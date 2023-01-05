Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
CRPD officers rescue injured hawk on I-380 in Cedar Rapids on Monday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Cedar Rapids Police officers did a different kind of rescue on Monday. Officers responded to a call of an injured bird on the s-curve on I-380 Monday afternoon. They found a hawk on the side of the road in need of help.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids firefighters put out attic fire in 1st Ave. SW home
Cedar Rapids — Cedar Rapids crews responded to a fire Monday at a home that's under renovation. According to a press release Monday, the fire department was called to the scene of a two-and-a-half story residential structure fire in the 1100 block of 1st Ave. SW. just before 4:45 p.m.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police identify fatal shooting victim
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police confirmed the person who died after being shot on Sunday night is 22-year-old Mohamed Tawfik, of Cedar Rapids. The shooting happened in the 5500 block of Kirkwood Boulevard. Police responded to the area at about 7:22 p.m. Officers found a vehicle off the road...
15-vehicle crash in eastern Iowa results in two deaths
A crash involving 15 vehicles on I-80 near Iowa City resulted in the deaths of two people early Sunday morning.
cbs2iowa.com
UPDATE: One dead in shooting in southwest Cedar Rapids, victim's identity released
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A man found shot behind the wheel of a car in southwest Cedar Rapids is dead - and investigators are hoping to talk to any witnesses that saw what happened Sunday night. Police say 22-year-old Mohamed Tawfik of Cedar Rapids was killed over the weekend.
cbs2iowa.com
Family, friends wait for answers in stabbing death of Cedar Rapids mother
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — Six days after the first homicide of 2023 in Cedar Rapids, family and friends of the woman killed are still wondering what happened as they wait for answers. Devonna Walker, 29, was found stabbed in the 2100 block of North Towne Court...
cbs2iowa.com
One dead after rear-ending semi along Interstate 380
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after rear-ending a semi heading north along Interstate 380 Tuesday. An Iowa State Patrol crash report says traffic slowed down just south of the Swisher exit for a towing operation at 11:25 Tuesday morning. When the semi slowed down, a vehicle crashed into the back of the trailer.
One injured in UTV rollover accident
An Erie, IL man is at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics recovering from potentially life-threatening injuries after a UTV accident yesterday. Whiteside County Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Gaulrapp Road and Elston Road in rural Erie on Sunday, January 8 at about 1:42 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash with injuries. An […]
Two Killed, Several Injured in 15-Vehicle Accident on I-80 in Iowa City
An accident on I-80 in Johnson County early this morning, has left two people dead and a number of others injured. According to Trooper Bob Conrad of the Iowa State Patrol a crash happened on I-80, near mile marker 246, Sunday at approximately 5:40 a.m. There were 15 vehicles involved in the incident, six passenger-type vehicles and nine semis.
KCRG.com
I-80 crash leaves two dead
Governor Kim Reynolds will lay out her legislative priorities for the year as she gives the Condition of the State address. Jury selection to begin in trial for Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family. Updated: 27 minutes ago. Jury selection is set to begin *today for the trial...
2 Dead, Several Injured After 15-Vehicle Crash On I-80 Near Iowa City
(Iowa City, IA) — Two people are dead and several others injured after a 15-vehicle crash on I-80 near Iowa City. The Iowa State Patrol says nine semis and six passenger vehicles were involved in the collision just before 6 a.m. yesterday. They say several drivers lost control and hit one another. ISP continues to investigate the incident.
kwayradio.com
Drug & Gun Arrests
Two early Friday morning searches result in arrests in Waterloo, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 20 year old Chistopher Lake was arrested on charges of Reckless Use of a Firearm. He was wanted in connection to a shooting that damaged a home back on June 28th. Lake was already awaiting trial for leading police on a chase that ended when he hit a light pole. Police found a gun in his waistband on that occasion. He also was awaiting trial after a search of his home in 2021 found marijuana and a gun. Another search carried out Friday morning resulted in the arrest of 18 year old Quatez Hill-Watson. That search found an AR-15 that was stolen out of Cedar Falls, as well as another firearm and marijuana. Hill-Watson was charged with fourth degree Theft and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver.
kwayradio.com
Woman Arrested for Selling Stolen Vehicle
A former Charles City woman has been arrested for allegedly selling a stolen vehicle, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 42 year old Caneysha Boldon is accused of selling a 2005 Ford Taurus to another person for $500 on November 7th. Just two days prior to that the car had been reported stolen in Waterloo. Boldon is accused of forging signatures in order to transfer the vehicle’s title as part of the sale. She has been charged with Forgery and second degree Theft. Boldon is also awaiting trial for Operating a Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent and Driving While Suspended after she was found behind the wheel of a stolen Ford Focus on November 15th.
cbs2iowa.com
Jury selection begins in trial of Cedar Rapids man accused of killing parents, sister
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Jury selection will begin Tuesday for the trial of a Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family. Alexander Jackson's trial was delayed for three months to provide more time for depositions. He is accused of killing his parents, Jan and Melissa...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City maintains federal floodplain management rating
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The City of Iowa City has been classified as a Class 6 for floodplain management by the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Community Rating System (CRS). The CRS is a voluntary federal incentive program to recognize and encourage community floodplain management practices exceeding the minimum...
KCJJ
Transient removed from Trailways bus in Iowa City, arrested after allegedly smoking marijuana in front of arriving police
A transient thrown off a passenger bus was arrested after Iowa City Police say she lit a pipe full of marijuana right in front of them. 26-year-old Jelilah Blakely was aboard a Trailways bus on Saturday night when she reportedly got into the faces of other passengers, bothered the driver by walking to the front of the bus and demanding he pull over, and eventually began burning items on the bus. Blakely also allegedly admitted to the driver that she was drunk.
KCRG.com
Firefighters respond to house fire on city's southwest side
Human remains found in Cedar River identified as missing Cedar Rapids employee. Medical examiners have identified the human remains found on the banks of the Cedar River. A pioneer astronaut from Iowa has died. Oldest Iowan and American dies at the age of 115. Updated: 9 hours ago. Bessie Hendricks,...
A Cedar Rapids Restaurant Has Reopened at Its New Location
Back in late November, word got out that Mamacita Taco Bar, a newer Cedar Rapids restaurant, would be closing its doors. The good news was that the closure was only temporary. The 1st Avenue restaurant decided to relocate to a bigger space on another side of town, and that new location is now open for business!
cbs2iowa.com
RoughRiders: CRPD and CRFD honored during Guns & Hoses Game
Cedar Rapids — Saturday night, the Cedar Rapids Police Department (CRPD), and Cedar Rapids Fire Department (CRFD) were recognized during the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Guns & Hoses game at The Stable. Both departments competed to see which team would win a brass nozzle trophy. Officers and fire personnel say...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in Thursday morning stabbing
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:14 am, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched to the area of B Avenue NE and 29th Street NE for a report of a stabbing. Responders arrived to find a 37-year-old male with a stab wound to his back. He was treated on-scene and transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries which appear to be non-life-threatening.
