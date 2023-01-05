Read full article on original website
Related
dcnewsnow.com
Stuck driving to work in the snow? Avoid getting actually stuck with these winter car tools
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If the snow starts falling and all you can think about is how you will get to work, chances are that question can lead to some anxiety and tension. It’s worse if you aren’t used to driving in snow and ice, whether you’re new to an area or it’s one of those rare weather events. You don’t have to feel anxious though if you’re properly prepared. It doesn’t take much to be prepared either. All you need is a handful of items kept in your trunk or in your home.
dcnewsnow.com
What tech products are best for seniors?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Technology isn’t just for Millennials and Generation Z. Boomers now have access to devices that can enhance their lives. For example, last year, the Food and Drug Administration allowed hearing aids to be sold without a prescription. This move is expected to benefit nearly 20 million Americans over 60 who have mild-to-moderate hearing loss. And it is not the only tech that has seniors excited.
dcnewsnow.com
Best kawaii makeup
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. In Japanese pop culture, kawaii is a trend that roughly translates to “cuteness.” All things can be kawaii: clothing, foods, home goods, stationery and, of course, makeup. If you’re drawn to adorable, youthful looks, you’ll love kawaii makeup products. For the best kawaii anime makeup, the ultra-kawaii Sailor Moon x ColourPop Pretty Guardian Eye Shadow Palette can’t be beat.
dcnewsnow.com
Best yoga pants with pockets
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Yoga pants are perfect for exercising, but it’s frustrating when you don’t have a pocket to hold your phone, keys or other essentials. You can solve this problem by purchasing yoga pants with pockets. The pockets on yoga...
Comments / 0