Tracking the threat of strong storms Wednesday night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A cold front will move through the Mid-South late Wednesday night and Thursday and could bring a few strong to severe storms by Wednesday night. The overall threat of severe weather is low with a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) for the entire area. THREATS: There is a...
Cool and dry start to the week, but our next round of rain will soon move in
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry air is currently in place across the Mid-South, but Gulf moisture will soon stream in ahead of a mid-week cold front that will bring rain to the Mid-South late Wednesday night into Thursday. Rainfall amounts should average a quarter to half an inch for most areas.
Stolen car found submerged underwater in Southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A stolen car was found submerged in water in Southwest Memphis Tuesday morning. It happened in the 5700 block of Riverport. According to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, the car was found in a wetland at T.O. Fuller State Park. No one was in the area at the time. The […]
Pedestrian fatally struck in Southaven over weekend
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A pedestrian was fatally struck in Southaven on Saturday night, according to police. Southaven police responded to the accident on Airways Boulevard, south of Hillbrook Drive, at 8:44 p.m. Police say a 2012 GMC Acadia was traveling north on Airways Boulevard when a pedestrian attempted to...
Whataburger opens new location in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Whataburger’s newest location will open soon in Memphis. It opens on January 12 at 11 a.m. at 2859 Germantown Parkway with drive-thru service only. Other services such will open in the coming weeks: dining room access, ordering on the app and website, curbside, and delivery.
After broken pipes, rolling blackouts and freezing temperatures, why didn't the IPAWs alert go off?
MEMPHIS, Tenn — After launching in December, people are wondering, why did the IPAWs alert not sound during the arctic blast. The system was designed to help warn Shelby County about major emergencies, disasters, terroristic acts and other imminent danger. “Each situation is different,” said Charles Newell, Shelby County...
Firefighters battle flames at Oakland home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple fire departments battled a house fire in Oakland, Tennessee, Sunday night. Crews rushed to a home on Mack Edwards Drive at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The Fayette County Fire Department, Oakland Fire Department and Somerville Fire Department all reportedly responded to the fire. According to Fayette County Fire Chief Richard Hartfield, […]
Applications to open Jan. 24 for MLGW’s home weatherization grant program
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) has announced that Shelby County homeowners who need weatherization and energy-efficient repairs should apply for the MLGW Share the Pennies Home Weatherization Program. Share the Pennies is a voluntary program that provides weatherization grants for low-income homeowners. The work includes...
NWS confirms tornado touchdown in DeSoto County Tuesday morning
OLIVE BRANCH, Mississippi — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in DeSoto County, Mississippi, early Tuesday morning. Minor damage was reported after the tornado touched down near Olive Branch, Mississippi. The tornado confirmation came after survey teams from the National Weather Service analyzed the damage...
Suspect in crash that killed Memphis firefighter David Pleasant was intoxicated at time of crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is new information on the suspect charged with causing a crash that killed Memphis firefighter David Pleasant. Maurice Yarbrough’s blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit at the time of the crash according to the TBI. “Just absolutely insane. I’ve never heard...
Car crashes into Tipton Co. cruiser, says TCSO
TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a multiple-vehicle crash in Tipton County that involved a deputy. Tipton County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol are on the scene of a car crash on Highway 14 near Terry Lane South. The crash occurred on Monday morning.
MPD: Man injured after Binghampton shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Binghampton that injured a man on Tuesday morning, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 9:58 a.m. on Carpenter Street, finding the victim with a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was transported to the hospital...
Pedestrian struck, killed in Southaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Southaven on Saturday. According to Southaven PD, the incident happened at Airways and Rasco Road. Southaven Police say the pedestrian was struck by a 2012 GMC Acadia when they attempted to cross the street. The victim later died from his injuries at […]
2 MPD officers injured after responding to car crash on I-40
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a car crash that left two officers injured. Officers responded to a four-car crash on Interstate 40 and Appling Farms Parkway at 12:52 a.m. Two people were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. About two hours later while working the...
‘Several’ people shot at Memphis club, person of interest wanted, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man they have dubbed a “person of interest” after several people were shot at a Memphis club during the early morning hours of January 1. According to police, officers responded to a shooting at Life Longue on Mount...
Firefighters dive into chilly waters to save mom and son
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Brownsville Fire Officials are calling two firefighters heroes after they saved a mother and her adult son who were swept away in their car by flood waters. It happened on January 3 on Thomas Road in the Tibbs Community. Firefighters said the driver of the vehicle was crossing a low-lying area when […]
Memphis Fire Dept. division chief booted over behavior toward recruits
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The head of training at the Memphis Fire Department is off the job after being accused of inappropriate behavior toward new recruits. Eric Shane Howell, a Memphis Fire division chief, is said to have violated five personnel policies, including harassment. Recruits who reached out to WREG Investigators were too scared to give […]
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Jan. 3-9
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Chipotle Mexican Grill #3031 […]
Covington community rallies behind late Vietnam veteran
COVINGTON, Tenn. — Hundreds of people in Covington attended an emotional memorial service for an unclaimed Vietnam veteran Monday morning. Members of the Patriot Guard Riders carried the casket of Marine Raymond Parker to a memorial service attended by hundreds, many of whom never personally knew the man. Parker, a Marine, was 71 when he […]
MPD: 1 injured in Downtown shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a victim injured on Saturday night, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 9:57 p.m. in the area of Peabody Place and South Second Street, according to police. Police say officers located one victim suffering...
