Update 9:30 a.m. Jan. 10, 2023: The Dallas Police Department found Kailon Speed, 12. He is safe and with his family.DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Kailon Speed, 12. He was last seen about 7:40 p.m. on Jan.9 in the 7600 block of S Westmoreland Road. He's 5'1", 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, light green pants and light green shoes.Police said Speed, who was on foot, may be confused and need help.Call the department at 911 or (214) 671-4268 if you have any information about his whereabouts.

DALLAS, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO