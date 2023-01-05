Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday Night Playoff Games Could Put Dallas Cowboys at DisadvantageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Tragedy Strikes: City Attorney Arrested for Killing Father and Son in High-Speed Hit-and-RunLarry LeaseFerris, TX
“Most Haunted Road In Dallas”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSDallas, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Lab Owners Charged In $107 Million Medicare ScamTaxBuzzLewisville, TX
Related
fox4news.com
Suspect wanted for shooting 5 at Dallas apartment complex
DALLAS - Police identified a man wanted for a shooting in far north Dallas Friday morning that killed three people and injured two others. Dallas police are looking for 25-year-old Evin Geovanny Mata-Guzman. He allegedly shot five people in the parking lot of an apartment complex near the Central Expressway...
Dallas Police looking for suspect in road rage shooting on Central Expressway
Police say a man was shot by an unknown person and that the motive appears to be road rage. The victim was hospitalized and is said to be in stable condition. Dallas Police were seen yesterday investigating the victim’s Mazda sedan
dallasexpress.com
Possible Road Rage Shooting Injures One
Police are seeking a suspect after one person was injured in what a preliminary investigation by police has deemed an apparent road-rage shooting Monday afternoon. The incident occurred on Central Expressway near the Midpark Road overpass, as reported by NBC DFW. The victim was hospitalized and is in stable condition,...
Plano police investigating the death of a child brought to hospital late Sunday night
Plano police are still investigating the death of a child brought to the emergency room late Sunday night. Police say just before midnight a parent brought the child to Medical City Plano for medical treatment
After brief search, Dallas police find 12-year-old Kailon Speed
Update 9:30 a.m. Jan. 10, 2023: The Dallas Police Department found Kailon Speed, 12. He is safe and with his family.DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Kailon Speed, 12. He was last seen about 7:40 p.m. on Jan.9 in the 7600 block of S Westmoreland Road. He's 5'1", 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, light green pants and light green shoes.Police said Speed, who was on foot, may be confused and need help.Call the department at 911 or (214) 671-4268 if you have any information about his whereabouts.
Dallas neighborhood demanding city officials stop speeding cars that have led to crashes, death
DALLAS — Residents of one North Texas neighborhood said they’ve been dealing with street racing and cars constantly speeding down the road all hours of the day. After one man died as a result of racing, the residents are demanding that city leaders do more to stop this.
wbap.com
Dallas Police Investigating Road Rage Shooting
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Police in Dallas are investigating a road rage shooting on Central Expressway. According to DPD, a man who was shot in a road rage incident on Monday on HWY 75 between Midpark and Spring Valley near the High 5 is hospitalized in stable condition. No arrests...
Investigation underway after child dies at Medical City Plano, police say
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Plano police are investigating the death of a child who was brought to a local hospital for medical treatment Sunday night.At approximately 11:26 p.m. Jan. 8, police were sent to Medical City Plano after a child died. Officials said a parent brought the child to the hospital for medical treatment; However, despite lifesaving efforts, the child passed away. Their identity has not been released at this time. The manner or cause of death is currently unknown, but police do not believe there is any danger to the public.This remains an ongoing investigation.
Man fatally struck by car while trying to cross Arlington highway, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police say a man has died after he was hit by a car while trying to cross the street Monday night. The department responded to the incident shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 9 in the 900 block of West Pioneer Parkway near Cooper Street in Arlington.
Missing Dallas boy found safe
DALLAS — Dallas police say a boy that went missing has been found safe. Originally, the 12-year-old was reported to police after he was last seen on Jan. 9 in the 7600 block of South Westmoreland Road. Officers reported the following morning that he was found. Other local news:
dfwscanner.net
One killed, one badly hurt in crash near Denton
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash near Denton. On Sunday afternoon at 2:59pm, emergency responders from Krum and Denton County were dispatched to a crash at Farm to Market Road 1173 and Lovers Lane Road. Authorities say the driver of a pickup truck was...
fox4news.com
Police identify victims killed in Dallas apartment shooting
DALLAS - Dallas police have identified two of the three people killed in a shooting that also injured two others at a Far North Dallas apartment complex early Friday morning. The shooting happened just after 4:30 a.m., at the Landmark on the Valley Apartments on Spring Valley Road, just west of the Central Expressway.
Man wounded in west Fort Worth hotel shooting
A man is in the hospital after being shot early Monday in west Fort Worth. Just a few minutes after 4 a.m. police got 911 calls from a man saying he’d just been shot at a Hampton Inn on I-30 and Green Oaks
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fire at Dallas Sanitation Facility Reduces Fleet
A weekend fire reduced the number of Dallas garbage trucks available for service as residents and Dallas City Council members complain about the missed collection. The fire early Saturday at the Northwest Dallas equipment storage and maintenance site ruined 3 trucks and did severe cosmetic damage to fourth truck. Sanitation...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Two children dead after being shot by 25-year-old man in Coahoma County
Two children are dead in Coahoma County after being shot, and authorities are trying to determine why he would do that. A release from the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Department says that deputies got a call of a child shot at the Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown. An off-duty deputy that lived in the area responded to the scene immediately where he and other deputies found Marquez Griffin, 25, of Arlington, Texas, was holding a child at gunpoint.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Fire Critically Injures Woman, Son
A woman and her teenage son were hospitalized after an apartment fire that occurred overnight in Dallas. Officials said that a man who lived with the woman has since admitted to starting the fire. According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, on Thursday just after midnight, firefighters responded to calls regarding the fire....
Dallas police searching for critical missing 12-year-old Kailon Speed
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Kailon Speed, 12. He was last seen about 7:40 p.m. on Jan.9 in the 7600 block of S Westmoreland Road. He's 5'1", 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, light green pants and light green shoes.Police said Speed, who was on foot, may be confused and need help.Call the department at 911 or (214) 671-4268 if you have any information about his whereabouts.
fox4news.com
Woman charged with DWI after crashing into back of Dallas Fire-Rescue truck
DALLAS - A woman is in critical condition and has been charged with DWI after crashing into the back of a Dallas Fire-Rescue truck early Saturday morning. The wreck happened just after 2:30 a.m., in the southbound lanes of N. Stemmons Freeway, near Storey Lane. Firefighters were already on the...
fox4news.com
1 dead in overnight rollover crash on I-20 in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - One person is dead and there were other injuries reported following a rollover crash on I-20 in Arlington early Sunday morning. Police said the wreck happened just after 2 a.m., when the 62-year-old driver of a Ford F-150 was weaving in and out of lanes, before sideswiping a Dodge Ram 1500 in the eastbound lanes of the interstate, near Collins Street.
Mesquite police hire gun-sniffing dog to detect weapons in schools
MESQUITE, Texas — In an effort to put an end to gun violence in schools, Mesquite police have a new way of detecting guns at those particular buildings. Police now have a gun-detecting dog that will go around the district. WFAA got to meet "Officer Ferris" and follow him...
Comments / 1