GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Nebraska Republican Ben Sasse resigned from the U.S. Senate on Monday as he prepares to take over as University of Florida president on Feb. 6. “Running for office is a dangerous business and by asking someone to give you their vote, you’re asking them to give you their trust, to put their trust in you that you will rightly prioritize and sequence their long-term interests,” Sasse wrote in a farewell address posted on his website.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO