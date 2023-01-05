On Dec. 31, the North Haven boys’ hockey team took to the road to take on the Farmington Valley Generals in a key Division 2 matchup. North Haven struck first in the contest, as Tommy Guidone opened the scoring at 6:02 of the first period. Assists were credited to Will Sullivan and Bryce Mastriano to give the Nighthawks a 1-0 lead. In the second period, North Haven extended their lead to 2-0 as Tommy Guidone potted his second score of the game, with Will Sullivan and Bryce Mastriano picking up the assists again at 10:20 of the second. The Nighthawks made it 3-0 at 12:29 of the third period as Paul Mastriano scored his first career goal, with Jake Donovan picking up the assist. Farmington Valley added one goal late in the third but it was not enough, as North Haven skated away with a 3-1 victory to extend their record to 4-0. Bryce Petersen picked up the win in net for the Nighthawks.

