages ‘Brandon acts of kindness’ in his honor
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A Clay County mother is remembering her son nine years after his stabbing death. Instead of focusing on pain and anger, she and her family are using the somber mark to encourage random acts of kindness in his honor. Andrea Crutchfield remembers her son Brandon...
News4Jax.com
Orange Park man arrested following deadly stabbing at hotel, officials say
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal Sunday morning stabbing in Orange Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. According to the arrest report, around 3:30 p.m., an employee at the Kangaroo gas station across the street from the Stay Suites on Wells Road called 911 to report that Alvin Jones, 30, came to the store and said he did something. What Jones specifically said was redacted in the report.
News4Jax.com
Outdoor Retailer returns to Utah while top brands boycott
SALT LAKE CITY – Vendors selling hiking apparel, e-bikes, zippers and other outdoor gear gathered in Utah this week for what has long been one of the country's largest trade shows catering to the recreation industry, marking its return to the deeply Republican state after a four-year boycott over its land management stances.
News4Jax.com
Sasse leaves Senate, starts at University of Florida on Feb. 6
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Nebraska Republican Ben Sasse resigned from the U.S. Senate on Monday as he prepares to take over as University of Florida president on Feb. 6. “Running for office is a dangerous business and by asking someone to give you their vote, you’re asking them to give you their trust, to put their trust in you that you will rightly prioritize and sequence their long-term interests,” Sasse wrote in a farewell address posted on his website.
News4Jax.com
Keystone Heights, Menendez hire head football coaches
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s been a busy week in on the high school football head coaching circuit with Keystone Heights and Menendez filling their vacancies and Atlantic Coast poised to do the same. Familiar names landed in those positions, with Ben White being hired at Menendez and Steve...
News4Jax.com
Former Nease, UF star Tim Tebow elected to College Football Hall of Fame
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former Nease High School and University of Florida star Tim Tebow was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame on Monday. Joining Tebow in the class were 18 other players, including USC running back Reggie Bush and former Georgia and Miami coach Mark Richt. Tebow...
News4Jax.com
Sunny and warmer, seasonal temperatures Tuesday
Open window weather with a light breeze and 70s on tap. Clear and chilly overnight with near seasonal temperatures Tuesday and a warmer Wednesday to follow. Today: Sunny and warmer! Afternoon highs in the 70s for NE FL, upper 60s to low 70s for SE GA and our area beaches. Wind NW 5-10 mph. Clear and cool overnight with patchy fog inland.
