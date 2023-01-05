Read full article on original website
Wisconsin lawmakers aim to pass a bail amendment by the end of January
MADISON, Wis. — Lawmakers continued to fast-track a proposal Tuesday to change Wisconsin's Constitution when it comes to setting bail for criminal defendants. The proposal, which passed once last year, needs to clear the legislature again this month before going to you, the voter. While those hurdles may seem...
Protesters call for higher taxes on rich as Newsom readies to unveil 2023 state budget
LOS ANGELES — Gov. Gavin Newsom will unveil the new state budget Tuesday. The governor had previously announced that the state would have a surplus of funding, but the state is now in a deficit, in part because of the economic downturn. On Monday, activists staged a protest, calling...
West Virginia Secretary of State Warner running for governor
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner announced Tuesday that he is running for governor. “We live in serious times, and serious times call for serious leaders," the Republican said in a speech beside the veteran’s memorial on the West Virginia state Capitol grounds. Warner, who was first elected secretary of state in 2016, already has nearly $53,000 in contributions for the 2024 election cycle, according to the secretary of state’s website.
New law deems natural gas as green energy
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new law signed by Gov. Mike DeWine designates natural gas as green energy. Environmental experts have said that with DeWine signing HB 507, it paves the way to fast track the drilling of oil and gas in state parks. “When natural gas is mined from...
Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission to help tackle opioid crisis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than $800 million is going toward tackling an issue that killed more than 2,000 Kentuckians in 2021. The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission is in charge of distributing the funds that will help put a stop to the deadly opioid crisis. The commission held its...
IRS: SoCal storm victims qualify for tax relief
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Due to the storms and a resulting federal emergency declaration, Southern California residents and business owners will have until May 15 to file federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced Tuesday. The one-month filing grace period is...
ODNR officer killed in line of duty receives highway designation
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Natural Resources Officer Jason Lagore is being honored for his service to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources as a highway running through Caesar Creek State Park will be renamed after him. Lagore died in the line of duty in Feb. 2021, and the portion of...
Despite storms, state reservoirs aren't likely to return to normal levels this year
LOS ANGELES — Even with a sixth atmospheric river in two weeks dumping rain on California, water regulators said reservoirs are not likely to completely refill this year. As of Sunday, the state’s 17 reservoirs were at 78% of average, the Department of Water Resources announced Monday. “We’re...
Everyone in California's Montecito ordered out due to floods
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Rain-weary Californians grappled with flooding and mudslides Monday as the latest in a series of powerful storms walloped the state, prompting widespread evacuations, toppling trees and frustrating motorists who hit roadblocks caused by fallen debris. Tens of thousands of people remained without power, and...
Powerful storm brings flooding, highway closures to Ventura County
VENTURA, Calif. — Southern California continues to be battered by a second powerful storm Tuesday morning. In Ventura County, the torrential rain forced several highway closures, including the 101 Freeway. By daybreak, the rain had tapered off, but the impact was visible.
Woman finds new career as a 'death doula', helps people prepare for death
OHIO — While many people fear death, Kacie Gikonyo, a resident of northeast Ohio, embraces it. “Everybody's scared of death, and it's terrible, and it's whatever, but it's beautiful to me," Gikonyo said. "Like, I know, that's weird, but I can see the beauty in someone passing away. I think that there is a small section of people like me in the world who are interested in it and would rather get it out there and educate as opposed to being scared of it and not talk about it.”
