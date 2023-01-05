Read full article on original website
37th Annual Freedom March set for January 16
January 10, 2023 – Honoring the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the 37th Annual Freedom March is set for 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 16. The march will commence from Mueller Park and will proceed north to the Decatur Civic Center. After the march, a program will commence at 11:00 a.m. at the Civic Center Theater, located on the second floor.
DPS opens applications for Prep Academies and opportunity for Associate’s Degree
January 10, 2023 – Applications are now open for Decatur Public Schools eighth-grade students who want the opportunity to earn an Associate’s Degree at the same time they’re earning their high school diploma. The Prep Academy is now accepting applications for Cohort #3, for students who will...
2022 Chamber Awards open for nominations
January 10, 2023 – The nomination window for the 2022 Chamber Awards will close on Friday, January 13. To fill out the nomination form, visit the Chamber’s site on click on the specific award for which you would like the form. The awards being presented include the following:
LISTEN: Community Foundation announces 150 thousand dollar grant to DPD Prep Academy
January 10, 2023 – Natalie Beck of the Community Foundation and Ashley Grayned of Decatur Public Schools joined Byers & Co to announce a generous donation of $150,000 to the prep academy to help students complete an associate’s degree while enrolled in high school. The grant was made...
LISTEN: Melverta Wilkins on Soy City Buzz on First Mid Monday
January 9, 2023- Melverta Wilkins, founder of Sista Girls & Friends, joined co-hosts John West & Dan Martini to talk about pre-apprenticeship programs offered by the organization, and a partnership with the Decatur Police Department. Listen to the podcast now!
New County Director at University of Illinois Extension
January 9, 2023 – Jamie Boas has accepted the position of County Director for University of Illinois Extension in DeWitt, Macon and Piatt counties. Boas first joined Illinois Extension in 2007, serving as a 4-H youth development educator for 12 years before becoming county director. Doug Harlan previously directed the three-county unit before recently transitioning to regional assistant director.
CFMC combatting food insecurity in Macon County
January 8, 2023 – The Community Foundation of Macon County is asking county residents to help combat food insecurity in our community. A recent NPR December 23, 2022 report found donations to food banks can’t keep up with rising costs. Food banks and nonprofits say inflation has hurt fundraising and made it hard to handle a surge in demand.
Top Baby Names in Decatur for 2022
January 10, 2023 – Below are the combined top baby boy and baby girl names for deliveries at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital and Decatur Memorial Hospital in 2022. Tied for #2: a. Amelia (5) b. Emory (5) Aurora (4) Boys. Owen (7) Tied for #2: a. Kayden (5)...
Crossing Healthcare holding CNA hiring event January 19
January 8, 2023 – Crossing Healthcare will be holding a hiring event on Thursday, January 19, to find new Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA). Their main clinic will be open from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at 320 East Central Avenue in Decatur. Those who attend...
Decatur Police Department reveals results of holiday campaign
January 10, 2023 – The Decatur Police Department partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation and law enforcement across the state for the holiday “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign. From December 16 through January 2, the Decatur Police Department showed zero tolerance for impaired...
IDPH announces 20 COVID-related deaths in past week
January 9, 2023 – The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that the CDC is reporting 73 counties in the state are at an elevated level for COVID-19, compared to 65 in the previous week. Of those, 28 Illinois counties are at a High Community Level, including Macon County and 45 counties are at Medium Level.
Domestic altercation causes fire in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Battalion Chief Timothy May said the Decatur Fire Department responded to a fire caused by a domestic altercation on Sunday morning. Crews arrived on the scene at the 1100 block of E. Henderson Ave. around 5:00 a.m. They saw light smoke coming from the front door of the house. The fire […]
Tickets on sale now for Lincoln Square Theater Casino Night
January 9, 2023 – The Lincoln Square Theater in downtown Decatur will host a Casino Night on Saturday, February 11, at 7:00 p.m. The night will see a roaring 20’s theme with card playing, poker, Craps, spin to win, and Roulette. TICKET SALES ARE LIMITED. In order to...
First responders locate teen last seen in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Kayden T. Kelley, 18, has been located according to a release from the Piatt County Emergency Management Agency. Kayden went missing earlier this afternoon from Bell Ave. in Monticello. It was suspected that he was walking toward Allerton Park. Multiple agencies as well as local...
Suspect In Murders Of University of Idaho Students Stops In Champaign
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool) The man charged with the murder of four University of Idaho students is coming off a stop in Champaign. TMZ reports Bryan Kohberger was photographed at Champaign’s Willard Airport yesterday. The images show Kohberger being lead by law enforcement agents from the plane to the airport. He was in the process of being extradited to Idaho where he will likely go to court this week.
Weather Service confirms 7 tornado touchdowns on Tuesday in Central Illinois
URBANA – The National Weather Service confirms there were seven tornado touchdowns in Central Illinois on Tuesday. Meteorologists say there were three touchdowns in Macon County, two more in Sangamon County, one in Logan County, and one southeast of Gibson City in Ford County. After surveying all of the...
Coroner: One dead in Sangamon Co. Route 104 crash
Update 7:00 p.m. Illinois State Police Sgt. J.C. Clarke said both lanes on Illinois Route 104 are open. Normal traffic flow has also resumed. Update 4:30 p.m. SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner confirmed that a crash on Illinois Route 104 resulted in the death of one person Thursday afternoon. Coroner Jim […]
Tornado tears through farms near Gibson City
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The National Weather Service confirmed on Wednesday that a part of Ford County southeast of Gibson City was hit by a tornado Tuesday night. Two farmsteads were hit by the tornado, which uprooted trees, damaged the homes and destroyed one outbuilding and farm equipment. The force of the tornado was […]
Illinois quick hits: Central Illinois tornadoes confirmed; Portillo's changing pay process for drive-thru
The National Weather Service is confirming at least six tornadoes touched down Tuesday night in central Illinois. Five of the twisters occurred in and around the city of Decatur, and the sixth touched down near Gibson City in Ford County. Scattered damage was reported from both areas. The weather service...
Champaign County Coroner identifies man dead following I-57 crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified the Highland, Ind. man who died in an I-57 crash on Friday. Northrup said 22-year-old Frank A. Vargas was pronounced dead on the scene around 4:12 p.m. He was reportedly traveling northbound on I-57 when his vehicle crossed the median into the southbound […]
