ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens Players, Coaches Still Shaken Up by Damar Hamlin Situation

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RHobL_0k4T6Bxn00

OWINGS MILLS, Md.— The Ravens players were back at practice this week, but their thoughts were with Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest Monday night against the Bengals.

Hamlin is still in critical condition.

Here's what the Ravens players had to say about the situation:

Coach John Harbaugh: "Our hearts go out to him and his family, and how much we respect what happened at the game Monday night, in terms of the medical people and how well they acquitted themselves. [That is] something that we’re really very proud of and impressed by. Also, I was just impressed by the two head coaches, personally. I thought the way they handled it was just exemplary. It was something to be proud of as a coach in this league."

Tight End Mark Andrews: “Just first, it’s just a scary moment trying to put yourself in those players’ shoes. Obviously, you think about Damar [Hamlin]’s family and what they’re going through. It’s tough to see. I think it’s incredible, just the community, the NFL community, the brotherhood, the players, just the prayer that everybody has had for him. I’m praying that he’s going to be OK.”

Defensive End Calais Campbell: “The first thing that comes to my mind is I’ve never seen anybody fall down like that before; it didn’t look like a concussion. We’ve seen guys get up wobbly, and sadly, we’ve [built] callus to that – it’s kind of like a normal thing, in a sense, as bad as that is – but the way he [Damar Hamlin] fell down, I was like, ‘That looks different. It looks a little more serious.’ And you were hearing that they were doing CPR on the field, and you’re just like, ‘Wow, this is like a first.’ Really, I just said an immediate prayer. I was kind of in shock. I’m just hoping that he’s OK."

Safety Kyle Hamilton: "I think we might have played against each other my sophomore year, but, obviously, he was on defense. I know he [Damar Hamlin] is a great player. One of my good friends who is in New York now, with the Giants, he played in Buffalo, and he was telling me that he’s a great dude. So, it sucks to see what can happen in the sport that we play and that we all love. It’s unprecedented, and nobody expects this to happen. So, I’m praying for him.”

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey: "I was watching it, but like not really. I did realize – based off how the players’ reactions were – that it was a lot more serious than a typical football injury. A lot of times, you don’t see guys getting too emotional over just a traditional injury, and then once I realized what was going on, it was just weird because it looked like an ordinary play. Obviously, the more you talked about it, it kind of hit home that … Obviously, you say all the time, you put your life on the line kind of playing this game, but it’s crazy for that to really end up like that."

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

Jim Harbaugh makes major move with Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos might have their next head coach in Michigan Wolverines frontman Jim Harbaugh. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Broncos conducted a virtual interview with Harbaugh on Tuesday. Pelissero said on Good Morning Football that Harbaugh is “a top candidate” after speaking with the Broncos for...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
extratv

Damar Hamlin Shares First Message Since Injury: 'The Love Has Been Overwhelming'

Damar Hamlin is showing remarkable progress since his on-field injury — and now, he has shared his first message since the emergency. From his verified IG account, the ailing football star wrote, "When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much.. 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this."
The Comeback

NFL fans react to insane national anthem before Titans-Jaguars game

If your idea of the perfect “Star-Spangled Banner” performance is a military band standing in formation, you were probably disappointed Saturday night. Everyone else seemed to immensely enjoy the national anthem before the Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Tennessee Titans. Jacksonville musician Paul Mane performed a unique version of the anthem on a custom-made, stars-and-stripes electric Read more... The post NFL fans react to insane national anthem before Titans-Jaguars game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Ravens waive DeSean Jackson, elevate QB Brett Hundley

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens waived veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Saturday, a day before their regular-season finale at Cincinnati. The Ravens also elevated quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad, a sign that their quarterback situation may be even more uncertain this weekend. Lamar Jackson will miss his fifth straight game because of a knee injury, and Tyler Huntley is questionable with shoulder issues.
BALTIMORE, MD
Augusta Free Press

Baltimore Ravens, with playoff berth in the bag, take odd approach to season finale

It was obvious the Baltimore Ravens brain trust had other ideas than winning their regular season finale with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday afternoon. About an hour before the 1 pm. kickoff, J.K. Dobbins, Mark Andrews, Kevin Zeitler and backup quarterback Tyler Huntley appeared on the inactive list. Instead, head coach John Harbaugh focused on resting those guys and throwing out most of the playbook as well.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Furious With Packers Player's Despicable Act

Green Bay Packers rookie Quay Walker was ejected from Sunday night's game against the Detroit Lions. Most of the NFL world thinks Walker should be facing an even stiffer penalty. Walker appeared to pushing a Detroit Lions training staff member. He was promptly ejected from the game. Yeah, that's blatant.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

4 bold predictions for Bengals in NFL Playoffs after Week 18 win vs. Ravens

In the Wild Card Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs, the Cincinnati Bengals will play the Baltimore Ravens. With a 12-4 record and the AFC North title, the Bengals earned the No. 3 seed. The Ravens, meanwhile, finished as the No. 6 seed. This wild card game will be a rematch of Week 18 when the Bengals defeated the Ravens 27-16 in Cincinnati. For the first round of the playoffs, they will return to Paycor Stadium. We anticipate that quarterback Lamar Jackson will play after missing several weeks due to a knee injury. Take note, however, that earlier in the year, the Ravens also defeated the Bengals, 19-17. That said, let’s look at our Bengals 2023 NFL Playoffs predictions after their Week 18 win.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Cam Heyward asks Joe Flacco for major favor ahead of crucial Jets-Dolphins game

Joe Flacco used to be the leader of a fierce Pittsburgh Steelers rival in the AFC North, but Steelers veteran defensive tackle Cam Heyward is willingly forgetting the history between his team and Flacco’s Baltimore Ravens — at least for now — as he has openly sought for the quarterback’s help ahead of a crucial Sunday that will determine whether the Steelers make or miss the NFL playoffs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Justin Houston had rough way of missing out on contract bonus

The football gods were not smiling down on Justin Houston in Week 18. The Baltimore Ravens linebacker Houston entered play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals with 9.0 sacks on the season. A tenth sack would have automatically triggered a $1.5 million bonus in Houston’s contract. Houston appeared to have cashed in on his big bonus... The post Justin Houston had rough way of missing out on contract bonus appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Jackson's availability unclear as Ravens prep for playoffs

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson's availability for the playoffs is the one question that trumps all others right now when it comes to the Baltimore Ravens. Coach John Harbaugh didn't have any major update Monday. One way or another, the answer will come soon enough. Jackson missed...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Ravens stenciling gets Baltimore fans ready for playoff game

The Baltimore Ravens are in the playoffs, and to get fans ready, the team is painting the town purple. The Ravens will face off in the Wild Card game Sunday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. To get fans ready, the Ravens have painted the town purple. Nothing says the Ravens...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Blockbuster Contract Decision

The Baltimore Ravens gave a contract extension to a player representing himself but it wasn't Lamar Jackson. Per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Ravens agreed in principle to a contract with All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith who becomes the highest paid at his position in NFL history with a five-year, $100 million deal and $60 million in total guarantees.
BALTIMORE, MD
RavenCountry

RavenCountry

Baltimore, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

RavenCountry is a FanNation channel covering the Baltimore Ravens

Comments / 0

Community Policy