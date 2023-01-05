Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
WLKY.com
Man injured in residential neighborhood shooting off Breckinridge Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning near Breckinridge Lane, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened around 7:15 a.m. in the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane. That's a residential area just off of Breckinridge Lane, where it meets Six Mile Lane. LMPD Sixth...
Police: Indiana man arrested after asking business if he left his meth there
MADISON, Ind. — A man was arrested in Madison, Indiana after police said he left meth at a business and then came back to ask if anyone had found it. The Madison Police Department said it responded to the unnamed business on January 7 after an employee reported finding a bag of meth in the […]
An update on Tell City’s Waupaca Foundry fire
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Waupaca Foundry officials are assessing the extent of damage from the fire at its Tell City location. Officials say the plant was evacuated and there were no injuries during the incident. Officials say mutual aid from five fire and emergency units responded and the fire was under control by 10 p.m. Spokespeople […]
Wave 3
Crestwood woman cuts off emergency-responding fire truck twice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Crestwood woman faces several charges after cut off an emergency-responding fire truck two times while under the influence of alcohol, according to the Oldham County Sheriff’s Department. The Oldham County Sheriff’s Office charged Dara Cvinar, 48, of Crestwood, with failure to give right-of-way to...
k105.com
The verdict is in concerning the type of animal seen in Leitchfield on Friday
The verdict is in from a Kentucky Fish & Wildlife biologist regarding the type of animal that was photographed and videotaped in Leitchfield on Friday. After an article with photos of the animal were published Friday evening by K105, hundreds of people weighed in with opinions on what the animal might be, with the three most popular theories being a large house cat, a bobcat and mountain lion.
Wave 3
Man wanted on warrant taken into custody following police chase in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A Jeffersonville man was taken into custody after evading police for multiple hours during a warrant arrest, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Around 2:15 p.m. on Friday, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and additional law enforcement agencies attempted to arrest 32-year-old Henry...
WLKY.com
Police: Cousins charged in southern Indiana murder detailed their plans in text
MADISON, Ind. — A few miles from downtown Madison, and on a rural county road, the parking lot of a southern Indiana business became a crime scene in the final days of 2022. When a man was shot and killed on the morning of Dec. 29, those responding feared a workplace shooting at Madison Precision Products.
Wave 3
Man dies after shooting in Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood
Jeffersontown community speaks out after not receiving their mail for more than two weeks. Louisville Metro residents are frustrated after going weeks without mail from USPS. Resolution passes after appalling conditions at juvenile detention centers are exposed. Updated: 6 hours ago. On Friday, one issue managed to unite both parties...
WLKY.com
Couple charged with abuse after 5-year-old goes into cardiac arrest in Hardin County
RINEYVILLE, Ky. — A Hardin County couple is facing child abuse charges after a 5-year-old boy went into cardiac arrest. Kentucky State Police arrested Clovis Smith, 25, and Satrina Layne, 23, both of Rineyville, on Sunday. Smith is the child's father and Layne is his girlfriend. Police said that...
wdrb.com
Louisville police say male taken to hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A male went to the hospital after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of South 42nd Street around 7 p.m. That's near West Broadway.
wbiw.com
Woman found passed out in vehicle at a car wash
MITCHELL – A Bedford woman was arrested Wednesday, on drug charges when Mitchell Police officers were summoned to the Hoosier Express Auto Wash on West Main Street after a report of a woman slumped over the steering wheel of a white Ford Escape. When police arrived at 9:34 p.m....
wslmradio.com
Four From Bedford Arrested In Meth Bust
Four from Bedford were arrested for possession and dealing in meth after a lengthy investigation from the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) All adult suspects were arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail. Denna K. Cooper, a 53-year-old Female from Bedford was arrested for:
WKYT 27
Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
WLKY.com
Family continues search for missing Louisville mother
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For more than three years, Louisville mother Andrea Knabel has been missing. On her 41st birthday family and friends gathered to celebrate her life and draw awareness to her disappearance. “I feel like in some ways it has definitely made me stronger but in other ways,...
wdrb.com
Louisville Metro Animal Services now euthanizing animals due to overcrowding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) has begun euthanizing animals due to lack of space. Teeya Barnes, a spokeswoman for the agency, confirmed the news to WDRB by phone Friday morning. LMAS has been stepping up adoption efforts in recent months after revealing that its "no-kill" status...
wdrb.com
Louisville police warn of uptick in packages stolen off porches
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the Christmas season past, the peak season for deliveries has ended. But a growing number of people are getting the notification they’ve received a package that ends up missing from the front door. St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson said it's important for people...
Police arrest 4 people in connection with Lawrence County meth case
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested four people in connection with a lengthy investigation surrounding methamphetamine in Lawrence County. Indiana State Police said the ISP Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) had been investigating 53-year-old Denna Cooper after receiving multiple tips that the Bedford woman had been dealing large amounts of meth in the […]
WLKY.com
Mother of 2 latest life lost to gun violence in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six people have died from gun violence just days into 2023. 43-year-old Sherry Allen, a mother of two daughters, was shot and killed Tuesday morning on West Kentucky street. 43-year-old Jeremiah Buckner, a founding member of "Linkin' bridge" was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon on Village...
wdrb.com
Family of 69-year-old Caesars employee shot to death in Louisville begging for answers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Less than a week into the new year, there have already been seven homicides in Louisville. The city's most recent victim was a 69-year-old Mitchell Eddings, who family members said was shot and killed early Friday morning as he was getting home from work. They described...
