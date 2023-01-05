Read full article on original website
zip06.com
Friends, Colleagues Remember Kokoruda
Described as an end-of-an-era in Madison politics, friends, colleagues, and family members have shown an outpouring of respect and love for former selectwoman Noreen Kokoruda and her legacy of commitment to Madison. Kokoruda, a 14-year veteran of the Board of Selectmen (BOS) and former State Representative, died on Dec. 22,...
zip06.com
Inaugural Ethan Miller Song Foundation Memorial Blood Drive Announced
The family of Ethan Miller Song is hoping to turn a tragic death into the gift of life by sponsoring a blood drive on Jan. 31. “When Mike and I arrived at the hospital and found out Ethan died, we wanted to donate his organs,” said Kristen Miller Song. “I would have loved for his death to save others. We didn’t have that option, sadly.”
zip06.com
Beloved Guilford Police K-9 Retires
The Guilford Police Department (GPD) said farewell to a beloved member of the department at the end of the year. Patrol K-9 Kobe hung up his leash after six years with the force and will now spend his retirement years with his handler, newly promoted GPD Detective Brittany Bartlett. Bartlett...
zip06.com
GLCT Receives Major Donation
The Guilford Land Conservation Trust (GLCT) has announced that an individual friend of the Land Trust from Guilford has made a leadership gift of $100,000 toward the $592,000 purchase of the idyllic 25-acre field across from Melissa Jones School in North Guilford. GLCT is grateful for this enormously generous act, which the anonymous donor hopes will inspire the broader community to help GLCT protect this important place.
zip06.com
Rams Boys’ Basketball Suffers First Loss of the Season
On Jan. 4, the Old Saybrook boys’ basketball team traveled to Old Lyme, walking away with a dominant 56-32 win to extend their winning ways. A variety of players helped contribute to the victory for the Rams. Aaron Tolve scored 22 points and collected five rebounds, Brayden Cody had...
zip06.com
North Haven Indoor Track and Field Team Holds Talented Bunch in Quest for States
The North Haven Nighthawks boys’ and girls’ indoor track and field teams began their 2022-’23 season on Dec. 19-20, when they competed in their first Southern Connecticut Conference (SCC) meet. The Nighthawks are coached by Marc Celmer, who has been with the program since 1993, but became...
zip06.com
Grow, Bradbury Lead the Way for Warriors in Strong Team Wins
On Jan. 3, the Valley Regional girls’ basketball team traveled to Granby Memorial, coming away with a 42-31 road win. Lily Grow led the scoring for the Warriors with 19, followed by Regan Grow with nine. Olivia Cunningham scored eight points and Abby Bradbury scored four. Sienna Schaller also added two points of her own.
zip06.com
Energy Assistance Program in Full Swing
With the winter season unraveling and the days being in the lower temperatures, Community Services is helping to ease the financial strains households may be facing through the state-led Energy Assistance program. Community Services does not spearhead the program alone, but rather acts as a facilitator in a multifaceted service...
zip06.com
T-Birds Take First Loss of the Season in Border Battle vs. Guilford
The Thunderbirds boys’ ice hockey team extended their success from December into the New Year by overcoming a formidable Farmington Valley Generals team. It seemed the Generals were still on the bus when freshman T.J. Connelly took a backhand sauce from Jack Maley, and with a quick spin-around shot he surprised the Farmington goaltender, recording his first high school career goal! The secondary assist went to CJ Sherwood. Time of goal: 48 seconds into the game!
zip06.com
Valley Boys’ Hoops In Win-Now Mode as They Hope to Turn the Tide
The 2022-’23 campaign for the Valley Regional boys’ basketball team may not have gotten out to the ideal start its coaches and players envisioned. Yet the Warriors know all too well that they house a championship pedigree to right the ship as the calendar turns to 2023, towards postseason waters.
zip06.com
Westbrook Boys’ Basketball Drops Three Straight
On Dec. 30, the Westbrook boys’ basketball team traveled to Lyman Memorial, taking a 66-42 loss. The Naccaratos lit up the scoreboard in the contest for the Knights, as Brandon recorded 17 points and four assists, and Vin added 17 points and six rebounds. Then, on Jan. 3, the...
zip06.com
Public Forums Announced to Plan 2023-’24 BOE Budget
The Guilford Board of Education (BOE) will host a series of public forums designed to gather community input for the 2023-’24 budget. Forums are planned for Monday, Jan. 23 and Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m. in the Guilford High School Information Technology Center, 605 New England Rd. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the BOE’s YouTube channel.
zip06.com
Grizzlies Boys’ Ice Hockey Takes Rivalry Win Over Hand, Continues Winning Ways
On Jan. 2, the Guilford boys’ ice hockey team traveled to Hand for a rivarly clash. The Grizzlies walked away from the game with a 6-5 win. It was a very competitive contest, with the teams going back and forth on offense. After giving up two early goals in...
zip06.com
Marijuana Committee Seeking Public Input
The Planning and Zoning Commission (PZC) extended the town’s cannabis retail sales moratorium until July 1 at their December meeting. The move, an attempt to gather more public feedback, may also be a signal that officials are moving away from allowing retail cannabis sites — and possibly cultivation businesses as well.
