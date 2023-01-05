The Thunderbirds boys’ ice hockey team extended their success from December into the New Year by overcoming a formidable Farmington Valley Generals team. It seemed the Generals were still on the bus when freshman T.J. Connelly took a backhand sauce from Jack Maley, and with a quick spin-around shot he surprised the Farmington goaltender, recording his first high school career goal! The secondary assist went to CJ Sherwood. Time of goal: 48 seconds into the game!

GUILFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO