The verdict is in from a Kentucky Fish & Wildlife biologist regarding the type of animal that was photographed and videotaped in Leitchfield on Friday. After an article with photos of the animal were published Friday evening by K105, hundreds of people weighed in with opinions on what the animal might be, with the three most popular theories being a large house cat, a bobcat and mountain lion.

LEITCHFIELD, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO