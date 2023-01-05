ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, IN

WKYT 27

Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

An update on Tell City’s Waupaca Foundry fire

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Waupaca Foundry officials are assessing the extent of damage from the fire at its Tell City location. Officials say the plant was evacuated and there were no injuries during the incident. Officials say mutual aid from five fire and emergency units responded and the fire was under control by 10 p.m. Spokespeople […]
TELL CITY, IN
Wave 3

Crestwood woman cuts off emergency-responding fire truck twice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Crestwood woman faces several charges after cut off an emergency-responding fire truck two times while under the influence of alcohol, according to the Oldham County Sheriff’s Department. The Oldham County Sheriff’s Office charged Dara Cvinar, 48, of Crestwood, with failure to give right-of-way to...
CRESTWOOD, KY
k105.com

The verdict is in concerning the type of animal seen in Leitchfield on Friday

The verdict is in from a Kentucky Fish & Wildlife biologist regarding the type of animal that was photographed and videotaped in Leitchfield on Friday. After an article with photos of the animal were published Friday evening by K105, hundreds of people weighed in with opinions on what the animal might be, with the three most popular theories being a large house cat, a bobcat and mountain lion.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
Wave 3

Man dies after shooting in Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood

Jeffersontown community speaks out after not receiving their mail for more than two weeks. Louisville Metro residents are frustrated after going weeks without mail from USPS. Resolution passes after appalling conditions at juvenile detention centers are exposed. Updated: 6 hours ago. On Friday, one issue managed to unite both parties...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Woman found passed out in vehicle at a car wash

MITCHELL – A Bedford woman was arrested Wednesday, on drug charges when Mitchell Police officers were summoned to the Hoosier Express Auto Wash on West Main Street after a report of a woman slumped over the steering wheel of a white Ford Escape. When police arrived at 9:34 p.m....
MITCHELL, IN
wslmradio.com

Four From Bedford Arrested In Meth Bust

Four from Bedford were arrested for possession and dealing in meth after a lengthy investigation from the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) All adult suspects were arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail. Denna K. Cooper, a 53-year-old Female from Bedford was arrested for:
BEDFORD, IN
WKYT 27

Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
FRANKFORT, KY
WLKY.com

Family continues search for missing Louisville mother

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For more than three years, Louisville mother Andrea Knabel has been missing. On her 41st birthday family and friends gathered to celebrate her life and draw awareness to her disappearance. “I feel like in some ways it has definitely made me stronger but in other ways,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police warn of uptick in packages stolen off porches

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the Christmas season past, the peak season for deliveries has ended. But a growing number of people are getting the notification they’ve received a package that ends up missing from the front door. St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson said it's important for people...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FOX59

Police arrest 4 people in connection with Lawrence County meth case

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested four people in connection with a lengthy investigation surrounding methamphetamine in Lawrence County. Indiana State Police said the ISP Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) had been investigating 53-year-old Denna Cooper after receiving multiple tips that the Bedford woman had been dealing large amounts of meth in the […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

Mother of 2 latest life lost to gun violence in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six people have died from gun violence just days into 2023. 43-year-old Sherry Allen, a mother of two daughters, was shot and killed Tuesday morning on West Kentucky street. 43-year-old Jeremiah Buckner, a founding member of "Linkin' bridge" was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon on Village...
LOUISVILLE, KY

