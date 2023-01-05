Read full article on original website
10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyTulsa, OK
Family Searching For Missing Tulsa Mother They Say Sounded "Drugged" On VoicemailThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedTulsa, OK
Make this holiday season greener: Learn how to properly dispose of Christmas trees in TulsaEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
news9.com
Owasso Community Resources Changing Some Protocols For The New Year
Nearly three years after the COVID pandemic first started, Owasso Community Resources lifted its pandemic protocols, but it's also taking some of the serving methods it used with them. During the pandemic, Owasso Community Resources knew more people were going to be in need of food and other resources which...
news9.com
Watch: 'BeHeard Movement' Founder Discusses The Impact The Organization Has Made
A Tulsa man is bringing a whole new meaning to the phrase 'Do Good'. That's because, not only is it his name, but it's his mission. Evan Dougoud, the founder of the 'BeHeard Movement,' joined the News On 6 team on Tuesday morning to talk about how the local nonprofit is helping those experiencing homelessness in Tulsa.
news9.com
Local Pizzeria Seeking Participants For World Record Attempt
Andolini's Pizzeria says it is looking for help as it attempts to break a world record. The restaurant says it will try to set the "World's Largest Pizza Party" record on the University of Tulsa campus on the 21st of January. According to the restaurant, participants will need to buy...
news9.com
Bartlesville Foundation Helps Provide Life Saving Equipment To Law Enforcement
An Oklahoma non-profit based in Bartlesville is providing life saving equipment to first responders, for free. The Project Tribute foundation says it has already helped more than a dozen under funded agencies get the gear they need to do their job. The Project Tribute Foundation recently gave 60 medical kits,...
news9.com
Tulsa Zoo Adds New Chimpanzee To Primate Exhibit
Ten-year-old Zuri has only been in Tulsa for a couple of months and her zookeeper said she's already made herself at home. "We didn't know until today that they got the new chimp," Aston said. Ryan Aston's family makes a trip to the zoo every week, and they were happy...
news9.com
Crews Begin Resurfacing Project On The Broken Arrow Expressway
A major road construction project on the Broken Arrow Expressway gets underway on Monday. Between South Peoria Avenue and South Lewis Avenue, lanes will be shut down in both directions one at a time for about a year. ODOT says it will be working on a full pavement reconstruction project....
news9.com
Cleveland Public Schools Says Bond Would Cover 3 Major Projects
Voters will decide Tuesday whether to pass a nearly $22 million bond issue for Cleveland Public Schools. News On 6's McKenzie Gladney spoke with the superintendent about how the bond would impact students.
news9.com
Turnpike Troubadours To Perform At BOK Center This Spring
A popular Oklahoma-based band will perform at Tulsa's BOK Center this spring. The venue announced Monday morning that the Turnpike Troubadours will perform live on Saturday, April 1st. Old Crow Medicine Show and Muscadine Bloodline will open the show. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 13th at 10 a.m....
news9.com
Claremore Restaurant Closing While On Search For New Location
A Claremore restaurant will soon be closing its doors. The owner of Doe's Eat Place tells News On 6's Lex Rodriguez that there's hope of reopening in the future.
news9.com
Firefighters Battle House Fire In Skiatook
Several firefighters responded to a house fire near 156th St. N. and Peoria in Skiatook on Monday. Osage SkyNews 6 was overhead as smoke and flames covered the property. Right now, authorities aren't sure how the fire started or if there are any injuries.
news9.com
Voters To Decide On $21M Bond Issue For Cleveland Schools
Voters in Cleveland will soon decide the fate of a nearly $22-million bond issue that would include building a new football field and cafeteria if passed. The district says a big chunk of the money would be used on improvements at the high school, which leaders call the oldest building on campus.
news9.com
Broken Arrow Home Demolished Where 8 Died In Murder-Suicide
The Broken Arrow house where two adults and six children died in a murder-suicide has been demolished. The property owner, Kris Welch, told News On 6 she is in the process of selling the lot to someone who plans to build another house there. Neighbors said they are relieved the...
news9.com
37th Annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Starts In Tulsa
More than 360 racers are hitting the dirt race track this week at the 37th Annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl. Thousands of fans are expected to be in the stands every night this week. "There's not another venue in the country like this building here, it's just made for this,"...
news9.com
Family & Friends Honor Oklahoma National Guardsman Who Died In Crash
A young Oklahoma National Guardsman who died in a motorcycle crash in Tulsa was laid to rest on Saturday. Friends of Mark Calcut Jr. say he brought joy to everyone that knew him. When his friends heard about the tragedy, they wanted to do something to remember him and support...
news9.com
Man Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On Chase Arrested
Tulsa Police say a man is in custody on Monday accused of leading officers on an early-morning chase. Officers say they tried to stop a pickup truck near East 21st Street and South Garnett Road at around 2 a.m., but the driver refused to stop and sped off. Tulsa Police...
news9.com
Suspected Drunken Driver Arrested After Allegedly Crashing Into Tulsa QuikTrip
Police have arrested a suspected drunken driver who allegedly crashed into the front of a Tulsa QuikTrip. Police say the crash happened just after 2 am. on Tuesday near East 41st Street and South Peoria Avenue. According to police, the man was asleep inside his SUV before he woke up,...
news9.com
Watch: Qualifying Races Underway At The Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals
Hundreds of racers are in Tulsa on Tuesday morning for this year's Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals and qualifying races have already started. The first Chili Bowl, which was held back in 1987, was named after a local company, the "Original Chili Bowl," who sponsored the first event, and the name stuck.
news9.com
Muskogee Hosts Memorial Service To Honor Local Tuskegee Airmen Graves
Veterans groups in Muskogee gathered on Saturday for a memorial service at Booker T Washington cemetery to remember the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of African-American pilots who overcame adversity to help fight in World War 2. In 2017, a group of volunteers helped clean up the overgrown cemetery and put...
news9.com
Death Row Inmate Suing Department Of Corrections Ahead Of Execution
A man scheduled to be put to death Thursday is suing the Department of Corrections after the state denied his request to have his pastor in the execution chamber with him. Scott Eizember is set to die this week for killing AJ and Patsy Cantrell in Depew in 2003. The...
