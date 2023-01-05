Read full article on original website
Related
Meet 'the quads' —Quadruplet sisters compete together at Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Quadruplet sisters Emma, Hannah, Deborah, and Sarah Uhlman from Chester County are showing pigs at the Pennsylvania Farm Show this week, something they've been doing together since they were 8 years old. But although these girls share a lot of the same DNA, they're very different.
Pa. produce featured in unique farm show foods
Pennsylvanians look forward to the Pa. Farm Show all year long and the food is a big reason why. This year, there are unique new options to try.
Pa. statute of limitations window could cost taxpayers billions, report finds
Lawmakers in Harrisburg are eyeing a bill to extend the statute of limitations for victims of childhood sexual abuse. A new report says it would come at a big cost.
What Shapiro's transition team and cabinet picks say about how he will govern
Governor-elect Josh Shapiro is set to be sworn in on Jan. 17. Since his election, he has been assembling the team of people who will be part of his administration.
