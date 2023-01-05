Read full article on original website
Friends, Colleagues Remember Kokoruda
Described as an end-of-an-era in Madison politics, friends, colleagues, and family members have shown an outpouring of respect and love for former selectwoman Noreen Kokoruda and her legacy of commitment to Madison. Kokoruda, a 14-year veteran of the Board of Selectmen (BOS) and former State Representative, died on Dec. 22,...
Inaugural Ethan Miller Song Foundation Memorial Blood Drive Announced
The family of Ethan Miller Song is hoping to turn a tragic death into the gift of life by sponsoring a blood drive on Jan. 31. “When Mike and I arrived at the hospital and found out Ethan died, we wanted to donate his organs,” said Kristen Miller Song. “I would have loved for his death to save others. We didn’t have that option, sadly.”
Putt Fore the Library
Find books at the library. Find videos at the library, but find a miniature golf course at the library?. Yes, on Saturday, Jan. 14 and Sunday, Jan. 15, the Essex Library will be the place to find an 18-hole miniature course. Putt Fore the Essex Library, a benefit sponsored by the Friends of the Essex Library, will turn the entire building into a playable golf layout. The fundraiser subsidizes programs and materials for the Essex Library.
Nighthawks Boys’ Ice Hockey Maintains Perfect Record
On Dec. 31, the North Haven boys’ hockey team took to the road to take on the Farmington Valley Generals in a key Division 2 matchup. North Haven struck first in the contest, as Tommy Guidone opened the scoring at 6:02 of the first period. Assists were credited to Will Sullivan and Bryce Mastriano to give the Nighthawks a 1-0 lead. In the second period, North Haven extended their lead to 2-0 as Tommy Guidone potted his second score of the game, with Will Sullivan and Bryce Mastriano picking up the assists again at 10:20 of the second. The Nighthawks made it 3-0 at 12:29 of the third period as Paul Mastriano scored his first career goal, with Jake Donovan picking up the assist. Farmington Valley added one goal late in the third but it was not enough, as North Haven skated away with a 3-1 victory to extend their record to 4-0. Bryce Petersen picked up the win in net for the Nighthawks.
Beloved Guilford Police K-9 Retires
The Guilford Police Department (GPD) said farewell to a beloved member of the department at the end of the year. Patrol K-9 Kobe hung up his leash after six years with the force and will now spend his retirement years with his handler, newly promoted GPD Detective Brittany Bartlett. Bartlett...
GLCT Receives Major Donation
The Guilford Land Conservation Trust (GLCT) has announced that an individual friend of the Land Trust from Guilford has made a leadership gift of $100,000 toward the $592,000 purchase of the idyllic 25-acre field across from Melissa Jones School in North Guilford. GLCT is grateful for this enormously generous act, which the anonymous donor hopes will inspire the broader community to help GLCT protect this important place.
Man shot at by East Haven police on I-95 released on bond
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who led officers on a chase Thursday, culminating in a crash on Interstate 95 and shots fired, has posted bond, according to East Haven police. Nicholas Gambardella, 27, drove from police before crashing his car on the I-95 Exit 36 off-ramp in Milford, according to authorities. Police said […]
Vandals keep returning to damage Hartford’s Mark Twain House
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Staff at the Mark Twain House have stopped replacing the broken windows. “Bricks, broken glass — we have cleaned up a lot of the glass at this point, we haven’t happened to take the bricks out just yet,” said Pieter Roos, the museum’s executive director. “The second time they threw chunks […]
Bittersweet ending: West Hartford shop to close its doors after 66 years
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After more than half a century in business, a popular toy shop in West Hartford is closing its doors for good. The Toy Chest, a family owned and operated business in West Hartford Center, first opened in 1956. however, after 66 years in the industry, the shop will close at […]
Cannabis sales in Connecticut start tomorrow
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Cannabis sales begin statewide on Tuesday and cities are preparing for a rush of new business. In New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker scheduled a news conference for Monday to provide an update on sales expectations. Tuesday, people aged 21 and older will be able to...
Branford Boys’ Indoor Track and Field Team Makes Their Mark at SCC Developmental Meet
On Jan. 3, the Branford boys’ indoor track and field team competed in the SCC Conference Boys Developmental Meet II Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven. There were a variety of outstanding and notable performances for the Hornets on the day. Colin Donahoe placed 2nd in the 600...
New proposal would allow bars to stay open till 4 a.m.
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There’s a proposal in the state legislature that would be welcoming news to bar crawlers. That proposal would allow bars to serve alcohol until 4 a.m. Nothing is certain yet, but it would be a pilot program in the state. Only nine cities were chosen...
1 seriously hurt in West Hartford head-on collision
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was seriously injured after a head-on collision on Garfield Road & Boulevard in West Hartford Friday night, according to police. West Hartford police said at least one person suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital. Police said the roadway is closed from Ridgewood Road to Fairlee […]
West Haven man dies in New Haven Inn shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A West Haven man in his forties was fatally shot at the New Haven Inn Friday night, according to police. Police responded to the New Haven Inn at 100 Pond Lily Ave. just before 8 p.m. and found the victim, who was suffering from sever injuries. The man, identified as […]
Rams Boys’ Basketball Suffers First Loss of the Season
On Jan. 4, the Old Saybrook boys’ basketball team traveled to Old Lyme, walking away with a dominant 56-32 win to extend their winning ways. A variety of players helped contribute to the victory for the Rams. Aaron Tolve scored 22 points and collected five rebounds, Brayden Cody had...
Rhode Island man dies after hitting Exit sign, going airborne on I-95 in Westbrook
WESTBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - A Rhode Island man is dead after a rollover crash on I-95 north. The crash was reported to the DOT at 4:51 a.m. State police say a driver went airborne after driving off the roadway and hitting the Exit 65 sign. State police say his car landed on the Exit 65 off-ramp upside down.
Grizzlies Girls’ Hockey Learning How To Win in First Co-op Season
This season for Guilford girls’ ice hockey has been far from business as usual. Coming off a 2022 Southern Connecticut Conference (SCC) crown and state tournament run that ended with a loss to eventual state champion New Canaan, the Grizzlies struggled to field a team this year due to graduations and some players departing to attend prep schools, according to Head Coach Rich Binkowski.
