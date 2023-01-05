ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns ST Coach Mike Priefer Talks About Future in Cleveland

By Brandon Little
BrownsDigest
BrownsDigest
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14cLmx_0k4T6ym200

Many have called for the Cleveland Browns to relieve special teams coach Mike Priefer of his duties during the season. Cleveland may eventually make that move, but it would not be until following the season. Priefer himself spoke like a guy who wants to stick around on Thursday.

"I love it here. I'm under contract. I don't plan on going anywhere else," Priefer explained. "I'm from Cleveland. I want to help Cleveland win a world championship. That's why I'm here and that's my focus."

The special teams unit has been frustrating this year from the missed kicks by rookie Cade York to the inconsistency by punter Corey Bojorquez. Bojorquez has been better of late, including an AFC award this week.

Cleveland will have a choice to make after the season on the defensive coordinator, as well as Priefer's position. Priefer is in his fourth season with the Browns.

