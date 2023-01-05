ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Andrew's Angle: It's a Mardi Party on the north shore

Oh well, it’s Carnival time and everybody’s drinkin’ wine — except Arthur Hardy and me, who are drinkin’ iced tea over lunch on a less than Fat Tuesday in early January. Hardy, he of Mardi Gras Guide fame, is trying to enjoy the No. 18...
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

'We are terrified': Mid-City residents on edge as violent crime surges

On Monday, two days after a triple homicide bloodied the 3300 block of Banks Street in Mid-City, crime scene technicians were still on the scene recovering casings from a shootout that sent nearly 100 bullets tearing through the leafy, residential street, horrifying neighbors. That night, about 40 shaken residents showed...
NOLA.com

Three shot dead in Mid-City, New Orleans police say

Three people were killed in a Mid-City shooting Saturday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police were called to the 3300 block of Banks Street at 10:09 p.m. At the scene, police laid out several evidence markers around a pickup truck on South Rendon Street near its intersection...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

French Quarter house fire injures 2 women, including 104-year-old in wheelchair

Two women were injured in a French Quarter house fire Tuesday morning, authorities said, including a 104-year-old in a wheelchair. The fire was reported at 8:41 a.m. in the 700 block of Barracks Street (map), which is between Royal and Bourbon streets, according to the New Orleans Fire Department. The building is a single-family dwelling.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot dead in Little Woods, New Orleans police say

UPDATE: The NOPD said late Sunday the shooting is a case of negligent injuring and no longer a homicide, though further details were not available. Another statement is forthcoming, the NOPD said. A man was killed in a Little Woods shooting Sunday afternoon, the New Orleans Police Department said. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Boil water advisory issued for part of Jefferson Parish west bank

Jefferson Parish government has issued a boil water advisory for homes and businesses in a section of Barataria on the west bank due to water line break. The advisory, issued in conjunction with Louisiana Department of Health, covers areas off Privateer Boulevard, bounded by Hooper Street and Boffone Drive, the parish said in news release. "Customers will need to boil their water as a precaution until this boil water advisory has been rescinded," the news release said.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy