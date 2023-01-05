Read full article on original website
Andrew's Angle: It's a Mardi Party on the north shore
Oh well, it’s Carnival time and everybody’s drinkin’ wine — except Arthur Hardy and me, who are drinkin’ iced tea over lunch on a less than Fat Tuesday in early January. Hardy, he of Mardi Gras Guide fame, is trying to enjoy the No. 18...
Ian McNulty: See latest on new restaurants opening in 2023, from Uptown to Metairie
The adage sure rings true in my life: In New Orleans, when we get together at a restaurant, we’re already talking about the next one we want to visit. In that spirit, though the year is only a few days old, here is the latest on a collection of forthcoming restaurants around the area for 2023.
Mayor Cantrell plans to bring in more trash haulers as Richard's Disposal service falters
Two New Orleans garbage contractors who recently took over service in about half the city are now expanding into the other half, where there is increasing public outcry over faltering service. Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration on Monday said it was working with IV Waste and Waste Pro to determine which...
'We are terrified': Mid-City residents on edge as violent crime surges
On Monday, two days after a triple homicide bloodied the 3300 block of Banks Street in Mid-City, crime scene technicians were still on the scene recovering casings from a shootout that sent nearly 100 bullets tearing through the leafy, residential street, horrifying neighbors. That night, about 40 shaken residents showed...
New restaurant from 'Dook' Chase brings art, gumbo, brunch to downtown New Orleans
Of course there's Creole gumbo at the new restaurant Chapter IV, because to owner Edgar “Dook” Chase IV this family recipe is where the restaurant starts. “Any restaurant we do is going to have gumbo, that’s a key,” he said. All around this cornerstone dish, however,...
Ian McNulty: As chef Susan Spicer considers a big change, this culinary award hits home
For more than four decades, Susan Spicer has been part of the New Orleans dining scene, opening new restaurants, helping guide others, developing new talent and pioneering different approaches and possibilities in the New Orleans kitchen. Most of all, though, she has cooked, as she continues to do today. Spicer...
Gunfire, speeding vehicles end in 'targeted' triple homicide in Mid-City Saturday night
The sound of gunfire, shouting and squealing tires shattered the calm along a residential stretch of Banks Street in Mid-City Saturday night, as three men were shot to death in what authorities believe was a targeted attack. Officers with the New Orleans Police Department were called to the 3300 block...
Mel Gibson will not ride in the Endymion Mardi Gras parade, due to public reactions and "threats"
Just hours after sparking controversy with its decision to have Mel Gibson be the co-grand marshal of its 2023 parade, the Krewe of Endymion reversed course Sunday and said that the actor and director, who is also known for making antisemitic remarks, would not ride. The organization's invitation of Gibson,...
Our Views: In new year, New Orleans officials need to tackle violent crime with all the urgency they can muster
When it comes to violent crime in New Orleans, the old year ended horribly and the new year is off to just as upsetting a start. New Orleans finished 2022 with what’s likely the highest murder rate of any large city in the nation. That’s not just a statistic. It’s an outrage, and a genuine crisis.
Game day car break-ins continue in CBD; Burglary suspect also wanted by JPSO
Despite new patrols meant to deter vehicle break-ins during sporting events at the Caesar's Superdome and the Smoothie King Center, New Orleans police still fielded a slew of calls reporting vehicle burglaries in nearby parking lots before, during and after the Saints game on Sunday, according to NOPD reports. The...
These celebrity chefs opening restaurants in Harrah’s as New Orleans casino becomes Caesars
Soon, visitors to Harrah’s New Orleans casino will be able to sample dishes from three high-profile chefs, including one local star, in quick-serve, walk-right-up style. Celebrity chef Bobby Flay, baker and “Cake Boss” star Buddy Valastro and New Orleans chef Nina Compton will each open their own distinct concepts in a new food hall in the casino.
Blake Pontchartrain: There's history to the building now home to Susan Spicer's Rosedale restaurant
I read chef Susan Spicer will receive a big award this week. Her Rosedale restaurant is one of our favorites. I’ve heard the building was once a police station or jail but what more can you tell us about its history?. Congratulations are indeed in order for chef and...
16-year-old shot at Booker T. Washington High School, New Orleans police say
A 16-year-old was shot at Booker T. Washington High School Tuesday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department. UPDATE: Three Booker T. Washington High School students injured in shooting outside school. Police were called to the 1200 block of South Roman Street shortly after 3:30 p.m. When WWL-TV arrived...
Family, volunteers ramp up efforts to locate Mandeville boater missing for three days
After nearly 16 hours with no success, the U.S. Coast Guard suspended their search of Lake Pontchartrain for a missing Mandeville boater Monday night. But the search continued for a third day Tuesday as family, friends, authorities and volunteers continued their efforts to find Billy Coile, a 44-year-old husband and father of two.
Three shot dead in Mid-City, New Orleans police say
Three people were killed in a Mid-City shooting Saturday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police were called to the 3300 block of Banks Street at 10:09 p.m. At the scene, police laid out several evidence markers around a pickup truck on South Rendon Street near its intersection...
Coroner IDs 5 killed recently by gun violence in New Orleans, including a 15-year-old
Five people killed by gun violence in the last week were identified Monday by the New Orleans coroner. Alonzo Jackson, 50, and two other people were found dead Tuesday inside a home in the Fair Grounds area. Police said the three people had been dead for several days and opened a triple homicide investigation after bullet casings were found at the scene.
What concerts are coming to New Orleans in 2023? Here's the music and comedy on tap so far
With dozens of concerts already on the books and more to be announced, 2023 is shaping up to be a busy year for music and comedy in New Orleans. A look at the highlights so far:. LOUIS C.K. Jan. 19, Saenger Theatre. The controversial comedian is on the road rebuilding...
French Quarter house fire injures 2 women, including 104-year-old in wheelchair
Two women were injured in a French Quarter house fire Tuesday morning, authorities said, including a 104-year-old in a wheelchair. The fire was reported at 8:41 a.m. in the 700 block of Barracks Street (map), which is between Royal and Bourbon streets, according to the New Orleans Fire Department. The building is a single-family dwelling.
Man shot dead in Little Woods, New Orleans police say
UPDATE: The NOPD said late Sunday the shooting is a case of negligent injuring and no longer a homicide, though further details were not available. Another statement is forthcoming, the NOPD said. A man was killed in a Little Woods shooting Sunday afternoon, the New Orleans Police Department said. The...
Boil water advisory issued for part of Jefferson Parish west bank
Jefferson Parish government has issued a boil water advisory for homes and businesses in a section of Barataria on the west bank due to water line break. The advisory, issued in conjunction with Louisiana Department of Health, covers areas off Privateer Boulevard, bounded by Hooper Street and Boffone Drive, the parish said in news release. "Customers will need to boil their water as a precaution until this boil water advisory has been rescinded," the news release said.
