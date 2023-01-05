ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin lawmakers aim to pass a bail amendment by the end of January

MADISON, Wis. — Lawmakers continued to fast-track a proposal Tuesday to change Wisconsin's Constitution when it comes to setting bail for criminal defendants. The proposal, which passed once last year, needs to clear the legislature again this month before going to you, the voter. While those hurdles may seem...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

West Virginia Secretary of State Warner running for governor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner announced Tuesday that he is running for governor. “We live in serious times, and serious times call for serious leaders," the Republican said in a speech beside the veteran’s memorial on the West Virginia state Capitol grounds. Warner, who was first elected secretary of state in 2016, already has nearly $53,000 in contributions for the 2024 election cycle, according to the secretary of state’s website.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

New law deems natural gas as green energy

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new law signed by Gov. Mike DeWine designates natural gas as green energy. Environmental experts have said that with DeWine signing HB 507, it paves the way to fast track the drilling of oil and gas in state parks. “When natural gas is mined from...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

IRS: SoCal storm victims qualify for tax relief

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Due to the storms and a resulting federal emergency declaration, Southern California residents and business owners will have until May 15 to file federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced Tuesday. The one-month filing grace period is...
spectrumnews1.com

ODNR officer killed in line of duty receives highway designation

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Natural Resources Officer Jason Lagore is being honored for his service to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources as a highway running through Caesar Creek State Park will be renamed after him. Lagore died in the line of duty in Feb. 2021, and the portion of...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Everyone in California's Montecito ordered out due to floods

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Rain-weary Californians grappled with flooding and mudslides Monday as the latest in a series of powerful storms walloped the state, prompting widespread evacuations, toppling trees and frustrating motorists who hit roadblocks caused by fallen debris. Tens of thousands of people remained without power, and...
MONTECITO, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Woman finds new career as a 'death doula', helps people prepare for death

OHIO — While many people fear death, Kacie Gikonyo, a resident of northeast Ohio, embraces it. “Everybody's scared of death, and it's terrible, and it's whatever, but it's beautiful to me," Gikonyo said. "Like, I know, that's weird, but I can see the beauty in someone passing away. I think that there is a small section of people like me in the world who are interested in it and would rather get it out there and educate as opposed to being scared of it and not talk about it.”
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy